Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Fontwell on Sunday

Timeform pick out three bets at Fontwell on Sunday

Timeform identify three bets at Fontwell on Sunday...

"...he makes plenty of appeal in a race where several have questions to answer..."

Timeform on Christmas In April

Lord Accord - 12:25 Fontwell

Lord Accord made plenty of appeal on paper and duly made a winning debut in a bumper at this course in September, showing encouraging pace under a good tactical ride, and he looked a good prospect when bolting up on hurdling debut over further back at this track last time. On pedigree, Lord Accord will appreciate a sterner test than this dropped back to two miles, but he remains with plenty of potential and looks the one to beat.

Nassalam - 14:40 Fontwell

Gary Moore unleashed high-class hurdler Goshen in this race 12 months ago and Nassalam looks another intriguing runner making his British debut. He shaped with plenty of promise on debut when trained by Guillaume Macaire in France, finishing two lengths second with his rider putting up 2 lb overweight. Nassalam has since joined a yard that do well with such types and he could be open to plenty of improvement.

Christmas In April - 15:15 Fontwell

Christmas In April is a likeable staying chaser who might not have finished improving, looking better than ever when winning a handicap at Exeter last season. His jumping let him down when last seen at Uttoxeter, but this looks a good starting point on his return, so he makes plenty of appeal in a race where several have questions to answer.

Lord Accord - 12:25 Fontwell

21% - Neil Mulholland's strike rate at FONTWELL PARK since the start of the 2015/16 season

Lord Accord - 12:25 Fontwell
Nassalam – 14:40 Fontwell
Christmas In April - 15:15 Fontwell

Sunday 15 November, 2.40pm

Nassalam
Shentri
Sly Minx
Edebez
Christmas In April
Cloudy Glen
Doing Fine
Diable De Sivola
Gangster
Weststreet
Morney Wing
