Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Fontwell on Friday

Ocean Drifter - 12:50 Fontwell

Ocean Drifter, a £100,000 purchase after winning a point, has made a promising start under Rules, finishing third on his only start in bumpers before chasing home an exciting prospect on his hurdling debut at Uttoxeter last month. He faced a stiff task up against Third Time Lucki, who finished fourth in the Champion Bumper last season, but he made an encouraging introduction, pulling well clear of the third. That is just about the best hurdles form on offer and, with plenty more to come, Ocean Drifter looks to have been found a good opportunity to get off the mark under Rules. The chief threat could be Conkwell Legend, though he hasn't been seen since finishing third at Uttoxeter in February so his fitness has to be taken on trust.

No. 7 Ocean Drifter (Ire) SBK 11/10 EXC 2.1 Trainer: Oliver Sherwood

Jockey: Jonathan Burke

Age: 5

Weight: 10st 12lbs

OR: -

Crossley Tender - 14:00 Fontwell

Crossley Tender was a smooth winner over fences at Newton Abbot last week and this looks like a shrewd bit of placing by connections as he can race off the same mark here in a hurdles contest that lacks depth. Crossley Tender proved much sharper at Newton Abbot than he had been on his reappearance, taking the eye with how strongly he travelled into contention, quickly assuming control when asked for his effort. He is clearly on a decent mark and in good heart (that was a career-best effort at Newton abbot) so he can cash in again here. Alka Step showed much improved form when scoring over this course and distance last month, relishing the emphasis on stamina, and he is entitled to respect from 5 lb higher.

No. 5 Crossley Tender SBK 85/40 EXC 3.55 Trainer: Paul Henderson

Jockey: Nick Scholfield

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 6lbs

OR: 101

Go Long - 14:35 Fontwell

Go Long, a winner of a two-mile novice chase at Hereford in January 2019, endured a frustrating campaign last season, failing to score in five attempts. However, he signed off with his best effort of the season when a close-up second at Catterick, and he is on a competitive mark based on the pick of his efforts. This is an easier assignment than many of the races Go Long has contested and he looks capable of striking from this mark. The chief threat could come from Go Steady, the lightly-raced eight-year-old who made it three from four over fences when last seen in March.