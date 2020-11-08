Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Ffos Las on Sunday

Highway One O Two - 13:42 Ffos Las

Highway One O Two made a smooth transition to hurdling last season, twice demolishing his rivals at Plumpton before heading to Kempton for the Grade 2 Dovecote Novices' Hurdle, where he was again full of enthusiasm and never saw another rival (won by four and three quarter lengths). That was a useful performance and he looks tailor-made to prove capable of even better now going over fences, a forward-going sort who was an accurate jumper of hurdles. He can make the perfect start to his chasing career in what looks an intriguing contest.

No. 1 Highway One O Two (Ire) SBK 5/4 EXC 2.54 Trainer: Chris Gordon

Jockey: Tom Cannon

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 1lbs

OR: -

Martinhal - 14:17 Ffos Las

Martinhal looked a good staying prospect on his debut under Rules in a bumper at Huntingdon in March, asserting in the final two furlongs to win easily by three lengths. He returned from eight months on the sidelines with an encouraging fourth on his hurdling debut at Wetherby recently, shaping as if he needed the run. He's likely to prove a different proposition here, especially now stepping up in trip, and this looks a good opportunity for him to open his account over hurdles at the second attempt.

No. 7 Martinhal (Ire) SBK 15/8 EXC 3.05 Trainer: David Pipe

Jockey: Tom Scudamore

Age: 5

Weight: 10st 12lbs

OR: -

Out The Glen - 15:25 Ffos Las

Out The Glen took another step forward when second on his recent reappearance over course and distance, proving no match for the progressive Memphis Bell but emerging as comfortably the pick of the rest. The winner gave the form a boost when successful again on her next start, so there is every reason to be positive about Out The Glen from only 3 lb higher, especially as his record of run-to-run progress in handicaps suggests he may yet have even more to offer.