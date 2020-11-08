To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Racing Ambassadors

Horse Racing Tips

Racing...Only Bettor

Weighed In

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Ffos Las on Sunday

Jumps racing
Timeform bring you three to back at Ffos Las on Sunday

Timeform provide you with the best three bets at Ffos Las on Sunday...

"...his record of run-to-run progress in handicaps suggests he may yet have even more to offer..."

Timeform on Out The Glen

Highway One O Two - 13:42 Ffos Las

Highway One O Two made a smooth transition to hurdling last season, twice demolishing his rivals at Plumpton before heading to Kempton for the Grade 2 Dovecote Novices' Hurdle, where he was again full of enthusiasm and never saw another rival (won by four and three quarter lengths). That was a useful performance and he looks tailor-made to prove capable of even better now going over fences, a forward-going sort who was an accurate jumper of hurdles. He can make the perfect start to his chasing career in what looks an intriguing contest.

Martinhal - 14:17 Ffos Las

Martinhal looked a good staying prospect on his debut under Rules in a bumper at Huntingdon in March, asserting in the final two furlongs to win easily by three lengths. He returned from eight months on the sidelines with an encouraging fourth on his hurdling debut at Wetherby recently, shaping as if he needed the run. He's likely to prove a different proposition here, especially now stepping up in trip, and this looks a good opportunity for him to open his account over hurdles at the second attempt.

Out The Glen - 15:25 Ffos Las

Out The Glen took another step forward when second on his recent reappearance over course and distance, proving no match for the progressive Memphis Bell but emerging as comfortably the pick of the rest. The winner gave the form a boost when successful again on her next start, so there is every reason to be positive about Out The Glen from only 3 lb higher, especially as his record of run-to-run progress in handicaps suggests he may yet have even more to offer.


Smart Stat

COBALTIC - 15:55 Ffos Las
£15.06 - Dr Richard Newland's profit to a £1 level stake with only one runner on the card (chases)
23% - Dr Richard Newland's strike rate with chasers at up to 2m3f

Recommended bets

Highway One O Two - 13:42 Ffos Las
Martinhal - 14:17 Ffos Las
Out The Glen - 15:25 Ffos Las

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

FfosL 8th Nov (2m Beg Chs)

Show Hide

Sunday 8 November, 1.42pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Highway One O Two
Hitman
Totterdown
Mack The Man
Three Countys
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

FfosL 8th Nov (2m4f Mdn Hrd)

Show Hide

Sunday 8 November, 2.17pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Martinhal
Ask Me Early
Sending Love
Lamanver Storm
Beatthebullet
Champagne Rhythm
Western Starlet
Le Tueur
Something Rosie
Brief Acquaintance
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

FfosL 8th Nov (3m Hcap Hrd)

Show Hide

Sunday 8 November, 3.25pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Out The Glen
Shantou Vow
Kestrel Valley
Summer Name
Seaston Spirit
Trixster
On Call
Some Can Dance
Skewiff
Putting Green
Looks Like Power
Crown Hill
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close
More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles