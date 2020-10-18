To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Ffos Las on Sunday

Jumps racing
Timeform bring you three to back at Ffos Las on Sunday

Timeform bring you the three best bets at Ffos Las on Sunday...

"...confirmed he's been rejuvenated by his new yard when making it back-to-back wins at Bangor last month..."

Timeform on Vocaliser

Memphis Bell - 13:00 Ffos Las

Memphis Bell is thriving at present, winning her penultimate outing at Fontwell and then improving again to defy an 8 lb higher mark over this course and distance last time. Admittedly, this will be tougher after another 6 lb rise in the weights, but her improvement shows no signs of slowing down and she should again take plenty of beating in her hat-trick bid. Kendelu has also won his last two starts and can emerge as the chief threat.

Emitom - 14:35 Ffos Las

Only three runners go to post but this still has the makings of an informative contest. If The Cap Fits was the best of them over hurdles and commands respect on his chasing bow, but preference is for Emitom, who has the benefit of previous experience in this sphere after finishing second on his debut at Uttoxeter two weeks ago. He shaped with plenty of encouragement on that occasion, looking much more nimble than was sometimes the case over hurdles, and it will take a big performance to beat him here if he takes the expected step forward.

Vocaliser - 15:45 Ffos Las

Vocaliser confirmed he's been rejuvenated by his new yard when making it back-to-back wins at Bangor last month, always travelling strongly and quickly forging clear on the run-in to land the spoils by six and a half lengths (had plenty in hand). With an official rating of 121 at his best, he remains potentially well treated from a revised mark of 109 and looks to have been found a good opportunity to continue his winning sequence, with Oxwich Bay and Parlour Maid standing out as the only meaningful dangers in a weak heat.


Smart Stat

ORDERED LIVES - 16:55 Ffos Las
£54.65 - Fergal O'Brien's profit to a £1 level stake with only one runner on the card (bumpers)
£31.32 - Fergal O'Brien's profit to a £1 level stake with bumper debutants

Recommended bets

Memphis Bell - 13:00 Ffos Las
Emitom - 14:35 Ffos Las
Vocaliser - 15:45 Ffos Las

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

