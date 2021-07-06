To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Fairyhouse on Wednesday

Fairyhouse
Timeform bring you three to back at Fairyhouse on Wednesday

Timeform provide the three bets bets at Fairyhouse on Wednesday...

"...there is no doubt she arrives here on a good mark..."

Timeform on Baby Power

Champion Green - 18:25 Fairyhouse

Champion Green wasn't beaten far in either of his two-year-old starts, showing fairly useful form in the process. He was doing his best work at the finish when fifth on his last appearance at the Curragh in November, staying on gradually to be beaten just a length and a quarter. He remains with potential now returning after eight months on the sidelines and is fancied to improve past Matamua to get off the mark at the third attempt.

Sh Boom - 18:55 Fairyhouse

Sh Boom only won by a head at Gowran Park last time, but she was arguably value for extra after being forced to endure a wide trip, doing well under the circumstances to get on top in the final strides. She is 3 lb higher here but still sets the standard on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings, so this looks an ideal opportunity for her to follow up for the Ger Lyons yard which continues in good heart (75% of horses running to form).

Baby Power - 19:25 Fairyhouse

Baby Power took a step back in the right direction when eighth at Naas last time, showing enough to suggest she might be working back to her best. She won over this course and distance last summer from 3 lb lower in the weights, so there is no doubt she arrives here on a good mark. With the booking of Colin Keane also catching the eye, Baby Power could be worth siding with to regain the winning thread.


Smart Stat

CHAMPION GREEN - 18:25 Fairyhouse
£35.58 - Joseph Patrick O'Brien's profit to a £1 level stake with horses running after a break

Recommended bets

Back Champion Green @ 5.04/1 in the 18:25 at Fairyhouse
Back Sh Boom @ 5.59/2 in the 18:55 at Fairyhouse
Back Baby Power @ 10.09/1 in the 19:25 at Fairyhouse

