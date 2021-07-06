Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Fairyhouse on Wednesday

Champion Green - 18:25 Fairyhouse

Champion Green wasn't beaten far in either of his two-year-old starts, showing fairly useful form in the process. He was doing his best work at the finish when fifth on his last appearance at the Curragh in November, staying on gradually to be beaten just a length and a quarter. He remains with potential now returning after eight months on the sidelines and is fancied to improve past Matamua to get off the mark at the third attempt.

No. 1 (20) Champion Green (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 5.4 Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: S. M. Crosse

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: -

Sh Boom - 18:55 Fairyhouse

Sh Boom only won by a head at Gowran Park last time, but she was arguably value for extra after being forced to endure a wide trip, doing well under the circumstances to get on top in the final strides. She is 3 lb higher here but still sets the standard on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings, so this looks an ideal opportunity for her to follow up for the Ger Lyons yard which continues in good heart (75% of horses running to form).

No. 5 (13) Sh Boom SBK 9/2 EXC 5.9 Trainer: G. M. Lyons, Ireland

Jockey: C. T. Keane

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 90

Baby Power - 19:25 Fairyhouse

Baby Power took a step back in the right direction when eighth at Naas last time, showing enough to suggest she might be working back to her best. She won over this course and distance last summer from 3 lb lower in the weights, so there is no doubt she arrives here on a good mark. With the booking of Colin Keane also catching the eye, Baby Power could be worth siding with to regain the winning thread.