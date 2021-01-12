Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Fairyhouse on Tuesday

Kilbree Warrior - 13:55 Fairyhouse

Kilbree Warrior was backed at long odds and shaped very well when finishing fifth in a hot maiden hurdle at Naas on debut in November. That race has worked out well, too, with the first, second and third all winning next time, and she shaped better than the distance beaten at Limerick last time, paying the price late on for trying to keep tabs on the above-average winner. There should be more to come from Kilbree Warrior and she is well up to winning a race of this nature.

No. 5 Kilbree Warrior (Ire) SBK 7/2 EXC 4.5 Trainer: Oliver McKiernan, Ireland

Jockey: B. Browne

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 9lbs

OR: -

Buck's Billionaire - 14:25 Fairyhouse

This looks open, but Buck's Billionaire shaped well on his return from a two-year absence over three miles at this course last month without being knocked about. He was very free during the race, so that should have got rid of the freshness, and this strapping sort seems sure to do better now. This is just his third start over hurdles and he could hardly be in better hands, so looks the pick at the prices.

No. 5 Buck's Billionaire (Fr) SBK 17/2 EXC 12.5 Trainer: W. P. Mullins, Ireland

Jockey: Mr P. W. Mullins

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 6lbs

OR: -

Brosna Rocco - 15:00 Fairyhouse

Brosna Rocco had shown ability in maiden hurdles and duly showed improved form when getting off the mark on handicap debut at Tramore last month. She won with plenty in hand on that occasion, stretching further clear of the favourite approaching the line and she will remain of interest from a 7 lb higher mark. That was just her second start for this yard and there could still be better to come.

No. 6 Brosna Rocco (Ire) SBK 85/40 EXC 3.7 Trainer: Stephen Gerard Carey, Ireland

Jockey: Peter Carberry

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 11lbs

OR: 90



