Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Fairyhouse on Sunday
Timeform highlight the three best bets at Fairyhouse on Sunday...
"...rates very much the one to beat judged on the pick of last year's efforts..."
Timeform on Pearls Galore
Schiele is bred to be sharp and made an encouraging start to his career when third over this course and distance last month, keeping on well under hands-and-heels riding to be beaten just a length. He should have more to offer now fitted with first-time blinkers and is fancied to improve past Thunder Eclipse to get off the mark at the second attempt.
Mrs Bouquet - 14:10 Fairyhouse
Mrs Bouquet remains in good form and was unlucky not to finish closer when third on her most recent outing at Naas. She was forced to wait for a gap entering the final two furlongs and didn't get into the clear until it was too late, staying on well but still passing the post a length and a quarter behind the winner, Affable. Mrs Bouquet meets Affable on 4 lb terms here, so she is weighted to reverse the placings and should mount a bold bid to resume winning ways if this race pans out more favourably.
Pearls Galore - 15:20 Fairyhouse
Pearls Galore looked rusty after seven months off when third in the Ballycorus Stakes at Leopardstown last time, doing her best work at the finish after briefly finding herself short of room entering the final two furlongs. She is likely to be closer to form with that run under her belt and rates very much the one to beat judged on the pick of last year's efforts, including when second to the subsequent Group 1 winner Champers Elysees in the Fairy Bridge Stakes at Gowran.
Smart Stat
PEARLS GALORE - 15:20 Fairyhouse
26% - Paddy Twomey's strike rate in mid-season
Recommended bets
Fairyhouse 11th Jul (6f Mdn)Show Hide
Sunday 11 July, 1.35pm
|Back
|Lay
|Thunder Eclipse
|Schiele
|Glengarra
|The Smull
|Wayne R Walker
|Wyckham B
|Reigning Profit
|Gwan So
|War Effort
|Mudamer
Fairyhouse 11th Jul (6f Hcap)Show Hide
Sunday 11 July, 2.10pm
|Back
|Lay
|Mrs Bouquet
|Lady Maura
|Affable
|Cityman
|Half Nutz
|Ecclesiastical
|Kodiqueen
|Mogwli
|Inflection Point
|Arcanears
Fairyhouse 11th Jul (7f Grp3)Show Hide
Sunday 11 July, 3.20pm
|Back
|Lay
|Pearls Galore
|Valeria Messalina
|Soul Search
|Camdeboo
|Thunder Beauty
|Marbling
|My Generation
|Surrounding
|More Beautiful
|Galtee Mist
|Dilawara
|Elizabethan
|Angel Palm
|Bipartisanship