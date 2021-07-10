To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Fairyhouse on Sunday

Fairyhouse
Timeform bring you three to back at Fairyhouse on Sunday

Timeform highlight the three best bets at Fairyhouse on Sunday...

"...rates very much the one to beat judged on the pick of last year's efforts..."

Timeform on Pearls Galore

Schiele - 13:35 Fairyhouse

Schiele is bred to be sharp and made an encouraging start to his career when third over this course and distance last month, keeping on well under hands-and-heels riding to be beaten just a length. He should have more to offer now fitted with first-time blinkers and is fancied to improve past Thunder Eclipse to get off the mark at the second attempt.

Mrs Bouquet - 14:10 Fairyhouse

Mrs Bouquet remains in good form and was unlucky not to finish closer when third on her most recent outing at Naas. She was forced to wait for a gap entering the final two furlongs and didn't get into the clear until it was too late, staying on well but still passing the post a length and a quarter behind the winner, Affable. Mrs Bouquet meets Affable on 4 lb terms here, so she is weighted to reverse the placings and should mount a bold bid to resume winning ways if this race pans out more favourably.

Pearls Galore - 15:20 Fairyhouse

Pearls Galore looked rusty after seven months off when third in the Ballycorus Stakes at Leopardstown last time, doing her best work at the finish after briefly finding herself short of room entering the final two furlongs. She is likely to be closer to form with that run under her belt and rates very much the one to beat judged on the pick of last year's efforts, including when second to the subsequent Group 1 winner Champers Elysees in the Fairy Bridge Stakes at Gowran.


Smart Stat

PEARLS GALORE - 15:20 Fairyhouse
26% - Paddy Twomey's strike rate in mid-season

Recommended bets

Back Schiele @ 3.259/4 in the 13:35 at Fairyhouse
Back Mrs Bouquet @ 3.7511/4 in the 14:10 at Fairyhouse
Back Pearls Galore @ 4.03/1 in the 15:20 at Fairyhouse

Bet slip

Close

