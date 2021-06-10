To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Fairyhouse on Friday

Racing at Fairyhouse
Timeform bring you three to back at Fairyhouse on Friday

Timeform highlight the three best bets at Fairyhouse on Friday.

"...showed improved form when second on his handicap debut at Leopardstown eight days ago..."

Timeform on Powerful Kieran

Silver Surfer - 15:50 Fairyhouse

Silver Surfer has filled the runner-up spot on his last three starts, showing fairly useful form in the process. He sets a pretty good standard here and looks ready for six furlongs, so he's worth another chance in the hope that the application of first-time blinkers gives him the competitive edge he needs to get off the mark. Heart To Heart could be a completely different proposition this time, with Schiele a likely newcomer on paper.

Free Solo - 17:25 Fairyhouse

Free Solo has been a shade disappointing in two starts this season, but he is clearly capable of useful form on his day, as he showed when hitting the frame in a couple of listed races last season. He takes a significant drop in grade here and rates very much the one to beat if bouncing back to his best in first-time cheekpieces, representing the Jessica Harrington team which continues on a roll (80% of horses running to form). Bellagio Man, who remains relatively unexposed, is feared most ahead of Silver Service.

Powerful Kieran - 19:40 Fairyhouse

Powerful Kieran showed improved form when second on his handicap debut at Leopardstown eight days ago, staying on strongly to be beaten only two and a half lengths behind Aurora Princess, who advertised the strength of that form when following up on her next start. Powerful Kieran should have more to offer - especially now stepping up to a mile and a half - and is fancied to defy a 4 lb higher mark to open his account. Female Approach and Ragtime Red can battle it out for the minor honours.


Smart Stat

MUNTAHEZ - 19:05 Fairyhouse
£14.08 - Aidan Anthony Howard's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a Flat meeting

Get a £5 Free Bet on Multiples

Stake £20 on multiples over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 to use on multiples. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

Silver Surfer - 15:50 Fairyhouse
Free Solo - 17:25 Fairyhouse
Powerful Kieran - 19:40 Fairyhouse

Fairyhouse 11th Jun (6f Mdn)

Show Hide

Friday 11 June, 3.50pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Silver Surfer
Heart To Heart
Jarvis
Laakhof
Shoebox King
Victory Lantern
Dahomey
Magniffico
Hot Sunset
Ultramarine
Exquisite Acclaim
Schiele
Revkev
The Smull
Silk Royale
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Fairyhouse 11th Jun (7f Stks)

Show Hide

Friday 11 June, 5.25pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Silver Service
Chief Little Hawk
Bellagio Man
Koolasice
Free Solo
Federal
San Andreas
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Fairyhouse 11th Jun (1m4f Hcap)

Show Hide

Friday 11 June, 7.40pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Custers Mistake
Powerful Kieran
Ragtime Red
Kingslayer
Strip Light
Lady Georgie
Ballybaun Star
Firstman
Throwaway Line
Tham Luang
Female Approach
Mater Matuta
Dr Patrick
Lily Of The Glen
Angel In The Sky
Xael
Lucky Shot
Rebel Ruler
Classical Memories
Wadacre Gogo
Getgo
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Horse Racing Tips