Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Fairyhouse on Friday

Silver Surfer - 15:50 Fairyhouse

Silver Surfer has filled the runner-up spot on his last three starts, showing fairly useful form in the process. He sets a pretty good standard here and looks ready for six furlongs, so he's worth another chance in the hope that the application of first-time blinkers gives him the competitive edge he needs to get off the mark. Heart To Heart could be a completely different proposition this time, with Schiele a likely newcomer on paper.

No. 9 (10) Silver Surfer SBK 3/1 EXC 1.1 Trainer: Donnacha Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: G. M. Ryan

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: -

Free Solo - 17:25 Fairyhouse

Free Solo has been a shade disappointing in two starts this season, but he is clearly capable of useful form on his day, as he showed when hitting the frame in a couple of listed races last season. He takes a significant drop in grade here and rates very much the one to beat if bouncing back to his best in first-time cheekpieces, representing the Jessica Harrington team which continues on a roll (80% of horses running to form). Bellagio Man, who remains relatively unexposed, is feared most ahead of Silver Service.

No. 2 (4) Free Solo (Ire) SBK 10/3 EXC 1.1 Trainer: Mrs J. Harrington, Ireland

Jockey: Shane Foley

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 13lbs

OR: -

Powerful Kieran - 19:40 Fairyhouse

Powerful Kieran showed improved form when second on his handicap debut at Leopardstown eight days ago, staying on strongly to be beaten only two and a half lengths behind Aurora Princess, who advertised the strength of that form when following up on her next start. Powerful Kieran should have more to offer - especially now stepping up to a mile and a half - and is fancied to defy a 4 lb higher mark to open his account. Female Approach and Ragtime Red can battle it out for the minor honours.