- Trainer: Donnacha Aidan O'Brien, Ireland
- Jockey: G. M. Ryan
- Age: 2
- Weight: 9st 7lbs
- OR: -
Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Fairyhouse on Friday
Timeform highlight the three best bets at Fairyhouse on Friday.
"...showed improved form when second on his handicap debut at Leopardstown eight days ago..."
Timeform on Powerful Kieran
Silver Surfer - 15:50 Fairyhouse
Silver Surfer has filled the runner-up spot on his last three starts, showing fairly useful form in the process. He sets a pretty good standard here and looks ready for six furlongs, so he's worth another chance in the hope that the application of first-time blinkers gives him the competitive edge he needs to get off the mark. Heart To Heart could be a completely different proposition this time, with Schiele a likely newcomer on paper.
Free Solo has been a shade disappointing in two starts this season, but he is clearly capable of useful form on his day, as he showed when hitting the frame in a couple of listed races last season. He takes a significant drop in grade here and rates very much the one to beat if bouncing back to his best in first-time cheekpieces, representing the Jessica Harrington team which continues on a roll (80% of horses running to form). Bellagio Man, who remains relatively unexposed, is feared most ahead of Silver Service.
Powerful Kieran - 19:40 Fairyhouse
Powerful Kieran showed improved form when second on his handicap debut at Leopardstown eight days ago, staying on strongly to be beaten only two and a half lengths behind Aurora Princess, who advertised the strength of that form when following up on her next start. Powerful Kieran should have more to offer - especially now stepping up to a mile and a half - and is fancied to defy a 4 lb higher mark to open his account. Female Approach and Ragtime Red can battle it out for the minor honours.
Smart Stat
MUNTAHEZ - 19:05 Fairyhouse
£14.08 - Aidan Anthony Howard's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a Flat meeting
Get a £5 Free Bet on Multiples
Stake £20 on multiples over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 to use on multiples. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.
Recommended bets
Fairyhouse 11th Jun (6f Mdn)Show Hide
Friday 11 June, 3.50pm
|Back
|Lay
|Silver Surfer
|Heart To Heart
|Jarvis
|Laakhof
|Shoebox King
|Victory Lantern
|Dahomey
|Magniffico
|Hot Sunset
|Ultramarine
|Exquisite Acclaim
|Schiele
|Revkev
|The Smull
|Silk Royale
Fairyhouse 11th Jun (7f Stks)Show Hide
Friday 11 June, 5.25pm
|Back
|Lay
|Silver Service
|Chief Little Hawk
|Bellagio Man
|Koolasice
|Free Solo
|Federal
|San Andreas
Fairyhouse 11th Jun (1m4f Hcap)Show Hide
Friday 11 June, 7.40pm
|Back
|Lay
|Custers Mistake
|Powerful Kieran
|Ragtime Red
|Kingslayer
|Strip Light
|Lady Georgie
|Ballybaun Star
|Firstman
|Throwaway Line
|Tham Luang
|Female Approach
|Mater Matuta
|Dr Patrick
|Lily Of The Glen
|Angel In The Sky
|Xael
|Lucky Shot
|Rebel Ruler
|Classical Memories
|Wadacre Gogo
|Getgo