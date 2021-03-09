Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Exeter on Tuesday

To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Party Fuzz - 12:30 Exeter

This looks a match between Party Fuzz and Valsheda with preference for the former at the prices. He finished placed on three of his four starts in bumpers and built on his debut over hurdles when finishing third at 66/1 at Warwick last time. That wasn't the strongest race of its type, but Party Fuzz shaped like a thorough stayer and is expected to improve again stepped up in trip now.

Killer Kane - 13:35 Exeter

This maiden hurdle is lacking in depth, so Killer Kane is given another chance to build on the promise of his hurdling debut at Aintree. He cost £300,000 after winning his sole start in points and went like the best horse at the weights when finishing second at Aintree. Killer Kane possibly wasn't fully wound up on his first start for four months at this track last time, unable to sustain his effort after moving through the first half of the race in good style. He stands out on the form of his Aintree run and will prove hard to beat if back at a similar level.

Lord Napier - 14:40 Exeter

It's best to draw a line through Lord Napier's latest effort at Haydock where the ground was desperate and he was simply too eager in what was a messy race. He is well worth another chance on the strength of his solid effort at Chepstow in December. Aye Aye Charlie is lurking on a handy mark and is a much-respected main danger, while Zyon also needs considering on his chase debut.

Smart Stat

Party Fuzz - 12:30 Exeter

21% - Kim Bailey's strike rate with staying hurdlers

Bet slip

Close

