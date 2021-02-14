- Trainer: Neil Mulholland
Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Exeter on Sunday
Timeform identify the three best bets at Exeter on Sunday...
"...is sure to progress and win more races, looking like one to keep firmly on side."
Timeform on Solwara One
Solwara One confirmed the promise of his bumper debut when getting off the mark in that sphere at Uttoxeter in December, still a bit green but eventually knuckling down well, and he followed that up with a win on his hurdling debut at Doncaster last month, cementing a really positive start to his career as he won with plenty in hand. He is sure to progress and win more races, looking like one to keep firmly on side.
Astigar showed plenty of ability as he finished a very close second on his sole outing in bumpers at Uttoxeter in November, just lacking the experience of the winner last on, and he filled the same spot on his hurling debut at this venue last month, just touched off by another promising sort after the pair had quickly put distance between themselves and the rest in the straight. He will improve and should be well up to going one better before long.
The Glancing Queen - 15:10 Exeter
A useful performer in bumpers, twice running in the Champion Bumper at the Cheltenham Festival, The Glancing Queen made a bright start to her hurdles career when landing a mares' novice at Warwick on her debut in this sphere in November, essentially outclassing her rivals on that occasion. She found Grade 1 level a bit too much of a challenge when third in the Challow Novices' Hurdle at Newbury in December, but she quickly regained the winning thread at Bangor last time, completing her task in straightforward style. She remains capable of better and looks the one to side with in receipt of weight from the majority of her rivals.
Smart Stat
CHANTRY HOUSE - 14:40 Exeter
43% - Nico de Boinville's strike rate on chase favourites
Recommended bets
Solwara One - 13:40 Exeter
Astigar - 14:10 Exeter
The Glancing Queen - 15:10 Exeter
