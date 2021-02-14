To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Exeter on Sunday

Jumps racing
Timeform provide three bets from Exeter on Sunday

Timeform identify the three best bets at Exeter on Sunday...

"...is sure to progress and win more races, looking like one to keep firmly on side."

Timeform on Solwara One

Solwara One - 13:40 Exeter

Solwara One confirmed the promise of his bumper debut when getting off the mark in that sphere at Uttoxeter in December, still a bit green but eventually knuckling down well, and he followed that up with a win on his hurdling debut at Doncaster last month, cementing a really positive start to his career as he won with plenty in hand. He is sure to progress and win more races, looking like one to keep firmly on side.

Astigar - 14:10 Exeter

Astigar showed plenty of ability as he finished a very close second on his sole outing in bumpers at Uttoxeter in November, just lacking the experience of the winner last on, and he filled the same spot on his hurling debut at this venue last month, just touched off by another promising sort after the pair had quickly put distance between themselves and the rest in the straight. He will improve and should be well up to going one better before long.

The Glancing Queen - 15:10 Exeter

A useful performer in bumpers, twice running in the Champion Bumper at the Cheltenham Festival, The Glancing Queen made a bright start to her hurdles career when landing a mares' novice at Warwick on her debut in this sphere in November, essentially outclassing her rivals on that occasion. She found Grade 1 level a bit too much of a challenge when third in the Challow Novices' Hurdle at Newbury in December, but she quickly regained the winning thread at Bangor last time, completing her task in straightforward style. She remains capable of better and looks the one to side with in receipt of weight from the majority of her rivals.

Smart Stat

CHANTRY HOUSE - 14:40 Exeter
43% - Nico de Boinville's strike rate on chase favourites

Extr 14th Feb (2m2f Nov Hrd)

Sunday 14 February, 1.40pm

Back Lay
Cascova
Solwara One
Orbys Legend
Martinhal
Funky Sensation
Norley
Morfee
Delahaye Gold
True Spice
Extr 14th Feb (2m2f Nov Hrd)

Sunday 14 February, 2.10pm

Back Lay
Karl Philippe
Astigar
Killer Kane
Sheldon
Seelotmorebusiness
Prince Escalus
Off The Planet
One Fer Mamma
Morning Gloria
Extr 14th Feb (2m1f Listed Nov Hrd)

Sunday 14 February, 3.10pm

Back Lay
The Glancing Queen
Wilde About Oscar
Oscar Elite
Breffniboy
Grandeur Dame
Iron Mike
Yggdrasil
Just Got To Get On
Oceans Red
Spirit of Rome
Alramz
