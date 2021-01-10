Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Exeter on Sunday

Karl Philippe - 13:40 Exeter

Karl Philippe won both of his starts in bumpers, showing near useful form, and judged by his hurdling debut over course and distance last month, he should prove at least as good in this sphere. He was patiently ridden but made steady progress in the middle of the race, close up with the leaders jumping the third-last and held every chance after the final flight, but was just held on the run-in. There should be plenty of improvement in him now and Fergal O'Brien could hardly be in better form, so a big run is expected.

No. 7 Karl Philippe (Fr) SBK 1/1 EXC 2.04 Trainer: Fergal O'Brien

Jockey: Paddy Brennan

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 5lbs

OR: -

Bear Ghylls - 14:10 Exeter

This is a competitive handicap, but it is hard to oppose the unbeaten Bear Ghylls, who is making his handicap debut. He looked a bright prospect when making a winning start over hurdles at Lingfield in October - beating two next-time-out winners - and improved further when following up at Ffos Las the following month. Bear Ghylls was an intended runner at Cheltenham's abandoned meeting over the New Year and is very interesting now handicapping, surely better than an opening mark of 130, while he also remains open to further improvement.

No. 4 Bear Ghylls (Ire) SBK 10/11 EXC 2.08 Trainer: Nicky Martin

Jockey: Matt Griffiths

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: 130

Eclair Surf - 14:40 Exeter

Eclair Surf cost £140,000 after winning his second start in points and made a winning start under Rules in a novice hurdle at this course in November 2019. He improved a chunk switched to fences on his return this season, finishing runner-up in a novice handicap at Hereford, and duly built on that promise when going one place better over the same course and distance last month. Eclair Surf's jumping is a real asset and he again looks the one to beat despite an 8 lb rise in the weights.