Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Dundalk on Wednesday

Dundalk
Timeform bring you three to back at Dundalk on Wednesday

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Dundalk on Wednesday...

"He is by no means the finished article, but does remain open to further improvement..."

Timeform on Dances With Stars

Dances With Stars - 14:40 Dundalk

A promising Sea The Stars colt, Dances With Stars ran to just a fair level on debut back in June, but he showed improved form on his return to action at this venue earlier in the month, just unable to get to the more experienced winner, but pulling clear of the remainder all the same. He is by no means the finished article, but does remain open to further improvement, and he should be capable of opening his account at the third attempt.

The Mouse Doctor - 16:15 Dundalk

A winner of a ladies handicap hurdle at Navan back in September, The Mouse Doctor transferred that form to the level as he ran up to his best on the Flat at this venue last time, travelling well and with the lead two furlongs out, only to be headed by an unexposed sort in the final 100 yards. That appeals as good handicap form and, with this step up to two miles likely to suit, The Mouse Doctor is expected to be bang there.

Faakhirah - 17:15 Dundalk

A winner on her final appearance for Saeed bin Suroor at Kempton last October, Faakhirah has shaped as though retaining all of her ability on her two outings for Adrian McGuinness so far, in fact running her best race to finish third at this course last month. The form of that race has received a few boosts since, and with further improvement a distinct possibility, Faakhirah gets the vote to open her account on Irish soil.

Smart Stat

NO NAY YELLOW - 17:45 Dundalk
£15.50 - Padraig Roche's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a flat meeting

Recommended bets

Dances With Stars - 14:40 Dundalk
The Mouse Doctor - 16:15 Dundalk
Faakhirah - 17:15 Dundalk

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Wednesday 16 December, 2.40pm

Wednesday 16 December, 4.15pm

Wednesday 16 December, 5.15pm

