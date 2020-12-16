Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Dundalk on Wednesday

Dances With Stars - 14:40 Dundalk

A promising Sea The Stars colt, Dances With Stars ran to just a fair level on debut back in June, but he showed improved form on his return to action at this venue earlier in the month, just unable to get to the more experienced winner, but pulling clear of the remainder all the same. He is by no means the finished article, but does remain open to further improvement, and he should be capable of opening his account at the third attempt.

No. 7 (14) Dances With Stars (Ire) SBK 5/4 EXC 2.42 Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Declan McDonogh

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: -

The Mouse Doctor - 16:15 Dundalk

A winner of a ladies handicap hurdle at Navan back in September, The Mouse Doctor transferred that form to the level as he ran up to his best on the Flat at this venue last time, travelling well and with the lead two furlongs out, only to be headed by an unexposed sort in the final 100 yards. That appeals as good handicap form and, with this step up to two miles likely to suit, The Mouse Doctor is expected to be bang there.

No. 2 (3) The Mouse Doctor (Ire) SBK 2/1 EXC 4.2 Trainer: A. J. Martin, Ireland

Jockey: A. W. Short

Age: 7

Weight: 10st 1lbs

OR: 74

Faakhirah - 17:15 Dundalk

A winner on her final appearance for Saeed bin Suroor at Kempton last October, Faakhirah has shaped as though retaining all of her ability on her two outings for Adrian McGuinness so far, in fact running her best race to finish third at this course last month. The form of that race has received a few boosts since, and with further improvement a distinct possibility, Faakhirah gets the vote to open her account on Irish soil.