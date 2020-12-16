- Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland
- Jockey: Declan McDonogh
- Age: 3
- Weight: 9st 7lbs
- OR: -
Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Dundalk on Wednesday
Timeform pick out the three best bets at Dundalk on Wednesday...
"He is by no means the finished article, but does remain open to further improvement..."
Timeform on Dances With Stars
Dances With Stars - 14:40 Dundalk
A promising Sea The Stars colt, Dances With Stars ran to just a fair level on debut back in June, but he showed improved form on his return to action at this venue earlier in the month, just unable to get to the more experienced winner, but pulling clear of the remainder all the same. He is by no means the finished article, but does remain open to further improvement, and he should be capable of opening his account at the third attempt.
The Mouse Doctor - 16:15 Dundalk
A winner of a ladies handicap hurdle at Navan back in September, The Mouse Doctor transferred that form to the level as he ran up to his best on the Flat at this venue last time, travelling well and with the lead two furlongs out, only to be headed by an unexposed sort in the final 100 yards. That appeals as good handicap form and, with this step up to two miles likely to suit, The Mouse Doctor is expected to be bang there.
A winner on her final appearance for Saeed bin Suroor at Kempton last October, Faakhirah has shaped as though retaining all of her ability on her two outings for Adrian McGuinness so far, in fact running her best race to finish third at this course last month. The form of that race has received a few boosts since, and with further improvement a distinct possibility, Faakhirah gets the vote to open her account on Irish soil.
Smart Stat
NO NAY YELLOW - 17:45 Dundalk
£15.50 - Padraig Roche's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a flat meeting
Recommended bets
Dances With Stars - 14:40 Dundalk
The Mouse Doctor - 16:15 Dundalk
Faakhirah - 17:15 Dundalk
Dund 16th Dec (1m4f Mdn)Show Hide
Wednesday 16 December, 2.40pm
|Back
|Lay
|Dances With Stars
|Sall Good Man
|Quamino
|Illusory
|Lady Georgie
|Tooreen Angel
|Dream Tale
|Majestic Jewel
|Sand And Water
|Pin Your Hopes
|Ask Stampy
|Beagh Castle
|Irish Agent
|Tarshaan
Dund 16th Dec (2m Hcap)Show Hide
Wednesday 16 December, 4.15pm
|Back
|Lay
|The Mouse Doctor
|Conor Hogan
|Hannon
|Scholastic
|Dame Rapide
|Tirmizi
|Hazran
|Allora Yeats
|Bocas Del Toro
|Casa Comigo
|Bachelor
|Snegurochka
|Monoxide
|New Society
Dund 16th Dec (1m App Stks)Show Hide
Wednesday 16 December, 5.15pm
|Back
|Lay
|Juyush
|Faakhirah
|Time And Money
|Adnap
|Innamorare
|Will Be King
|Reverberation
|Haayem
|Pachmena
|Helen De Pourtales
|Point Reyes
|Tony The Gent
|Mariechen
|Sagittarius Rising