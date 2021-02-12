- Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland
- Jockey: S. M. Crosse
- Age: 4
- Weight: 9st 4lbs
- OR: -
Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Dundalk on Friday
"...may do better still and is clearly capable of winning a race like this..."
Timeform on Melliferous
Bred to be useful, Melliferous showed a bit on debut over this course and distance last month, likely to have finished placed granted a clear passage. She was easy to back ahead of her second outing, but she improved on her debut to finish a narrow second over 10f here recently, likely to have won but for some lingering inexperience under pressure. She may do better still and is clearly capable of winning a race like this, particularly now stepped back up in trip.
Laura Bullion ran a couple of good races in handicaps over this course and distance back in November, finishing second and fourth, and she shaped particularly well on the latter occasion, making her effort when denied a clear run early in the straight. She won over this course and distance from 2 lb higher back in 2019 and should be capable of repeating that feat from her current mark.
Major Power certainly showed his aptitude for this track last year, reeling off a hat-trick of wins over seven furlongs, improving by the run as he did so. He had his winning run ended in March but ran at least as well in defeat as he had previously, and he picked up where he left off when again second at this venue last month, just coming up short against a rapid improver. That was a career-best effort from Major Power, and with a 2 lb rise for that performance looking fair, another bold showing is expected.
MELLIFEROUS - 16:30 Dundalk
2 - Joseph Patrick O'Brien's number of winners in past 5 runnings
Recommended bets
Melliferous - 16:30 Dundalk
Laura Bullion - 17:00 Dundalk
Major Power - 18:00 Dundalk
