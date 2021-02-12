To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Dundalk on Friday

Racing at Dundalk
Timeform provide three bets from Dundalk on Friday

Timeform identify the three best bets at Dundalk on Friday...

"...may do better still and is clearly capable of winning a race like this..."

Timeform on Melliferous

Melliferous - 16:30 Dundalk

Bred to be useful, Melliferous showed a bit on debut over this course and distance last month, likely to have finished placed granted a clear passage. She was easy to back ahead of her second outing, but she improved on her debut to finish a narrow second over 10f here recently, likely to have won but for some lingering inexperience under pressure. She may do better still and is clearly capable of winning a race like this, particularly now stepped back up in trip.

Laura Bullion - 17:00 Dundalk

Laura Bullion ran a couple of good races in handicaps over this course and distance back in November, finishing second and fourth, and she shaped particularly well on the latter occasion, making her effort when denied a clear run early in the straight. She won over this course and distance from 2 lb higher back in 2019 and should be capable of repeating that feat from her current mark.

Major Power - 18:00 Dundalk

Major Power certainly showed his aptitude for this track last year, reeling off a hat-trick of wins over seven furlongs, improving by the run as he did so. He had his winning run ended in March but ran at least as well in defeat as he had previously, and he picked up where he left off when again second at this venue last month, just coming up short against a rapid improver. That was a career-best effort from Major Power, and with a 2 lb rise for that performance looking fair, another bold showing is expected.

MELLIFEROUS - 16:30 Dundalk
2 - Joseph Patrick O'Brien's number of winners in past 5 runnings

Recommended bets

Melliferous - 16:30 Dundalk
Laura Bullion - 17:00 Dundalk
Major Power - 18:00 Dundalk

Dund 12th Feb (1m4f Mdn)

Friday 12 February, 4.30pm

Melliferous
Sall Good Man
Battle Of Benburb
Scott Lang
Palace Rock
Victory March
Verini
Codgers Alley
Pienta
Listening Mode
Stoneyford Boy
Cousin Harry
Fly Till Dawn
Easy Breeze
Dund 12th Feb (1m4f Hcap)

Friday 12 February, 5.00pm

Top Line Tommy
Drakensberg
Herculaneum
Make The Switch
Laura Bullion
Sister Eliza
Pak Army
Conor Hogan
Fox Fearless
Park Row
Clondaw Hollow
Garrison Commander
Vischio
Harvest Bow
Dund 12th Feb (1m Hcap)

Friday 12 February, 6.00pm

Bobby K
Tyrconnell
Major Power
Foreign Legion
Turbo Command
Merchant Of Venice
Settle For Bay
Wonder Elzaam
Harriets Force
Well Suited
Next In Line
Mutadaawel
Geological
