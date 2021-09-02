To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Rhys Williams Tips

Daily Racing Multiple

Today's Racing News

Racing Results & Replays

Racecards & Archives

Racing...Only Bettor

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Down Royal on Friday

Horses breaking from the stalls
There's a Flat card at Down Royal on Friday evening

Timeform flag up three horses to back at Down Royal on Friday.

Shanghai Dragon - 17:22 Down Royal

Shanghai Dragon offered something to work with when fourth at Navan on her latest start and she could be worth chancing on her nursery debut. Shanghai Dragon was noted doing some good late work at Navan, in a maiden contested over a distance shy of six furlongs, so the return to seven furlongs should be in her favour. She remains open to improvement after only three starts and Ben Coen takes over in the saddle for the first time.

Hannon - 17:52 Down Royal

Hannon is a useful hurdler so a Flat mark in the mid-70s is potentially lenient. He certainly shaped with encouragement when runner-up at Bellewstown last week, finishing runner-up and splitting a pair of rivals who raced more prominently. Hannon made good late headway off a steady gallop to get within three-quarters of a length of No Thanks, and he can reverse that form here.

Silent Performance - 18:22 Down Royal

Silent Performance is still searching for a first victory but she produced a career-best effort when runner-up at Leopardstown last month, nearly taking advantage of her falling mark. That was only her third outing since joining Denis Hogan from Hugo Palmer, so she is entitled to build on that encouraging performance. She should go close off the same mark.

Smart Stat

Sosallycanwait - 15:45 Down Royal
£28.24 - Ger Lyons's profit to a £1 level stake with debutants

Recommended bets

Back Shanghai Dragon @ 10.09/1 in the 17:22 at Down Royal
Back Hannon @ 3.55/2 in the 17:52 at Down Royal
Back Silent Performance @ 4.57/2 in the 18:22 at Down Royal

Down Royal 3rd Sep (7f Nursery)

Show Hide

Friday 3 September, 5.22pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Mumayaz
Princess Rajj
Volarossa
Purple Gown
Lexis Dream
Shanghai Dragon
Wayne R Walker
Walking On Clouds
Wee Winnie
Little Queenie
Elizabeths Pride
Lamprog
Recyclable
Threescoreandten
Dahomey
Lottie Dend
Bayou Belle
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Down Royal 3rd Sep (2m2f Hcap)

Show Hide

Friday 3 September, 5.52pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Hannon
Mountain Fox
No Thanks
Turnpike Trip
Anyonecanhaveitall
New Society
Walking On Glass
So Near So Farhh
Wakea
Shumaker
White Desert
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Down Royal 3rd Sep (1m2f Hcap)

Show Hide

Friday 3 September, 6.22pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Cliara
Dha Leath
Silent Performance
Saran
Dammit
Mulgrave
Never Mistabeat
Riva
Hammersmith
Self Assessed
Spruce Meadows
Rockview Empress
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Horse Racing Tips