Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Down Royal on Friday

Shanghai Dragon - 17:22 Down Royal

Shanghai Dragon offered something to work with when fourth at Navan on her latest start and she could be worth chancing on her nursery debut. Shanghai Dragon was noted doing some good late work at Navan, in a maiden contested over a distance shy of six furlongs, so the return to seven furlongs should be in her favour. She remains open to improvement after only three starts and Ben Coen takes over in the saddle for the first time.

No. 3 (17) Shanghai Dragon (Ire) SBK 9/1 EXC 7.8 Trainer: John Patrick Murtagh, Ireland

Jockey: Ben Martin Coen

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 12lbs

OR: 70

Hannon - 17:52 Down Royal

Hannon is a useful hurdler so a Flat mark in the mid-70s is potentially lenient. He certainly shaped with encouragement when runner-up at Bellewstown last week, finishing runner-up and splitting a pair of rivals who raced more prominently. Hannon made good late headway off a steady gallop to get within three-quarters of a length of No Thanks, and he can reverse that form here.

No. 3 (9) Hannon (Ire) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.7 Trainer: T. Gibney, Ireland

Jockey: Shane Foley

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 13lbs

OR: 77

Silent Performance - 18:22 Down Royal

Silent Performance is still searching for a first victory but she produced a career-best effort when runner-up at Leopardstown last month, nearly taking advantage of her falling mark. That was only her third outing since joining Denis Hogan from Hugo Palmer, so she is entitled to build on that encouraging performance. She should go close off the same mark.