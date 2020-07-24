Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Down Royal on Friday

Sebs Star - 13:30 Down Royal

Sebs Star has shaped better than the result would suggest on both starts this year, going off too hard in front over six furlongs at Dundalk and Fairyhouse. He as plenty of pace and should benefit from this drop to the minimum trip, while he looks fairly treated based on his second under this 10 lb claimer at Dundalk in November.

Elizabethofaragon - 14:35 Down Royal

Elizabethofaragon has been hit with a 14 lb rise for winning at Leopardstown this month but that hike may not be enough to stop the unexposed three-year-old from following up in the Ulster Oaks. The well-bred Elizabethofaragon showed little in maiden company but she proved a different proposition on her handicap debut, staying on powerfully from the home turn to draw six lengths clear. She has plenty more to offer.

Baby Zeus - 15:45 Down Royal

The Ger Lyons-trained Baby Zeus showed promise as a two-year-old, winning a maiden at Killarney on debut and then finishing runner-up in a minor event at the same course, and he improved on that form when an eye-catching fourth on his reappearance at Navan. Baby Zeus stayed on powerfully inside the final couple of furlongs on his handicap debut, shaping as if he would appreciate a further step up in trip to a mile and a half. The form of that race has worked out strongly, with the winner and third both scoring since, and Baby Zeus could be a big improver in the Ulster Derby.