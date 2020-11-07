Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Doncaster on Saturday

To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

There is listed action at Doncaster on Saturday

Dakota Gold - 13:30 Doncaster

Dakota Gold enjoyed a wonderful campaign last season, racking up five wins from his seven runs and, after a below par start to this term, he has really come into his own of late, justifying short odds to win his first pattern race at York last month, before supplementing that with an authoritative success in a Nottingham listed event last time. He is a smashing sprinter and there are more good races to be won with him.

Frayja - 14:05 Doncaster

After a disappointing effort at Musselburgh in September, Frayja emphatically bounced back to form at Newmarket the following month, clearly at home in the mud as she showed plenty of improvement to kick clear of the runner-up. She improved further at the same venue last time, showing a fine attitude to get the better of a battle-hardened veteran, edging ahead in the final strides. She should be suited by today's conditions and holds obvious claims of bringing up the hat-trick.

Sam Cooke - 15:15 Doncaster

Sam Cooke looked potentially smart in making a winning handicap debut at Chester back in May 2019, really impressing with the way he shot clear entering the straight, seemingly at home in the very testing conditions. After 14 months off, he shaped encouragingly at Newmarket in July, the drying ground probably against him, and he confirmed the promise of that effort at Ascot later the same month, losing out narrowly but putting good distance between himself and the rest. He remains low mileage and clear has ability, so rates a major player, particularly in these conditions.

Smart Stat

IMPERIUM BLUE - 11:50 Doncaster
£15.27 - Nigel Tinkler's profit to a £1 level stake with favourites

Donc 7th Nov (6f Listed Stks)

Saturday 7 November, 1.30pm

Dakota Gold
Brando
Ostilio
Gulliver
Amarillo Star
Son of Rest
Magical Journey
Aberama Gold
Air Raid
Dancing Vega
Chiefofchiefs
Highland Dress
Zim Baby
Maygold
Bernardo Oreilly
Donc 7th Nov (1m2f Listed Stks)

Saturday 7 November, 2.05pm

Anna Nerium
Freyja
Trefoil
Moonlight In Paris
Ice Sprite
Moll Davis
Chamade
Born With Pride
Lady Sansa
Zahratty
La Lune
Be More
Salsada
Donc 7th Nov (1m4f Hcap)

Saturday 7 November, 3.15pm

Kingbrook
Sam Cooke
Euchen Glen
Surrey Pride
On To Victory
Tulip Fields
Dash of Spice
Eagle Court
Torcello
Hiroshima
Aasheq
Rhythmic Intent
Strawberry Rock
Beechwood Jude
Indianapolis
Glencadam Glory
Nuits St Georges
Raymond Tusk
Ben Lilly
Bollin Joan
Everything For You
Cest No Mour
Now Children
