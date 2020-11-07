- Trainer: Michael Dods
- Jockey: Paul Mulrennan
- Age: 6
- Weight: 9st 8lbs
- OR: -
Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Doncaster on Saturday
Timeform provide you with the best three bets at Doncaster on Saturday...
"...a smashing sprinter and there are more good races to be won with him."
Timeform on Dakota Gold
Dakota Gold enjoyed a wonderful campaign last season, racking up five wins from his seven runs and, after a below par start to this term, he has really come into his own of late, justifying short odds to win his first pattern race at York last month, before supplementing that with an authoritative success in a Nottingham listed event last time. He is a smashing sprinter and there are more good races to be won with him.
After a disappointing effort at Musselburgh in September, Frayja emphatically bounced back to form at Newmarket the following month, clearly at home in the mud as she showed plenty of improvement to kick clear of the runner-up. She improved further at the same venue last time, showing a fine attitude to get the better of a battle-hardened veteran, edging ahead in the final strides. She should be suited by today's conditions and holds obvious claims of bringing up the hat-trick.
Sam Cooke looked potentially smart in making a winning handicap debut at Chester back in May 2019, really impressing with the way he shot clear entering the straight, seemingly at home in the very testing conditions. After 14 months off, he shaped encouragingly at Newmarket in July, the drying ground probably against him, and he confirmed the promise of that effort at Ascot later the same month, losing out narrowly but putting good distance between himself and the rest. He remains low mileage and clear has ability, so rates a major player, particularly in these conditions.
Smart Stat
IMPERIUM BLUE - 11:50 Doncaster
£15.27 - Nigel Tinkler's profit to a £1 level stake with favourites
Recommended bets
Dakota Gold – 13:30 Doncaster
Frayja – 14:05 Doncaster
Sam Cooke – 15:15 Doncaster
