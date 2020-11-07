Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Doncaster on Saturday

Dakota Gold - 13:30 Doncaster

Dakota Gold enjoyed a wonderful campaign last season, racking up five wins from his seven runs and, after a below par start to this term, he has really come into his own of late, justifying short odds to win his first pattern race at York last month, before supplementing that with an authoritative success in a Nottingham listed event last time. He is a smashing sprinter and there are more good races to be won with him.

No. 1 (6) Dakota Gold SBK 16/5 EXC 5 Trainer: Michael Dods

Jockey: Paul Mulrennan

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: -

Frayja - 14:05 Doncaster

After a disappointing effort at Musselburgh in September, Frayja emphatically bounced back to form at Newmarket the following month, clearly at home in the mud as she showed plenty of improvement to kick clear of the runner-up. She improved further at the same venue last time, showing a fine attitude to get the better of a battle-hardened veteran, edging ahead in the final strides. She should be suited by today's conditions and holds obvious claims of bringing up the hat-trick.

No. 3 (14) Freyja (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 7 Trainer: Mark Johnston

Jockey: Ben Curtis

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Sam Cooke - 15:15 Doncaster

Sam Cooke looked potentially smart in making a winning handicap debut at Chester back in May 2019, really impressing with the way he shot clear entering the straight, seemingly at home in the very testing conditions. After 14 months off, he shaped encouragingly at Newmarket in July, the drying ground probably against him, and he confirmed the promise of that effort at Ascot later the same month, losing out narrowly but putting good distance between himself and the rest. He remains low mileage and clear has ability, so rates a major player, particularly in these conditions.