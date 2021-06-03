- Trainer: Chris Wall
Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Doncaster on Friday
Timeform identify the three best bets at Doncaster on Friday evening.
"...he justified good support on his handicap debut..."
Timeform on Bague d'Or
Kingmania showed run-by-run progress as a two-year-old and signed off for the season with a win on her handcap debut at Yarmouth, where she came with a strong run to hit the front inside the final furlong. She was an even more authoritative winner on her reappearance at Leicester in April, impressing with how powerfully she travelled before quickening clear and scoring with plenty in hand. She still looks well handicapped after going up 8 lb in the weights and is a filly to follow.
Turn On The Charm - 19:23 Doncaster
Turn On The Charm progressed well last season, winning back-to-back handicaps at Kempton and Nottingham before finishing an unfortunate fourth at Redcar, leading home his group but having little chance with those who raced on the far side. He offered encouragement when fourth in a strong handicap at Nottingham on his return and then made the most of a good opportunity at Lingfield last month. He is on an upward curve and a 5 lb rise in the weights for his latest success should not stop him going close.
Bague d'Or failed to finish in the frame in three starts last season but, having been gelded prior to his return, he justified good support on his handicap debut at Yarmouth in April. Bague d'Or asserted in good style after hitting the front inside the final 100 yards and a 6 lb rise may underestimate him, especially when you consider his obvious scope for improvement.
Smart Stat
Evaluation - 20:23 Doncaster
21% - Sir Michael Stoute's strike rate with horses running over 10f+
Recommended bets
Doncaster 4th Jun (7f Hcap)
Friday 4 June, 6.53pm
Friday 4 June, 6.53pm
|Back
|Lay
|Kingmania
|Diamondonthehill
|Toussarok
|Pockley
|Apres Dark
|Twilight Song
|Sweet Bertie
|It Just Takes Time
Doncaster 4th Jun (1m Hcap)
Friday 4 June, 7.23pm
Friday 4 June, 7.23pm
|Back
|Lay
|Turn On The Charm
|Tiger Crusade
|Blue Mist
|Stunning Beauty
|Ebury
|Milltown Star
|Beat Le Bon
|Scottish Summit
|Power of Darkness
Doncaster 4th Jun (1m2f Hcap)
Friday 4 June, 8.53pm
Friday 4 June, 8.53pm
|Back
|Lay
|Bague Dor
|Corbulo
|Boltaway
|Carter Cowboy
|Amy Beach
|Wurlitzer
|Haven Lady
|First Greyed
|Cape Horn