Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Doncaster on Friday

Horse racing at Doncaster
There are some progressive horses in action at Doncaster on Friday

Timeform identify the three best bets at Doncaster on Friday evening.

"...he justified good support on his handicap debut..."

Timeform on Bague d'Or

Kingmania - 18:53 Doncaster

Kingmania showed run-by-run progress as a two-year-old and signed off for the season with a win on her handcap debut at Yarmouth, where she came with a strong run to hit the front inside the final furlong. She was an even more authoritative winner on her reappearance at Leicester in April, impressing with how powerfully she travelled before quickening clear and scoring with plenty in hand. She still looks well handicapped after going up 8 lb in the weights and is a filly to follow.

Turn On The Charm - 19:23 Doncaster

Turn On The Charm progressed well last season, winning back-to-back handicaps at Kempton and Nottingham before finishing an unfortunate fourth at Redcar, leading home his group but having little chance with those who raced on the far side. He offered encouragement when fourth in a strong handicap at Nottingham on his return and then made the most of a good opportunity at Lingfield last month. He is on an upward curve and a 5 lb rise in the weights for his latest success should not stop him going close.

Bague d'Or - 20:53 Doncaster

Bague d'Or failed to finish in the frame in three starts last season but, having been gelded prior to his return, he justified good support on his handicap debut at Yarmouth in April. Bague d'Or asserted in good style after hitting the front inside the final 100 yards and a 6 lb rise may underestimate him, especially when you consider his obvious scope for improvement.

Smart Stat

Evaluation - 20:23 Doncaster
21% - Sir Michael Stoute's strike rate with horses running over 10f+

Recommended bets

Back Kingmania @ 2.01/1 in the 18:53 at Doncaster
Back Turn On The Charm @ 4.03/1 in the 19:23 at Doncaster
Back Bague d'Or @ 3.259/4 in the 20:53 at Doncaster

