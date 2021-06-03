Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Doncaster on Friday

Kingmania - 18:53 Doncaster

Kingmania showed run-by-run progress as a two-year-old and signed off for the season with a win on her handcap debut at Yarmouth, where she came with a strong run to hit the front inside the final furlong. She was an even more authoritative winner on her reappearance at Leicester in April, impressing with how powerfully she travelled before quickening clear and scoring with plenty in hand. She still looks well handicapped after going up 8 lb in the weights and is a filly to follow.

No. 3 (4) Kingmania (Ire) SBK 5/6 EXC 1.98 Trainer: Chris Wall

Jockey: Jack Mitchell

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 80

Turn On The Charm - 19:23 Doncaster

Turn On The Charm progressed well last season, winning back-to-back handicaps at Kempton and Nottingham before finishing an unfortunate fourth at Redcar, leading home his group but having little chance with those who raced on the far side. He offered encouragement when fourth in a strong handicap at Nottingham on his return and then made the most of a good opportunity at Lingfield last month. He is on an upward curve and a 5 lb rise in the weights for his latest success should not stop him going close.

No. 8 (7) Turn On The Charm (Fr) SBK 3/1 EXC 3.95 Trainer: James Fanshawe

Jockey: Daniel Muscutt

Age: 4

Weight: 8st 11lbs

OR: 93

Bague d'Or - 20:53 Doncaster

Bague d'Or failed to finish in the frame in three starts last season but, having been gelded prior to his return, he justified good support on his handicap debut at Yarmouth in April. Bague d'Or asserted in good style after hitting the front inside the final 100 yards and a 6 lb rise may underestimate him, especially when you consider his obvious scope for improvement.