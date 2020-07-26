Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Curragh on Sunday 26 July

Palifico - 14:20 Curragh

Bred to be useful, Palifico made an encouraging start to his career when runner-up over this course and distance last month, leading briefly well inside the final furlong and only collared close home. That effort is backed up by the clock, and the race has already produced a subsequent winner, so Palifico ought to be able to put his experience to good use and go one better here.

Winner Takes Itall - 15:30 Curragh

A winner over jumps since he was last seen on the Flat back in 2018, Winner Takes Itall belatedly built on a very promising debut on the level when running out an impressive winner at Gowran last month, produced to lead approaching the final furlong before quickening clear and winning easily. He makes his handicap debut in this sphere here and remains open to further improvement, so is clearly one to follow.



Pulse Of Shanghai - 16:05 Curragh

There is not much to choose between this field in terms of Timeform's weight-adjusted rating, making this a highly competitive handicap, so it may be worth siding with Pulse Of Shanghai, who is low mileage and looks on a fair mark. Pulse Of Shanghai is having just his second run for Kieran Cotter, and though he was a bit below form on his stable debut here recently, he had excuses - needed the run after nine months off and also not ideally placed. This step back up in trip should play to his strengths and he is definitely one to consider.