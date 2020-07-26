To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Curragh on Sunday 26 July

Horses leaving stalls
Timeform provide their three best bets from the Curragh on Sunday
Timeform highlight the three best bets at the Curragh on Sunday...

"...ought to be able to put his experience to good use and go one better..."

Timeform on Palifico

Palifico - 14:20 Curragh

Bred to be useful, Palifico made an encouraging start to his career when runner-up over this course and distance last month, leading briefly well inside the final furlong and only collared close home. That effort is backed up by the clock, and the race has already produced a subsequent winner, so Palifico ought to be able to put his experience to good use and go one better here.

Winner Takes Itall - 15:30 Curragh

A winner over jumps since he was last seen on the Flat back in 2018, Winner Takes Itall belatedly built on a very promising debut on the level when running out an impressive winner at Gowran last month, produced to lead approaching the final furlong before quickening clear and winning easily. He makes his handicap debut in this sphere here and remains open to further improvement, so is clearly one to follow.


Pulse Of Shanghai - 16:05 Curragh

There is not much to choose between this field in terms of Timeform's weight-adjusted rating, making this a highly competitive handicap, so it may be worth siding with Pulse Of Shanghai, who is low mileage and looks on a fair mark. Pulse Of Shanghai is having just his second run for Kieran Cotter, and though he was a bit below form on his stable debut here recently, he had excuses - needed the run after nine months off and also not ideally placed. This step back up in trip should play to his strengths and he is definitely one to consider.

Curr 26th Jul (6f Mdn)

Sunday 26 July, 2.20pm

Palifico
Elizabethan
Moon In Her Eye
Harannda
Rosa Woodsii
Thunder Beauty
Sloane Peterson
Alexandra College
Allagar
Star Act
Sweet Gardenia
Tullypole Annie
Amazing Emma
Wonder Woman
Claras Approach
Shessweet
Writewhenyouland
Picpoul
Curr 26th Jul (1m2f Hcap)

Sunday 26 July, 3.30pm

Winner Takes Itall
Halimi
Rayounpour
Bucky Larson
Future Proof
Major Reward
Bashiyr
Lethal Power
Akhlaaq
Kasperenko
Charcor
Hamley
Roibeard
Raphael
Curr 26th Jul (6f Hcap)

Sunday 26 July, 4.05pm

Trueba
Ducky Mallon
Edessann
Pulse Of Shanghai
Noirvento
Aurora Eclipse
Salt Whistle Bay
Lincoln
Bahlwan
Caesars Comet
Castletownshend
Juyush
Ellheidi
Twenty Minutes
Art of Unity
Time Stands Still
Lightning Charlie
Benedict Roezl
