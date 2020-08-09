Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Curragh and Downpartick on Sunday

Missile - 15:40 Curragh

A very smart filly, Missile won the Cheverly Park Stakes on her final appearance of last season, and though she disappointed in the 1000 Guineas, and to some extent in the Commonwealth Cup this term, she ran right up to the pick of her juvenile form when runner-up in the Lacken Stakes at Naas last time. She was surprisingly uneasy in the market on the back of that back against her own sex in the Ballyogan Stakes last time, but she put up a career-best performance to run out a comfortable four-length winner. She is firmly back on the up now and is the one they all have to beat.

Dime A Dozen - 16:05 Downpatrick

Dime A Dozen made the most of a good opportunity to get off the mark over hurdles on her final appearance of last season, and she has been every bit as good since being switched to fences this term, getting off the mark over the larger obstacles at the second attempt when winning in convincing fashion at Tipperary last month. She maintained her record of never finishing outside the first three when third at Galway last time, and she should find herself well treated now returned to hurdles for her handicap debut in this sphere.

Sagrada Familia - 17:25 Curragh

Sagrada Familia has shaped with encouragement on each of her outings to date, including when a good third in a Gowran maiden at the back end of last month, a place behind reopposing rival Lady Anner. Joseph O'Brien's charge however is progressing gradually and remains open to even more improvement, so she could prove the one to be on.