Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Cork on Wednesday

NAP

Alessandro Algardi - 16:35 Cork

Alessandro Algardi was a purchase at the breeze-ups last year, but only made his debut at the Curragh 18 days ago, and has already been gelded, so he seemingly hasn't been the easiest to train. However, he showed plenty to work on when finishing fourth on his debut, still having plenty to do at halfway but making good headway from there on in and is sure to improve for that experience. This is a much weaker race and he should prove a tough nut to crack granted normal improvement.

No. 4 (12) Alessandro Algardi (Ire) SBK 6/5 EXC 2.58 Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: S. M. Crosse

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST

Ecoutez - 17:05 Cork

Ecoutez is from a smart family and showed plenty to work on when finishing third on debut at Navan 11 days ago, seeing her race off well having taken time to get going when the tempo lifted from halfway. That was over five furlongs, so the step up in trip now seems sure to suit, and she looks a sure-fire improver with that experience under her belt.

No. 7 (10) Ecoutez (Ire) SBK 5/4 EXC 3 Trainer: Mrs J. Harrington, Ireland

Jockey: Shane Foley

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

EACH WAY

Sunset Nova - 19:35 Cork

Sunset Nova has been running well in stronger races for much of the season and the handicapper has given him a chance since a respectable latest effort at this course. That came over six furlongs, but he has winning form at this trip, and it is hard to see him being out of the frame is this weaker grade of handicap.