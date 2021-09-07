To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Cork on Wednesday

Cork
There is a competitive card at Cork on Wednesday

Timeform pick out a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Cork.

"...he should prove a tough nut to crack granted normal improvement..."

Timeform on Alessandro Algardi

NAP

Alessandro Algardi - 16:35 Cork

Alessandro Algardi was a purchase at the breeze-ups last year, but only made his debut at the Curragh 18 days ago, and has already been gelded, so he seemingly hasn't been the easiest to train. However, he showed plenty to work on when finishing fourth on his debut, still having plenty to do at halfway but making good headway from there on in and is sure to improve for that experience. This is a much weaker race and he should prove a tough nut to crack granted normal improvement.

NEXT BEST

Ecoutez - 17:05 Cork

Ecoutez is from a smart family and showed plenty to work on when finishing third on debut at Navan 11 days ago, seeing her race off well having taken time to get going when the tempo lifted from halfway. That was over five furlongs, so the step up in trip now seems sure to suit, and she looks a sure-fire improver with that experience under her belt.

EACH WAY

Sunset Nova - 19:35 Cork

Sunset Nova has been running well in stronger races for much of the season and the handicapper has given him a chance since a respectable latest effort at this course. That came over six furlongs, but he has winning form at this trip, and it is hard to see him being out of the frame is this weaker grade of handicap.

Smart Stat

Aikhal - 18:05 Cork

103 - The number of GALILEO (IRE)'s progeny that have won on Flat debut

Cork 8th Sep (1m Mdn)

Wednesday 8 September, 4.35pm

Giuliana
Alessandro Algardi
Awhile
Captain Attridge
Black Hawk Eagle
Chambery Prince
Withbatedbreath
Powerful Don
Rufus Saxton
Surviving Murmansk
The Pocket Flyer
Urtheone
Moi Garcon
Draco Pulchrac
Blueberry Tree
Book Of Innocence
Burren Song
Cool As Ever
Bright Glory
Tempt
Vinland
Cork 8th Sep (6f Mdn)

Wednesday 8 September, 5.05pm

Ecoutez
Admiraloftheblue
Markaz Paname
My Eyes Adore You
Approach To Life
Keel Bay
Victory Lantern
Pale Moonlight
Padjoy
Jedi Power
Mally Batt
Run Silver Run
Love Whisper
Starlight Rose
Cork 8th Sep (7f Hcap)

Wednesday 8 September, 7.35pm

Intervention
Indiana Rose
Colonel Slade
Sunset Nova
Hightown Heights
Drummond Warrior
Florence Thompson
Skontonovski
Hot Bell
Clatter Bang
Coffeemeanscoffee
Royal Scholar
Kellmar
Well Suited
Al Shomookh
The Copper Kid
Ceapach Rua
Natahoolababy
Captain Harley
