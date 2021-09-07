- Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland
- Jockey: S. M. Crosse
- Age: 3
- Weight: 9st 7lbs
- OR: -
Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Cork on Wednesday
Timeform pick out a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Cork.
"...he should prove a tough nut to crack granted normal improvement..."
Timeform on Alessandro Algardi
NAP
Alessandro Algardi - 16:35 Cork
Alessandro Algardi was a purchase at the breeze-ups last year, but only made his debut at the Curragh 18 days ago, and has already been gelded, so he seemingly hasn't been the easiest to train. However, he showed plenty to work on when finishing fourth on his debut, still having plenty to do at halfway but making good headway from there on in and is sure to improve for that experience. This is a much weaker race and he should prove a tough nut to crack granted normal improvement.
NEXT BEST
Ecoutez is from a smart family and showed plenty to work on when finishing third on debut at Navan 11 days ago, seeing her race off well having taken time to get going when the tempo lifted from halfway. That was over five furlongs, so the step up in trip now seems sure to suit, and she looks a sure-fire improver with that experience under her belt.
EACH WAY
Sunset Nova has been running well in stronger races for much of the season and the handicapper has given him a chance since a respectable latest effort at this course. That came over six furlongs, but he has winning form at this trip, and it is hard to see him being out of the frame is this weaker grade of handicap.
Smart Stat
Aikhal - 18:05 Cork
103 - The number of GALILEO (IRE)'s progeny that have won on Flat debut
Get a Free £10 Bet – Every Day!
We’re doubling our Daily Rewards! From Thursday September 2 until Wednesday September 8, stake £20 on multiples or Bet Builders over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £10 to use on multiples or Bet Builders. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day after they are placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.
Recommended bets
Cork 8th Sep (1m Mdn)Show Hide
Wednesday 8 September, 4.35pm
|Back
|Lay
|Giuliana
|Alessandro Algardi
|Awhile
|Captain Attridge
|Black Hawk Eagle
|Chambery Prince
|Withbatedbreath
|Powerful Don
|Rufus Saxton
|Surviving Murmansk
|The Pocket Flyer
|Urtheone
|Moi Garcon
|Draco Pulchrac
|Blueberry Tree
|Book Of Innocence
|Burren Song
|Cool As Ever
|Bright Glory
|Tempt
|Vinland
Cork 8th Sep (6f Mdn)Show Hide
Wednesday 8 September, 5.05pm
|Back
|Lay
|Ecoutez
|Admiraloftheblue
|Markaz Paname
|My Eyes Adore You
|Approach To Life
|Keel Bay
|Victory Lantern
|Pale Moonlight
|Padjoy
|Jedi Power
|Mally Batt
|Run Silver Run
|Love Whisper
|Starlight Rose
Cork 8th Sep (7f Hcap)Show Hide
Wednesday 8 September, 7.35pm
|Back
|Lay
|Intervention
|Indiana Rose
|Colonel Slade
|Sunset Nova
|Hightown Heights
|Drummond Warrior
|Florence Thompson
|Skontonovski
|Hot Bell
|Clatter Bang
|Coffeemeanscoffee
|Royal Scholar
|Kellmar
|Well Suited
|Al Shomookh
|The Copper Kid
|Ceapach Rua
|Natahoolababy
|Captain Harley