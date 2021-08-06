- Trainer: Donnacha Aidan O'Brien, Ireland
Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Cork on Saturday
Timeform select the three best bets at Cork on Saturday...
"...clearly going the right way having improved with every start so far..."
Timeform on La Petite Coco
Orinoco River has quickly achieved a fairly useful level of form in four starts, producing one of her best efforts when beaten just three quarters of a length in a maiden at Tipperary in June. She had valid excuses (stumbled badly at around halfway) when only fifth in a listed race at Naas last time and this looks a good opportunity for her to get off the mark now back in a maiden. She comfortably sets the standard on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings and it's not out of the question that she may yet have more to offer.
Current Option showed smart form to regain the winning thread in a handicap at Galway six days ago, defying a mark of 105 to win that race for the second year in succession. He only won by half a length but was arguably value for extra after being hampered by a loose horse early in the straight. That form is the best on offer now stepping back up to listed level and he has already shown that he is effective under these conditions. After all, he followed his Galway win with victory in this race 12 months ago, so there are plenty of reasons to be positive about his prospects as he tries to repeat the feat.
La Petite Coco produced a career-best effort when successful in a minor event at Killarney last month, quickly asserting from two furlongs out to win comfortably by two and a quarter lengths. This will be tougher now stepping up to Group 3 company, but she is clearly going the right way having improved with every start so far. She was beaten by Willow on her penultimate outing at Naas but is fancied to reverse those placings over this longer trip to provide trainer Paddy Twomey with one of the biggest wins of his career to date.
Smart Stat
LA PETITE COCO - 16:55 Cork
£24.49 - Paddy Twomey's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a Flat meeting
Recommended bets
