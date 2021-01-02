Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Cork on Saturday

Pat's Pick - 13:38 Cork

Pat's Pick stepped up on his previous efforts over hurdles when second at Down Royal last time, staying on well from three out to pass the post eight lengths behind the winner Farouk d'Alene, who gave the form a boost when also winning a Grade 2 at Limerick over Christmas. There is nothing of that rival's calibre opposition in opposition here, and Pat's Pick shapes as if likely to be suited by three miles, so this looks a good opportunity for him to make the breakthrough for Noel Meade, who has won two of the last three renewals of this race.

No. 3 Pat's Pick (Ire) SBK 6/5 EXC 2.54 Trainer: Noel Meade, Ireland

Jockey: Sean Flanagan

Age: 7

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: -

Exit To The West - 14:48 Cork

Exit To The West probably should have won when second on her latest outing at Tramore, finishing with running left after being carried left on the run-in by the winner, doing well under the circumstances to be beaten just a length. That form sets the standard here on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings, and, with further improvement on the cards, Exit To The West is a confident selection to open her account over fences at the third attempt.

No. 9 Exit To The West (Ire) SBK 6/5 EXC 2.34 Trainer: Robert Tyner, Ireland

Jockey: Philip Enright

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: -

Feddans - 15:55 Cork

Feddans was sent off 66/1 but massively outran her odds with an encouraging effort to finish second on her debut at Naas last month. She arguably shaped better than the bare result, too, finding herself short of room early in the straight and then having to switch over two furlongs out. Admittedly, she wouldn't have beaten the winner even if the race had panned out more favourably, but it was certainly an encouraging start and one that suggested she is up to winning a contest of this nature if improving with the experience under her belt.