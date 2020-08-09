- Trainer: Kevin Ryan
- Jockey: Kevin Stott
- Age: 6
- Weight: 9st 1lbs
- OR: -
Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Chester and Southwell on Monday
Timeform pick out their best back, lay and stats-based bets on Monday...
"...his scope for further improvement suggests he can mount a bold hat-trick bid..."
Timeform on Robyndzone
Back
Major Jumbo - 18:30 Chester
Major Jumbo has contested the last two renewals of this listed contest, finishing second in 2018 before going one place better 12 months ago, winning easily on that occasion by three and a half lengths. That form comfortably sets the standard in this line-up, and he looks unlikely to give up his crown without a fight having shown he retains all his ability in three starts this season, including when beaten just a length and a half in a similar event at York last time.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|18/07/20
|York
|6/9
|Flat
|5f
|Good
|9st 1lbs
|Kevin Stott
|6.9
|27/06/20
|Newcastle
|3/11
|Flat
|6f
|Slow
|9st 3lbs
|Kevin Stott
|6.62
|06/06/20
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|3/12
|Flat
|5f
|Gd/frm
|9st 6lbs
|Kevin Stott
|7.6
|21/09/19
|Ayr
|14/24
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|9st 8lbs
|Tom Eaves
|25
|07/09/19
|Haydock Park
|7/11
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/sft
|9st 3lbs
|Kevin Stott
|50
|04/08/19
|Chester
|1/10
|Flat
|6f 17y
|Gd/sft
|9st 1lbs
|Kevin Stott
|2.61
|13/07/19
|Newmarket (July) July Cup
|9/12
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|9st 6lbs
|Kevin Stott
|126.33
|02/06/19
|Chantilly
|3/5
|Flat
|4f 214y
|Gd/frm
|9st 3lbs
|Jamie Spencer
|-
|15/05/19
|York
|2/10
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|9st 8lbs
|Jamie Spencer
|10.75
|04/05/19
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|3/11
|Flat
|5f
|Good
|9st 6lbs
|Jamie Spencer
|11
|30/03/19
|Doncaster
|2/8
|Flat
|6f 2y
|Gd/frm
|9st 8lbs
|Kevin Stott
|9.4
|13/10/18
|York
|1/17
|Flat
|6f
|Soft
|9st 7lbs
|Josephine Gordon
|13.38
|22/09/18
|Ayr
|20/25
|Flat
|6f
|Heavy
|9st 5lbs
|Finley Marsh
|18.62
|05/08/18
|Chester
|2/8
|Flat
|6f 17y
|Good
|9st 1lbs
|Kevin Stott
|3.67
|14/07/18
|Ascot
|3/20
|Flat
|5f
|Gd/frm
|9st 10lbs
|Jamie Spencer
|7.4
|23/06/18
|Ascot Wokingham
|3/28
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|9st 2lbs
|Jamie Spencer
|34
|09/06/18
|Musselburgh
|2/16
|Flat
|5f 1y
|Gd/frm
|9st 5lbs
|Nicola Currie
|8.6
|26/05/18
|York
|4/19
|Flat
|5f
|Gd/frm
|9st 8lbs
|Cameron Noble
|8.6
|17/05/18
|York
|3/18
|Flat
|5f
|Gd/frm
|9st 6lbs
|Nicola Currie
|12.63
|17/04/18
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|1/9
|Flat
|5f
|Gd/sft
|9st 6lbs
|Nicola Currie
|4.69
|10/09/17
|York
|1/9
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/sft
|9st 6lbs
|Kevin Stott
|11.46
Azzuri proved disappointing in 2019/20, trailing in last or being pulled up on each of his final three starts. Admittedly, he took a step back in the right direction after a breathing operation when second over this C&D last time, but his in-and-out profile suggests he is far from certain to build on that effort, while a 5 lb higher mark appears to leave him with a stiff task at the weights, even on his best form.
Landed a gamble when easy winner of Ayr listed chase in April 2019 and almost did the same over this C&D 6 weeks ago. 5 lb higher now and market often a good guide to his chance.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|01/07/20
|Southwell
|2/12
|Chase
|1m 7f 182y
|Good
|z
|11st 12lbs
|Harry Skelton
|2.51
|02/06/20
|Newcastle
|9/10
|Flat
|1m 4f 98y
|Slow
|z
|9st 3lbs
|Callum Rodriguez
|19.32
|21/02/20
|Warwick
|-/9
|Chase
|2m 4f
|Heavy
|z
|10st 13lbs
|Harry Skelton
|36.72
|11/01/20
|Wetherby
|5/5
|Chase
|1m 7f 36y
|Heavy
|z
|11st 12lbs
|William Marshall
|34
|27/12/19
|Wetherby
|7/7
|Chase
|1m 7f 36y
|Heavy
|z
|11st 9lbs
|Conor Shoemark
|31.94
|28/09/19
|Market Rasen
|12/13
|Hurdle
|2m 125y
|Gd/sft
|z
|10st 13lbs
|Harry Skelton
|24
|31/07/19
|Galway
|12/22
|Chase
|2m 6f 111y
|Good
|z
|10st 10lbs
|Harry Skelton
|25.9
|13/04/19
|Ayr
|1/12
|Chase
|2m 110y
|Gd/frm
|z
|10st 2lbs
|Harry Skelton
|3.75
|02/03/19
|Newbury
|12/16
|Chase
|2m 3f 187y
|Gd/sft
|z
|10st 9lbs
|Harry Skelton
|92.99
|16/02/19
|Wincanton
|4/5
|Chase
|1m 7f 149y
|Good
|z
|11st 7lbs
|Harry Skelton
|19.5
|02/02/19
|Sandown Park
|8/10
|Chase
|1m 7f 119y
|Soft
|z
|11st 2lbs
|Harry Skelton
|27.73
|30/07/18
|Galway
|4/20
|Flat
|2m 179y
|Good
|z
|10st 7lbs
|Mr B. O'Neill
|10.18
|17/07/18
|Killarney
|1/8
|Chase
|2m 1f
|Good
|z
|9st 12lbs
|D. E. Mullins
|3.07
|29/06/18
|Curragh
|2/15
|Flat
|1m 4f
|Gd/frm
|z
|9st 10lbs
|Oisin James Orr
|4.5
|16/06/18
|Limerick
|2/13
|Flat
|1m 3f 70y
|Good
|z
|9st 10lbs
|Oisin James Orr
|3.25
|04/06/18
|Gowran Park
|2/10
|Flat
|1m 1f 100y
|Good
|9st 9lbs
|William James Lee
|13
|20/04/18
|Ayr
|1/5
|Chase
|2m 110y
|Good
|z
|11st 1lbs
|Harry Skelton
|3.1
|15/02/18
|Leicester
|3/6
|Chase
|2m 4f 45y
|Heavy
|z
|10st 9lbs
|Harry Skelton
|24.04
|20/01/18
|Haydock Park
|4/5
|Chase
|2m 67y
|Heavy
|z
|11st 12lbs
|Harry Skelton
|12.08
|13/01/18
|Warwick
|6/6
|Chase
|2m 54y
|Soft
|z
|11st 8lbs
|Harry Skelton
|7.2
|12/09/17
|Worcester
|3/4
|Chase
|2m 110y
|Good
|z
|12st 0lbs
|Harry Skelton
|1.42
Smart Stat
Robyndzone - 13:15 Southwell
23% - Paddy Brennan's strike rate at Southwell
Robyndzone has made an encouraging start to his chasing career, making it two wins from three starts when successful at Bangor last month. He appeared to have plenty in hand on that occasion, too, keeping going well after hitting the front before the last to win comfortably by three lengths. That form sets the standard here on weight-adjusted ratings - even with a 10 lb hike in the weights taken into account - and his scope for further improvement suggests he can mount a bold hat-trick bid under Paddy Brennan, who has enjoyed plenty of success at Southwell in recent seasons.
Winning pointer who built on a promising chase debut when scoring comfortably in handicap at Huntingdon in January. Improved again to follow up at Bangor last month and should make another bold bid.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|12/07/20
|Bangor-On-Dee
|1/10
|Chase
|3m 5y
|Good
|z
|11st 12lbs
|Paddy Brennan
|2.91
|24/01/20
|Huntingdon
|1/13
|Chase
|2m 7f 129y
|Heavy
|+
|11st 0lbs
|Paddy Brennan
|6.01
|12/12/19
|Taunton
|3/12
|Chase
|2m 7f 3y
|Soft
|+
|11st 0lbs
|Connor Brace
|10.88
|03/11/19
|Huntingdon
|3/8
|Hurdle
|3m 1f 10y
|Gd/sft
|+
|11st 1lbs
|Paddy Brennan
|4.12
|01/10/19
|Southwell
|4/6
|Hurdle
|2m 7f 209y
|Heavy
|+
|11st 2lbs
|Niall Houlihan
|15.77
|20/05/19
|Ludlow
|2/7
|Hurdle
|2m 7f 174y
|Good
|+
|11st 7lbs
|Paddy Brennan
|3.03
|14/05/19
|Southwell
|2/10
|Hurdle
|2m 7f 209y
|Gd/sft
|+
|11st 6lbs
|Paddy Brennan
|10.5
|25/04/19
|Warwick
|8/10
|Hurdle
|2m 3f
|Good
|z
|11st 2lbs
|Alain Cawley
|163.54
|10/04/19
|Warwick
|6/11
|Hurdle
|2m 5f
|Good
|z
|11st 2lbs
|Paddy Brennan
|90
|23/02/19
|Chepstow
|10/14
|Hurdle
|2m 3f 100y
|Gd/sft
|z
|11st 3lbs
|Connor Brace
|421.49
|24/11/18
|Ascot
|9/11
|Bumper
|1m 7f 152y
|Gd/sft
|11st 0lbs
|Paddy Brennan
|22
|27/10/18
|Cheltenham
|10/13
|Bumper
|2m 87y
|Gd/sft
|11st 0lbs
|Paddy Brennan
|14.53
On Betting.Betfair – Betslip
You can bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site.
Recommended bets
Back - Major Jumbo - 18:30 Chester
Lay - Azzuri - 14:15 Southwell
Smart Stat - Robyndzone - 13:15 Southwell
Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.
Sthl 10th Aug (3m Hcap Chs)Show Hide
Monday 10 August, 1.15pm
|Back
|Lay
|Robyndzone
|Thomas Shelby
|Alexander The Grey
|Pride of Parish
|King Golan
|Shady Oaks
|Wilberdragon
|Fr Humphrey
|High Counsel
Sthl 10th Aug (2m Hcap Chs)Show Hide
Monday 10 August, 2.15pm
|Back
|Lay
|Azzuri
|Tidal Watch
|Croco Bay
|Isaac Wonder
|Solar Impulse
|Theflyingportrait
|Adrrastos
Chest 10th Aug (6f Listed)Show Hide
Monday 10 August, 6.30pm
|Back
|Lay
|Emaraaty Ana
|Major Jumbo
|Dark Pursuit
|Keep Busy
|Judicial
|Angel Alexander
|Gabrial The Wire
|Growl
|Rock On Baileys