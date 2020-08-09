To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Chester and Southwell on Monday

Jumps racing
Timeform provide three bets in the UK on Monday
Timeform pick out their best back, lay and stats-based bets on Monday...

"...his scope for further improvement suggests he can mount a bold hat-trick bid..."

Timeform on Robyndzone

Back
Major Jumbo - 18:30 Chester

Major Jumbo has contested the last two renewals of this listed contest, finishing second in 2018 before going one place better 12 months ago, winning easily on that occasion by three and a half lengths. That form comfortably sets the standard in this line-up, and he looks unlikely to give up his crown without a fight having shown he retains all his ability in three starts this season, including when beaten just a length and a half in a similar event at York last time.

Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP
18/07/20 York 6/9 Flat 5f Good 9st 1lbs Kevin Stott 6.9
27/06/20 Newcastle 3/11 Flat 6f Slow 9st 3lbs Kevin Stott 6.62
06/06/20 Newmarket (Rowley) 3/12 Flat 5f Gd/frm 9st 6lbs Kevin Stott 7.6
21/09/19 Ayr 14/24 Flat 6f Gd/frm 9st 8lbs Tom Eaves 25
07/09/19 Haydock Park 7/11 Flat 6f Gd/sft 9st 3lbs Kevin Stott 50
04/08/19 Chester 1/10 Flat 6f 17y Gd/sft 9st 1lbs Kevin Stott 2.61
13/07/19 Newmarket (July) July Cup 9/12 Flat 6f Gd/frm 9st 6lbs Kevin Stott 126.33
02/06/19 Chantilly 3/5 Flat 4f 214y Gd/frm 9st 3lbs Jamie Spencer -
15/05/19 York 2/10 Flat 6f Gd/frm 9st 8lbs Jamie Spencer 10.75
04/05/19 Newmarket (Rowley) 3/11 Flat 5f Good 9st 6lbs Jamie Spencer 11
30/03/19 Doncaster 2/8 Flat 6f 2y Gd/frm 9st 8lbs Kevin Stott 9.4
13/10/18 York 1/17 Flat 6f Soft 9st 7lbs Josephine Gordon 13.38
22/09/18 Ayr 20/25 Flat 6f Heavy 9st 5lbs Finley Marsh 18.62
05/08/18 Chester 2/8 Flat 6f 17y Good 9st 1lbs Kevin Stott 3.67
14/07/18 Ascot 3/20 Flat 5f Gd/frm 9st 10lbs Jamie Spencer 7.4
23/06/18 Ascot Wokingham 3/28 Flat 6f Gd/frm 9st 2lbs Jamie Spencer 34
09/06/18 Musselburgh 2/16 Flat 5f 1y Gd/frm 9st 5lbs Nicola Currie 8.6
26/05/18 York 4/19 Flat 5f Gd/frm 9st 8lbs Cameron Noble 8.6
17/05/18 York 3/18 Flat 5f Gd/frm 9st 6lbs Nicola Currie 12.63
17/04/18 Newmarket (Rowley) 1/9 Flat 5f Gd/sft 9st 6lbs Nicola Currie 4.69
10/09/17 York 1/9 Flat 6f Gd/sft 9st 6lbs Kevin Stott 11.46

Lay
Azzuri - 14:15 Southwell

Azzuri proved disappointing in 2019/20, trailing in last or being pulled up on each of his final three starts. Admittedly, he took a step back in the right direction after a breathing operation when second over this C&D last time, but his in-and-out profile suggests he is far from certain to build on that effort, while a 5 lb higher mark appears to leave him with a stiff task at the weights, even on his best form.

Landed a gamble when easy winner of Ayr listed chase in April 2019 and almost did the same over this C&D 6 weeks ago. 5 lb higher now and market often a good guide to his chance.

Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP
01/07/20 Southwell 2/12 Chase 1m 7f 182y Good z 11st 12lbs Harry Skelton 2.51
02/06/20 Newcastle 9/10 Flat 1m 4f 98y Slow z 9st 3lbs Callum Rodriguez 19.32
21/02/20 Warwick -/9 Chase 2m 4f Heavy z 10st 13lbs Harry Skelton 36.72
11/01/20 Wetherby 5/5 Chase 1m 7f 36y Heavy z 11st 12lbs William Marshall 34
27/12/19 Wetherby 7/7 Chase 1m 7f 36y Heavy z 11st 9lbs Conor Shoemark 31.94
28/09/19 Market Rasen 12/13 Hurdle 2m 125y Gd/sft z 10st 13lbs Harry Skelton 24
31/07/19 Galway 12/22 Chase 2m 6f 111y Good z 10st 10lbs Harry Skelton 25.9
13/04/19 Ayr 1/12 Chase 2m 110y Gd/frm z 10st 2lbs Harry Skelton 3.75
02/03/19 Newbury 12/16 Chase 2m 3f 187y Gd/sft z 10st 9lbs Harry Skelton 92.99
16/02/19 Wincanton 4/5 Chase 1m 7f 149y Good z 11st 7lbs Harry Skelton 19.5
02/02/19 Sandown Park 8/10 Chase 1m 7f 119y Soft z 11st 2lbs Harry Skelton 27.73
30/07/18 Galway 4/20 Flat 2m 179y Good z 10st 7lbs Mr B. O'Neill 10.18
17/07/18 Killarney 1/8 Chase 2m 1f Good z 9st 12lbs D. E. Mullins 3.07
29/06/18 Curragh 2/15 Flat 1m 4f Gd/frm z 9st 10lbs Oisin James Orr 4.5
16/06/18 Limerick 2/13 Flat 1m 3f 70y Good z 9st 10lbs Oisin James Orr 3.25
04/06/18 Gowran Park 2/10 Flat 1m 1f 100y Good 9st 9lbs William James Lee 13
20/04/18 Ayr 1/5 Chase 2m 110y Good z 11st 1lbs Harry Skelton 3.1
15/02/18 Leicester 3/6 Chase 2m 4f 45y Heavy z 10st 9lbs Harry Skelton 24.04
20/01/18 Haydock Park 4/5 Chase 2m 67y Heavy z 11st 12lbs Harry Skelton 12.08
13/01/18 Warwick 6/6 Chase 2m 54y Soft z 11st 8lbs Harry Skelton 7.2
12/09/17 Worcester 3/4 Chase 2m 110y Good z 12st 0lbs Harry Skelton 1.42

Smart Stat
Robyndzone - 13:15 Southwell

23% - Paddy Brennan's strike rate at Southwell

Robyndzone has made an encouraging start to his chasing career, making it two wins from three starts when successful at Bangor last month. He appeared to have plenty in hand on that occasion, too, keeping going well after hitting the front before the last to win comfortably by three lengths. That form sets the standard here on weight-adjusted ratings - even with a 10 lb hike in the weights taken into account - and his scope for further improvement suggests he can mount a bold hat-trick bid under Paddy Brennan, who has enjoyed plenty of success at Southwell in recent seasons.

Winning pointer who built on a promising chase debut when scoring comfortably in handicap at Huntingdon in January. Improved again to follow up at Bangor last month and should make another bold bid.

Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP
12/07/20 Bangor-On-Dee 1/10 Chase 3m 5y Good z 11st 12lbs Paddy Brennan 2.91
24/01/20 Huntingdon 1/13 Chase 2m 7f 129y Heavy + 11st 0lbs Paddy Brennan 6.01
12/12/19 Taunton 3/12 Chase 2m 7f 3y Soft + 11st 0lbs Connor Brace 10.88
03/11/19 Huntingdon 3/8 Hurdle 3m 1f 10y Gd/sft + 11st 1lbs Paddy Brennan 4.12
01/10/19 Southwell 4/6 Hurdle 2m 7f 209y Heavy + 11st 2lbs Niall Houlihan 15.77
20/05/19 Ludlow 2/7 Hurdle 2m 7f 174y Good + 11st 7lbs Paddy Brennan 3.03
14/05/19 Southwell 2/10 Hurdle 2m 7f 209y Gd/sft + 11st 6lbs Paddy Brennan 10.5
25/04/19 Warwick 8/10 Hurdle 2m 3f Good z 11st 2lbs Alain Cawley 163.54
10/04/19 Warwick 6/11 Hurdle 2m 5f Good z 11st 2lbs Paddy Brennan 90
23/02/19 Chepstow 10/14 Hurdle 2m 3f 100y Gd/sft z 11st 3lbs Connor Brace 421.49
24/11/18 Ascot 9/11 Bumper 1m 7f 152y Gd/sft 11st 0lbs Paddy Brennan 22
27/10/18 Cheltenham 10/13 Bumper 2m 87y Gd/sft 11st 0lbs Paddy Brennan 14.53

Recommended bets

Back - Major Jumbo - 18:30 Chester
Lay - Azzuri - 14:15 Southwell
Smart Stat - Robyndzone - 13:15 Southwell

TF Tips,

