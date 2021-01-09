Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Chepstow on Saturday

Champagne Rhythm - 11:45 Chepstow

After showing promise in bumpers, Champagne Rhythm made an encouraging start to his hurdling career when second at Ffos Las in November, that race by no means getting to the bottom of him. He went on to confirm the promise of that effort when again finding just one too good over this course and distance last time, going like the best horse at the race before the winner got a second wind. A repeat of either of those efforts should see him go one better this time.

No. 2 Champagne Rhythm (Ire) SBK 2/1 EXC 3.5 Trainer: Evan Williams

Jockey: Isabel Williams

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 0lbs

OR: -

Witness Protection - 14:30 Chepstow

Witness Protection had missed 13 months since his hurdling debut, but he was clearly all the better for the break as he ran out a comfortable winner at Stratford in November, his tactical speed meaning he was in command some way out. He then lost little in defeat under a penalty against a game rival at Wetherby last month, travelling like the best horse in the race but just unable to seal the deal when asked. He remains open to further improvement and boasts leading claims in this contest.

No. 1 Witness Protection (Ire) SBK 10/3 EXC 4.6 Trainer: Martin Keighley

Jockey: James Best

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 5lbs

OR: -

Whiteoak Fleur - 15:50 Chepstow

Whiteoak Fleur showed much improved form to get off the mark at Sedgefield last month, making all before quickening clear approaching two out, winning with plenty to spare, and she still travelled like the best horse at the weights despite a 7 lb rise at Kelso last time, sure to have run out a ready winner had she jumped a little better. She has been nudged up 4 lb in the handicap, but she still looks handily treated, and she appeals as the one to beat.