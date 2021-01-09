Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Chepstow on Saturday

To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Racing at Chepstow
Timeform bring you three to back at Chepstow on Saturday

Timeform bring you the three best bets at Chepstow on Saturday...

"...remains open to further improvement and boasts leading claims in this contest."

Timeform on Witness Protection

Champagne Rhythm - 11:45 Chepstow

After showing promise in bumpers, Champagne Rhythm made an encouraging start to his hurdling career when second at Ffos Las in November, that race by no means getting to the bottom of him. He went on to confirm the promise of that effort when again finding just one too good over this course and distance last time, going like the best horse at the race before the winner got a second wind. A repeat of either of those efforts should see him go one better this time.

Witness Protection - 14:30 Chepstow

Witness Protection had missed 13 months since his hurdling debut, but he was clearly all the better for the break as he ran out a comfortable winner at Stratford in November, his tactical speed meaning he was in command some way out. He then lost little in defeat under a penalty against a game rival at Wetherby last month, travelling like the best horse in the race but just unable to seal the deal when asked. He remains open to further improvement and boasts leading claims in this contest.

Whiteoak Fleur - 15:50 Chepstow

Whiteoak Fleur showed much improved form to get off the mark at Sedgefield last month, making all before quickening clear approaching two out, winning with plenty to spare, and she still travelled like the best horse at the weights despite a 7 lb rise at Kelso last time, sure to have run out a ready winner had she jumped a little better. She has been nudged up 4 lb in the handicap, but she still looks handily treated, and she appeals as the one to beat.

Smart Stat

ASK ME EARLY - 13:50 Chepstow
20% - Harry Fry's strike rate with chasers running between 19f and up to 3m

Recommended bets

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Chep 9th Jan (2m3f Mdn Hrd)

Saturday 9 January, 11.45am

Champagne Rhythm
Pozo Emery
De Young Warrior
Franco Daunou
Ranieri
Sopran Thor
Thats The Badger
Montys Medoc
Gastara
No Hubs No Hoobs
Spotty Dog
Fevertre
Dysania
Bigbillrigley
Chep 9th Jan (2m Nov Hrd)

Saturday 9 January, 2.30pm

Easy As That
Witness Protection
Can You Call
Neon Moon
Revels Hill
Sheldon
Imperial Esprit
Whatya On About
Paddys Return
Thundersockssundae
Valentines Turf
Chep 9th Jan (2m Hcap Hrd)

Saturday 9 January, 3.50pm

Whiteoak Fleur
Poniente
Dame du Soir
Zero To Hero
Doyannie
Fleursals
Equilibrium
