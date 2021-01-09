- Trainer: Evan Williams
Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Chepstow on Saturday
Timeform bring you the three best bets at Chepstow on Saturday...
"...remains open to further improvement and boasts leading claims in this contest."
Timeform on Witness Protection
Champagne Rhythm - 11:45 Chepstow
After showing promise in bumpers, Champagne Rhythm made an encouraging start to his hurdling career when second at Ffos Las in November, that race by no means getting to the bottom of him. He went on to confirm the promise of that effort when again finding just one too good over this course and distance last time, going like the best horse at the race before the winner got a second wind. A repeat of either of those efforts should see him go one better this time.
Witness Protection - 14:30 Chepstow
Witness Protection had missed 13 months since his hurdling debut, but he was clearly all the better for the break as he ran out a comfortable winner at Stratford in November, his tactical speed meaning he was in command some way out. He then lost little in defeat under a penalty against a game rival at Wetherby last month, travelling like the best horse in the race but just unable to seal the deal when asked. He remains open to further improvement and boasts leading claims in this contest.
Whiteoak Fleur - 15:50 Chepstow
Whiteoak Fleur showed much improved form to get off the mark at Sedgefield last month, making all before quickening clear approaching two out, winning with plenty to spare, and she still travelled like the best horse at the weights despite a 7 lb rise at Kelso last time, sure to have run out a ready winner had she jumped a little better. She has been nudged up 4 lb in the handicap, but she still looks handily treated, and she appeals as the one to beat.
Smart Stat
ASK ME EARLY - 13:50 Chepstow
20% - Harry Fry's strike rate with chasers running between 19f and up to 3m
Chep 9th Jan (2m3f Mdn Hrd)Show Hide
Saturday 9 January, 11.45am
|Back
|Lay
|Champagne Rhythm
|Pozo Emery
|De Young Warrior
|Franco Daunou
|Ranieri
|Sopran Thor
|Thats The Badger
|Montys Medoc
|Gastara
|No Hubs No Hoobs
|Spotty Dog
|Fevertre
|Dysania
|Bigbillrigley
Chep 9th Jan (2m Nov Hrd)Show Hide
Saturday 9 January, 2.30pm
|Back
|Lay
|Easy As That
|Witness Protection
|Can You Call
|Neon Moon
|Revels Hill
|Sheldon
|Imperial Esprit
|Whatya On About
|Paddys Return
|Thundersockssundae
|Valentines Turf
Chep 9th Jan (2m Hcap Hrd)Show Hide
Saturday 9 January, 3.50pm
|Back
|Lay
|Whiteoak Fleur
|Poniente
|Dame du Soir
|Zero To Hero
|Doyannie
|Fleursals
|Equilibrium