To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Rhys Williams Tips

Daily Racing Multiple

Today's Racing News

Racing Results & Replays

Racecards & Archives

Racing...Only Bettor

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Tuesday at Chelmsford

Chelmsford
Timeform bring you three best bets from Chelmsford on Tuesday evening

Timeform select the three best bets at Chelmsford on Tuesday...

"...she remains a handicapper to keep on side..."

Timeform on Nibras Shadow

Benzema - 18:20 Chelmsford

Benzema has a useful pedigree and showed ability in his first three starts, but was far too free on his nursery debut over six furlongs at Haydock last month. The addition of a first-time hood and the drop back to the minimum trip should suit this lightly-raced colt and, judged on his earlier form, he makes plenty of appeal in this much weaker race from a mark of 67.

Nibras Shadow - 19:20 Chelmsford

Nibras Shadow confirmed the promise of her previous efforts when getting off the mark in comprehensive fashion upped to a mile at Newcastle last month and she followed up with something to spare dropped to seven furlongs at Wolverhampton last time. She deserves extra credit for that victory as she wasn't suited by the emphasis on speed and she remains a handicapper to keep on side, particularly back over a mile.

Midfield - 20:20 Chelmsford

Midfield left her previous form behind when opening her account over two miles at Lingfield last time, relishing the marked step up in trip and pulling well clear of the remainder with the well-handicapped runner-up. The to a mile and three quarters shouldn't pose a problem and she looks the one to beat turned out under a 6 lb penalty.

Smart Stat

Nibras Shadow - 19:20 Chelmsford

£19.57 - Ismail Mohammed's profit to a £1 level stake with favourites

Recommended bets

Back Benzema @ 6.05/1 in the 18:20 at Chelmsford
Back Nibras Shadow @ 2.26/5 in the 19:20 at Chelmsford
Back Midfield @ 2.111/10 in the 20:20 at Chelmsford

Chelmsford City 10th Aug (5f Nursery)

Show Hide

Tuesday 10 August, 6.20pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Lucky Shake
Benzema
Danger Close
Cotai Grey
Devon Envoy
Nordic Glory
Charming Wally
Arlecchinos Gift
Freyabella
Riviere
Samha
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Chelmsford City 10th Aug (1m Hcap)

Show Hide

Tuesday 10 August, 7.20pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Nibras Shadow
Vasco da Gama
Light Up Our Stars
Dourado
Bint Australia
Greek Kodiac
Inflamed
Noble Peace
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Chelmsford City 10th Aug (1m6f Hcap)

Show Hide

Tuesday 10 August, 8.20pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Midfield
Great Hall
Tinsmith
Cinzento
Globetrotter
Smith
Affair
Casavola
Percys Prince
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Horse Racing Tips