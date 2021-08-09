Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Tuesday at Chelmsford

- Trainer: David O'Meara
Benzema has a useful pedigree and showed ability in his first three starts, but was far too free on his nursery debut over six furlongs at Haydock last month. The addition of a first-time hood and the drop back to the minimum trip should suit this lightly-raced colt and, judged on his earlier form, he makes plenty of appeal in this much weaker race from a mark of 67.
Nibras Shadow confirmed the promise of her previous efforts when getting off the mark in comprehensive fashion upped to a mile at Newcastle last month and she followed up with something to spare dropped to seven furlongs at Wolverhampton last time. She deserves extra credit for that victory as she wasn't suited by the emphasis on speed and she remains a handicapper to keep on side, particularly back over a mile.
Midfield left her previous form behind when opening her account over two miles at Lingfield last time, relishing the marked step up in trip and pulling well clear of the remainder with the well-handicapped runner-up. The to a mile and three quarters shouldn't pose a problem and she looks the one to beat turned out under a 6 lb penalty.
£19.57 - Ismail Mohammed's profit to a £1 level stake with favourites
