Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Chelmsford on Wednesday

NAP

Sky Blue Thinking - 18:00 Chelmsford

Sky Blue Thinking has proved a revelation since switching to the Adam West yard this summer, winning all three of her starts in convincing fashion, and producing a career-best effort at Wolverhampton last time. She again travelled fluently on that occasion and settled matters in good style when entering the straight, kept up to her work by this rider to record a two-and-a-half length success. A 6 lb penalty won't be enough to prevent a four-timer if she is in the same form.

No. 5 (1) Sky Blue Thinking SBK 5/2 EXC 3.35 Trainer: Adam West

Jockey: S. B. Kirrane

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 66

NEXT BEST

Harb - 17:30 Chelmsford

Harb is from a good family and showed ability on debut at Goodwood in July and he improved on that initial experience when finishing second to an odds-on favourite on his latest start over course and distance. He was much tighter in the market on that occasion and still looked like a work in progress, headed under two furlongs from home but rallying all the way to the line. He looks well up to winning a race of this nature, especially with the prospect of even more to come.

No. 2 (2) Harb SBK 4/6 EXC 1.85 Trainer: Mark Johnston

Jockey: Dane O'Neill

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: -



EACH WAY

Bankrolled - 18:30 Chelmsford

Bankrolled remains a maiden, but she showed much more than previously when finishing runner-up in a handicap over six furlongs at Kempton last time, not for the first time shaping as though she will stay this longer trip. That was also her first start on the all-weather, so she is unexposed on the surface too and, in a wide-open handicap, she is worth chancing to at least hit the frame with Neil Callan taking over in the saddle.