To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Rhys Williams Tips

Daily Racing Multiple

Today's Racing News

Racing Results & Replays

Racecards & Archives

Racing...Only Bettor

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Chelmsford on Wednesday

Chelmsford
There is evening action at Chelmsford on Thursday evening

Timeform pick out a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Chelmsford.

"A 6 lb penalty won't be enough to prevent a four-timer if she is in the same form..."

Timeform on Sky Blue Thinking

NAP

Sky Blue Thinking - 18:00 Chelmsford

Sky Blue Thinking has proved a revelation since switching to the Adam West yard this summer, winning all three of her starts in convincing fashion, and producing a career-best effort at Wolverhampton last time. She again travelled fluently on that occasion and settled matters in good style when entering the straight, kept up to her work by this rider to record a two-and-a-half length success. A 6 lb penalty won't be enough to prevent a four-timer if she is in the same form.

NEXT BEST

Harb - 17:30 Chelmsford

Harb is from a good family and showed ability on debut at Goodwood in July and he improved on that initial experience when finishing second to an odds-on favourite on his latest start over course and distance. He was much tighter in the market on that occasion and still looked like a work in progress, headed under two furlongs from home but rallying all the way to the line. He looks well up to winning a race of this nature, especially with the prospect of even more to come.


EACH WAY

Bankrolled - 18:30 Chelmsford

Bankrolled remains a maiden, but she showed much more than previously when finishing runner-up in a handicap over six furlongs at Kempton last time, not for the first time shaping as though she will stay this longer trip. That was also her first start on the all-weather, so she is unexposed on the surface too and, in a wide-open handicap, she is worth chancing to at least hit the frame with Neil Callan taking over in the saddle.

Smart Stat

Gliding Bay - 16:55 Chelmsford

£42.00 - Ismail Mohammed's profit to a £1 level stake with debutants

Get a Free £5 Bet – Every Day!

Stake £20 on multiples over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 to use on multiples. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

Back Harb @ 2.01/1 in the 17:30 Chelmsford
Back Sky Blue Thinking @ 3.259/4 in the 18:00 Chelmsford
Back Bankrolled @ 5.59/2 in the 18:30 Chelmsford

Chelmsford City 9th Sep (6f Nov Stks)

Show Hide

Thursday 9 September, 5.30pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Ikhtiraaq
Harb
Canmore
Superstar Dj
Quella Speranza
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Chelmsford City 9th Sep (7f Hcap)

Show Hide

Thursday 9 September, 6.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Sky Blue Thinking
Bobby On The Beat
Miss Bella Brand
Romulan Prince
Ventura Vision
Tellem Nowt
Jackstar
Hunters Step
Trusty Scout
Spring Romance
Queen Of Burgundy
Havergate Island
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Chelmsford City 9th Sep (7f Hcap)

Show Hide

Thursday 9 September, 6.30pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Bankrolled
Secret To Success
Casaruan
Eevilynn Drew
Purple Power
Keep Right On
Kick On Kick On
Party Rebel
True Belief
Legende Dart
Dubai Elegance
Elusif
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Horse Racing Tips