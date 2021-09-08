- Trainer: Adam West
- Jockey: S. B. Kirrane
- Age: 3
- Weight: 9st 9lbs
- OR: 66
Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Chelmsford on Wednesday
Timeform pick out a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Chelmsford.
"A 6 lb penalty won't be enough to prevent a four-timer if she is in the same form..."
Timeform on Sky Blue Thinking
NAP
Sky Blue Thinking - 18:00 Chelmsford
Sky Blue Thinking has proved a revelation since switching to the Adam West yard this summer, winning all three of her starts in convincing fashion, and producing a career-best effort at Wolverhampton last time. She again travelled fluently on that occasion and settled matters in good style when entering the straight, kept up to her work by this rider to record a two-and-a-half length success. A 6 lb penalty won't be enough to prevent a four-timer if she is in the same form.
NEXT BEST
Harb is from a good family and showed ability on debut at Goodwood in July and he improved on that initial experience when finishing second to an odds-on favourite on his latest start over course and distance. He was much tighter in the market on that occasion and still looked like a work in progress, headed under two furlongs from home but rallying all the way to the line. He looks well up to winning a race of this nature, especially with the prospect of even more to come.
EACH WAY
Bankrolled remains a maiden, but she showed much more than previously when finishing runner-up in a handicap over six furlongs at Kempton last time, not for the first time shaping as though she will stay this longer trip. That was also her first start on the all-weather, so she is unexposed on the surface too and, in a wide-open handicap, she is worth chancing to at least hit the frame with Neil Callan taking over in the saddle.
Smart Stat
Gliding Bay - 16:55 Chelmsford
£42.00 - Ismail Mohammed's profit to a £1 level stake with debutants
