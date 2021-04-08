To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Chelmsford on Thursday

Chelmsford
Timeform bring you three to back at Chelmsford on Thursday

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Chelmsford on Thursday evening.

"...if ridden similarly here, he should prove a tough nut to crack..."

Timeform on Trepidation

Trepidation - 16:50 Chelmsford

Trepidation has been a shade disappointing at this track so far in his career, but he showed a good attitude to edge a head-bob at Kempton last time with the visor back on, and he looks the one to beat in this field following a small rise in the weights. He seemed well suited by much more aggressive tactics on that occasion, and if ridden similarly here, he should prove a tough nut to crack.

Velvet Vista - 17:20 Chelmsford

Velvet Vista completed a quick hat-trick earlier in the year - which included a win over course and distance - and was unlucky not to resume winning ways back here last time. She responded to pressure on the home turn and was making good headway around a furlong out when short of room and had to be switched. She picked up well soon after and was only just denied, more than likely to have won with a clear passage, so she is well backing to gain compensation from the same mark.

Byzantia - 18:20 Chelmsford

Byzantia has an attractive pedigree and remains lightly raced for her age. She opened her account in a weak even at Southwell on her final start for John Gosden in November, but there was plenty to like about the manner of that success, and she will remain of interest now sent handicapping from what looks an attractive mark.

Smart Stat

Byzantia - 18:20 Chelmsford

£92.21 - Charlie Fellowes's profit to a £1 level stake with horses running after a break

Chelmsford City 8th Apr (7f Hcap)

Thursday 8 April, 4.50pm

Chelmsford City 8th Apr (7f Hcap)

Thursday 8 April, 5.20pm

Chelmsford City 8th Apr (1m2f Hcap)

Thursday 8 April, 6.20pm

