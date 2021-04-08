Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Chelmsford on Thursday

Chelmsford City 8th Apr (7f Hcap)Show Hide
Thursday 8 April, 4.50pm
Timeform pick out the three best bets at Chelmsford on Thursday evening.
"...if ridden similarly here, he should prove a tough nut to crack..."
Timeform on Trepidation
Trepidation - 16:50 Chelmsford
Trepidation has been a shade disappointing at this track so far in his career, but he showed a good attitude to edge a head-bob at Kempton last time with the visor back on, and he looks the one to beat in this field following a small rise in the weights. He seemed well suited by much more aggressive tactics on that occasion, and if ridden similarly here, he should prove a tough nut to crack.
Velvet Vista - 17:20 Chelmsford
Velvet Vista completed a quick hat-trick earlier in the year - which included a win over course and distance - and was unlucky not to resume winning ways back here last time. She responded to pressure on the home turn and was making good headway around a furlong out when short of room and had to be switched. She picked up well soon after and was only just denied, more than likely to have won with a clear passage, so she is well backing to gain compensation from the same mark.
Byzantia has an attractive pedigree and remains lightly raced for her age. She opened her account in a weak even at Southwell on her final start for John Gosden in November, but there was plenty to like about the manner of that success, and she will remain of interest now sent handicapping from what looks an attractive mark.
Byzantia - 18:20 Chelmsford
£92.21 - Charlie Fellowes's profit to a £1 level stake with horses running after a break
