Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Chelmsford on Thursday

Arion Fox - 17:20 Chelmsford

Arion Fox cost 300,000 as a yearling and has shown improved form switched to the all-weather on her last two starts, making a big leap forward when opening her account on handicap debut over six furlongs at Kempton in October. She made a mockery of an opening mark in the 60s and should have even more to offer, especially on an artificial surface. The booking of Oisin Murphy also takes the eye.

No. 4 (2) Arion Fox SBK 13/8 EXC 2 Trainer: Roger Varian

Jockey: Oisin Murphy

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: 75

Big Wing - 18:20 Chelmsford

Big Wing isn't as exposed as some of these and makes plenty of appeal now making his handicap debut. He showed his best form when finishing second to a potentially smart sort in a minor event at Wolverhampton last time, proving no match for that rival but beating the remainder convincingly. He is by a sire who injects stamina into his progeny and Big Wing shaped as though ready for this step up in trip last time. An opening mark of 82 is more than fair and a big run is on the cards.

No. 1 (8) Big Wing (Ire) SBK 7/1 EXC 1.1 Trainer: Richard Hannon

Jockey: Kieran Shoemark

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 82

Autumn Flight - 19:50 Chelmsford

Difficult to rule any of these four out with confidence, but preference is for dual course and distance winner Autumn Flight, who showed he's still in form when a close second at Doncaster last time. This will be just his fourth start for this yard and he could yet have more to offer.