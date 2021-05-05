To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Chelmsford on Thursday

Chelmsford
Timeform bring you three to back at Chelmsford on Thursday

Timeform bring you the three best bets at Chelmsford on Thursday.

"An opening mark of 82 is more than fair..."

Timeform on Big Wing

Arion Fox - 17:20 Chelmsford

Arion Fox cost 300,000 as a yearling and has shown improved form switched to the all-weather on her last two starts, making a big leap forward when opening her account on handicap debut over six furlongs at Kempton in October. She made a mockery of an opening mark in the 60s and should have even more to offer, especially on an artificial surface. The booking of Oisin Murphy also takes the eye.

Big Wing - 18:20 Chelmsford

Big Wing isn't as exposed as some of these and makes plenty of appeal now making his handicap debut. He showed his best form when finishing second to a potentially smart sort in a minor event at Wolverhampton last time, proving no match for that rival but beating the remainder convincingly. He is by a sire who injects stamina into his progeny and Big Wing shaped as though ready for this step up in trip last time. An opening mark of 82 is more than fair and a big run is on the cards.

Autumn Flight - 19:50 Chelmsford

Difficult to rule any of these four out with confidence, but preference is for dual course and distance winner Autumn Flight, who showed he's still in form when a close second at Doncaster last time. This will be just his fourth start for this yard and he could yet have more to offer.

Smart Stat

Arion Fox - 17:20 Chelmsford

20% - Oisin Murphy's strike rate at CHELMSFORD CITY

Recommended bets

Back Arion Fox @ 2.56/4 in the 17:20 at Chelmsford
Back Big Wing @ 4.57/2 in the 18:20 at Chelmsford
Back Autumn Flight @ 2.757/4 in the 19:50 at Chelmsford

Chelmsford City 6th May (7f Hcap)

Thursday 6 May, 5.20pm

Back Lay
Arion Fox
Run This Way
Lethal Talent
Arabic Charm
Tambourine Girl
Chelmsford City 6th May (1m2f Hcap)

Thursday 6 May, 6.20pm

Back Lay
Big Wing
Arctic Vega
Ritchie Valens
Cedar Cage
Bayston Hill
Global Art
Frankly Mr Shankly
Maori Knight
Avarice
Capitole
Wimpole Hall
Chelmsford City 6th May (5f Hcap)

Thursday 6 May, 7.50pm

Back Lay
Autumn Flight
Scale Force
Global Prospector
Jack The Truth
