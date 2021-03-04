Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Chelmsford on Thursday

- Trainer: John Gosden
- Jockey: Robert Havlin
- Age: 3
- Weight: 8st 10lbs
- OR: -
Regent has an excellent pedigree, closely related to Midas Touch and a half-sister to Coronet, both of whom were very smart, and she looks set to continue family tradition judged by her eye-catching debut. Regent blew her race at the start when very slowly away, but the manner in which she got into contention and stayed on in the closing stages suggests she possesses plenty of ability. There should be significant improvement coming now stepping up in trip and she is preferred to the equally promising Colour of Light.
Pholas has been in excellent form this winter, recording two wins over this trip at Newcastle, and proving unlucky in defeat when finishing second over seven furlongs at Kempton last week. She was ahead of her mark turned out quickly, but wasn't seen to best effect, travelling well and looking threatening before being carried right and ended up being short of room while the winner was hitting full stride on the outside. That form took a knock last night when the winner ran disappointingly, but Pholas remains well treated on her Newcastle win and is given another chance.
Nahaarr was very progressive on turf last season, winning a useful handicap at Newbury in July and proving better than ever when landing a gamble in the Ayr Gold Cup on his final start. He didn't get the smoothest of runs on that occasion, either, so deserves extra credit, and he looks very interesting on his return to the all-weather. Nahaarr won a course and distance handicap in 2019 and is the type that will progress into a pattern performer this year. He will prove hard to beat under Ryan Moore.
ChelmC 4th Mar (1m Nov Stks)Show Hide
Thursday 4 March, 4.50pm
|Back
|Lay
|Colour Of Light
|Regent
|Lexington Liberty
|Aura Blue
|Thunder Lily
|Cheshire Plain
|Alchemystique
|Moonlet
|Marsden Cross
ChelmC 4th Mar (1m Hcap)Show Hide
Thursday 4 March, 5.20pm
|Back
|Lay
|Pholas
|Hold Fast
|Luna Wish
|Lady Alavesa
|Al Rasmah
|Dream World
|Dancing Rave
ChelmC 4th Mar (7f Cond Stks)Show Hide
Thursday 4 March, 6.20pm
|Back
|Lay
|Nahaarr
|Khuzaam
|Highland Dress
|Ambassadorial