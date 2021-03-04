Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Chelmsford on Thursday

Regent - 16:50 Chelmsford

Regent has an excellent pedigree, closely related to Midas Touch and a half-sister to Coronet, both of whom were very smart, and she looks set to continue family tradition judged by her eye-catching debut. Regent blew her race at the start when very slowly away, but the manner in which she got into contention and stayed on in the closing stages suggests she possesses plenty of ability. There should be significant improvement coming now stepping up in trip and she is preferred to the equally promising Colour of Light.

No. 8 (1) Regent SBK 6/5 EXC 2.66 Trainer: John Gosden

Jockey: Robert Havlin

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 10lbs

OR: -

Pholas - 17:20 Chelmsford

Pholas has been in excellent form this winter, recording two wins over this trip at Newcastle, and proving unlucky in defeat when finishing second over seven furlongs at Kempton last week. She was ahead of her mark turned out quickly, but wasn't seen to best effect, travelling well and looking threatening before being carried right and ended up being short of room while the winner was hitting full stride on the outside. That form took a knock last night when the winner ran disappointingly, but Pholas remains well treated on her Newcastle win and is given another chance.

No. 2 (2) Pholas SBK 13/8 EXC 3 Trainer: George Boughey

Jockey: Mark Crehan

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 72

Nahaarr - 18:20 Chelmsford

Nahaarr was very progressive on turf last season, winning a useful handicap at Newbury in July and proving better than ever when landing a gamble in the Ayr Gold Cup on his final start. He didn't get the smoothest of runs on that occasion, either, so deserves extra credit, and he looks very interesting on his return to the all-weather. Nahaarr won a course and distance handicap in 2019 and is the type that will progress into a pattern performer this year. He will prove hard to beat under Ryan Moore.