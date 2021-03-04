To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Chelmsford on Thursday

Chelmsford
Timeform provide three bets from Chelmsford on Thursday

Timeform identify the three best bets at Chelmsford on Thursday...

"...is the type that will progress into a pattern performer this year..."

Timeform on Nahaarr

Regent - 16:50 Chelmsford

Regent has an excellent pedigree, closely related to Midas Touch and a half-sister to Coronet, both of whom were very smart, and she looks set to continue family tradition judged by her eye-catching debut. Regent blew her race at the start when very slowly away, but the manner in which she got into contention and stayed on in the closing stages suggests she possesses plenty of ability. There should be significant improvement coming now stepping up in trip and she is preferred to the equally promising Colour of Light.

Pholas - 17:20 Chelmsford

Pholas has been in excellent form this winter, recording two wins over this trip at Newcastle, and proving unlucky in defeat when finishing second over seven furlongs at Kempton last week. She was ahead of her mark turned out quickly, but wasn't seen to best effect, travelling well and looking threatening before being carried right and ended up being short of room while the winner was hitting full stride on the outside. That form took a knock last night when the winner ran disappointingly, but Pholas remains well treated on her Newcastle win and is given another chance.

Nahaarr - 18:20 Chelmsford

Nahaarr was very progressive on turf last season, winning a useful handicap at Newbury in July and proving better than ever when landing a gamble in the Ayr Gold Cup on his final start. He didn't get the smoothest of runs on that occasion, either, so deserves extra credit, and he looks very interesting on his return to the all-weather. Nahaarr won a course and distance handicap in 2019 and is the type that will progress into a pattern performer this year. He will prove hard to beat under Ryan Moore.

Smart Stat

Nahaarr - 18:20 Chelmsford

34% - Ryan Moore's strike rate at CHELMSFORD CITY

Get up to £30 in free bets for Cheltenham with our superb offer

You can get up to £30 in free bets for Cheltenham in our fantastic Festival offer. Just bet £20 on the Exchange on each Saturday of racing from February 13 onwards to qualify. T&Cs apply. For full details click here.

Recommended bets

Regent - 16:50 Chelmsford
Pholas - 17:20 Chelmsford
Nahaarr - 18:20 Chelmsford

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

ChelmC 4th Mar (1m Nov Stks)

Show Hide

Thursday 4 March, 4.50pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Colour Of Light
Regent
Lexington Liberty
Aura Blue
Thunder Lily
Cheshire Plain
Alchemystique
Moonlet
Marsden Cross
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

ChelmC 4th Mar (1m Hcap)

Show Hide

Thursday 4 March, 5.20pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Pholas
Hold Fast
Luna Wish
Lady Alavesa
Al Rasmah
Dream World
Dancing Rave
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

ChelmC 4th Mar (7f Cond Stks)

Show Hide

Thursday 4 March, 6.20pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Nahaarr
Khuzaam
Highland Dress
Ambassadorial
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles