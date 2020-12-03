Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Chelmsford on Thursday

Prosili - 16:30 Chelmsford

Prosili remains a maiden after seven runs, but inexperience early on, and a seemingly unsuitable drop back to a mile look to have played a big part in that fact. Stepped back up to ten furlongs at this course last time, Prosili got back on track, doing well to chase home a well-backed improver, pulling clear of the rest in the process. She can race off the same mark here and is taken to go one better.

No. 1 (13) Prosili (Ire) SBK 9/4 EXC 3.4 Trainer: Marco Botti

Jockey: Stefano Cherchi

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 61

Lomu - 18:00 Chelmsford

Lomu has been given a chance by the handicapper - now 4 lb below his last winning mark - and he looked on the way back when fourth at Lingfield last time, doing well to get as close as he did after conceding the first run. That was just his second start for David Loughnane's yard, and he is one to be interested in again, particularly if the pace is a strong one.

No. 6 (4) Lomu (Ire) SBK 3/1 EXC 4.7 Trainer: David Loughnane

Jockey: Jack Mitchell

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: 83

Highfield Princess - 19:00 Chelmsford

Highfield Princess has an impressive recent strike rate, winning three of her last five races, and though she found just one too good over this course and distance last time, she continued her theme of race-by-race progression, turning in what was arguably her best performance yet. Her consistency and progress deserve recognition, and she will no doubt continue to run well.