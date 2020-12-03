- Trainer: Marco Botti
Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Chelmsford on Thursday
Timeform provide the three best bets at Chelmsford on Thursday...
Prosili remains a maiden after seven runs, but inexperience early on, and a seemingly unsuitable drop back to a mile look to have played a big part in that fact. Stepped back up to ten furlongs at this course last time, Prosili got back on track, doing well to chase home a well-backed improver, pulling clear of the rest in the process. She can race off the same mark here and is taken to go one better.
Lomu has been given a chance by the handicapper - now 4 lb below his last winning mark - and he looked on the way back when fourth at Lingfield last time, doing well to get as close as he did after conceding the first run. That was just his second start for David Loughnane's yard, and he is one to be interested in again, particularly if the pace is a strong one.
Highfield Princess - 19:00 Chelmsford
Highfield Princess has an impressive recent strike rate, winning three of her last five races, and though she found just one too good over this course and distance last time, she continued her theme of race-by-race progression, turning in what was arguably her best performance yet. Her consistency and progress deserve recognition, and she will no doubt continue to run well.
Smart Stat
POWER OF STATES - 17:00 Chelmsford
23% - James Doyle's strike rate at CHELMSFORD CITY
Recommended bets
Prosili – 16:30 Chelmsford
Lomu – 18:00 Chelmsford
Highfield Princess – 19:00 Chelmsford
ChelmC 3rd Dec (1m2f Hcap)Show Hide
Thursday 3 December, 4.30pm
|Back
|Lay
|Bad Attitude
|Prosili
|Cafe Milano
|Blairlogie
|Cool To Be A Cat
|Red Beacon
|Theydon Louboutin
|The Simple Truth
|Hannalite
|Thaki
|Rosie Mccann
|Mirakuhl
|Sea Willow
ChelmC 3rd Dec (5f Hcap)Show Hide
Thursday 3 December, 6.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Lomu
|Nigel Nott
|Pop Dancer
|Lord Riddiford
|Get Boosting
|Verne Castle
|Tropics
|Alsvinder
|Deputise
ChelmC 3rd Dec (7f Hcap)Show Hide
Thursday 3 December, 7.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Johnny Reb
|Gloves Lynch
|Highfield Princess
|Bombastic
|Frozen Ocean
|Glenn Coco
|Lacan
|Arranmore
|Sepahi
|Tilsitt