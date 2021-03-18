- Trainer: Derek Shaw
- Jockey: Cam Hardie
- Age: 7
- Weight: 8st 10lbs
- OR: 68
Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Chelmsford on Thursday
Timeform identify the three best bets at Chelmsford on Thursday evening.
"...he is in better form than his last two starts suggest..."
Timeform on Jumira Bridge
Jumira Bridge - 16:40 Chelmsford
A few to consider here, but it is Jumira Bridge who tops the shortlist having shaped better than the bare result on his last two starts. A wide draw was to blame when only sixth over six furlongs here in January, but he still wasn't beaten that far, and a similar scenario unfolded at Kempton last time, where he was unable to get any cover and raced too keenly. On both of those starts he has shown plenty of speed, so the drop back to the minimum trip should suit, and he is in better form than his last two starts suggest.
United Front - 18:25 Chelmsford
United Front is a typically well-bred Aidan O'Brien cast-off who has found a new lease of life for a shrewd yard, proving better than ever when winning a strong-looking handicap with plenty in hand over a mile at Newcastle last time. He had been contesting deeper races and took advantage of a drop in class to gain his first win in handicap company, looming up two furlongs out and forging clear. A subsequent 4 lb rise underestimates him and he is the sort who could rack up a sequence now.
Iconic Belle - 20:25 Chelmsford
Iconic Belle had been shaping well and was well backed when cashing in on a reduced mark at Newcastle last week, and followed up with any amount in hand under a penalty at Lingfield on Sunday. She was rated much higher a couple of years ago, and she looked as though a quick-fire hat-trick would be no problem with the ease in which she won at Lingfield. Iconic Belle remains ahead of the assessor under a double penalty and the longer trip shouldn't be an issue.
Smart Stat
Jumira Bridge - 16:40 Chelmsford
£75.32 - Derek Shaw's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a Flat meeting
Get a free £5 multiples bet for Cheltenham!
Stake £20 on multiples over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 to use on multiples. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.
Recommended bets
Chelmsford City 18th Mar (5f Hcap)Show Hide
Thursday 18 March, 4.40pm
|Back
|Lay
|Spirited Guest
|Shamshon
|Jumira Bridge
|Wiley Post
|Agent Shiftwell
|Camachess
|Stake Acclaim
|Ascot Jungle
Chelmsford City 18th Mar (1m2f Hcap)Show Hide
Thursday 18 March, 6.25pm
|Back
|Lay
|United Front
|Songkran
|Habit Rouge
|Society Red
Chelmsford City 18th Mar (2m Hcap)Show Hide
Thursday 18 March, 8.25pm
|Back
|Lay
|Iconic Belle
|Three Dragons
|Cinzento
|Looking For Carl
|Mizen Master
|Constraint
|Kybosh
|Detonation
|Mickey Drippin