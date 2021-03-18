Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Chelmsford on Thursday

Jumira Bridge - 16:40 Chelmsford

A few to consider here, but it is Jumira Bridge who tops the shortlist having shaped better than the bare result on his last two starts. A wide draw was to blame when only sixth over six furlongs here in January, but he still wasn't beaten that far, and a similar scenario unfolded at Kempton last time, where he was unable to get any cover and raced too keenly. On both of those starts he has shown plenty of speed, so the drop back to the minimum trip should suit, and he is in better form than his last two starts suggest.

No. 7 (5) Jumira Bridge SBK 5/1 EXC 7 Trainer: Derek Shaw

Jockey: Cam Hardie

Age: 7

Weight: 8st 10lbs

OR: 68

United Front - 18:25 Chelmsford

United Front is a typically well-bred Aidan O'Brien cast-off who has found a new lease of life for a shrewd yard, proving better than ever when winning a strong-looking handicap with plenty in hand over a mile at Newcastle last time. He had been contesting deeper races and took advantage of a drop in class to gain his first win in handicap company, looming up two furlongs out and forging clear. A subsequent 4 lb rise underestimates him and he is the sort who could rack up a sequence now.

No. 1 (4) United Front (Usa) SBK 10/11 EXC 1.98 Trainer: Michael Appleby

Jockey: Josephine Gordon

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 93

Iconic Belle - 20:25 Chelmsford

Iconic Belle had been shaping well and was well backed when cashing in on a reduced mark at Newcastle last week, and followed up with any amount in hand under a penalty at Lingfield on Sunday. She was rated much higher a couple of years ago, and she looked as though a quick-fire hat-trick would be no problem with the ease in which she won at Lingfield. Iconic Belle remains ahead of the assessor under a double penalty and the longer trip shouldn't be an issue.