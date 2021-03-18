To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Chelmsford on Thursday

Chelmsford
Timeform provide three bets from Chelmsford on Thursday

Timeform identify the three best bets at Chelmsford on Thursday evening.

"...he is in better form than his last two starts suggest..."

Timeform on Jumira Bridge

Jumira Bridge - 16:40 Chelmsford

A few to consider here, but it is Jumira Bridge who tops the shortlist having shaped better than the bare result on his last two starts. A wide draw was to blame when only sixth over six furlongs here in January, but he still wasn't beaten that far, and a similar scenario unfolded at Kempton last time, where he was unable to get any cover and raced too keenly. On both of those starts he has shown plenty of speed, so the drop back to the minimum trip should suit, and he is in better form than his last two starts suggest.

United Front - 18:25 Chelmsford

United Front is a typically well-bred Aidan O'Brien cast-off who has found a new lease of life for a shrewd yard, proving better than ever when winning a strong-looking handicap with plenty in hand over a mile at Newcastle last time. He had been contesting deeper races and took advantage of a drop in class to gain his first win in handicap company, looming up two furlongs out and forging clear. A subsequent 4 lb rise underestimates him and he is the sort who could rack up a sequence now.

Iconic Belle - 20:25 Chelmsford

Iconic Belle had been shaping well and was well backed when cashing in on a reduced mark at Newcastle last week, and followed up with any amount in hand under a penalty at Lingfield on Sunday. She was rated much higher a couple of years ago, and she looked as though a quick-fire hat-trick would be no problem with the ease in which she won at Lingfield. Iconic Belle remains ahead of the assessor under a double penalty and the longer trip shouldn't be an issue.

Smart Stat

Jumira Bridge - 16:40 Chelmsford

£75.32 - Derek Shaw's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a Flat meeting

Get a free £5 multiples bet for Cheltenham!

Stake £20 on multiples over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 to use on multiples. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

Jumira Bridge - 16:40 Chelmsford
United Front - 18:25 Chelmsford
Iconic Belle - 20:25 Chelmsford

Chelmsford City 18th Mar (5f Hcap)

Show Hide

Thursday 18 March, 4.40pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Spirited Guest
Shamshon
Jumira Bridge
Wiley Post
Agent Shiftwell
Camachess
Stake Acclaim
Ascot Jungle
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Chelmsford City 18th Mar (1m2f Hcap)

Show Hide

Thursday 18 March, 6.25pm

Market rules

Back Lay
United Front
Songkran
Habit Rouge
Society Red
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Chelmsford City 18th Mar (2m Hcap)

Show Hide

Thursday 18 March, 8.25pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Iconic Belle
Three Dragons
Cinzento
Looking For Carl
Mizen Master
Constraint
Kybosh
Detonation
Mickey Drippin
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

More Horse Racing Tips

Read past articles