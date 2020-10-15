To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Chelmsford on Thursday

All-weather
Timeform pick out three bets from Chelmsford

Timeform bring you the three best bets at Chelmsford on Thursday...

"...this penalty might not be enough to the follow up..."

Timeform on Desert Empire

Desert Empire - 17:30 Chelmsford

Desert Empire made a winning debut at Lingfield last month, despite not getting the best run round having missed the break and being stuck wide throughout. He stayed on well to get up close home that day, and should progress from that, so this penalty might not be enough to the follow up.

Lord Neidin - 19:30 Chelmsford

Lord Neidin took a few tries, and didn't need to improve to open his account over this course and distance last month. He progressed again in defeat when runner-up back on turf at Haydock last time, catching the eye with how well he travelled through the race. Lord Neidin is the type to keep on improving for a while yet, and a subsequent 3 lb rise looks lenient.

Zhukovsky - 20:30 Chelmsford

Zhukovsky was well placed but deserves full credit for his recent third here given the pair in front of him won next time. That looks strong form for the grade, and he has first-time blinkers replacing the visor now, while Ray Dawson's valuable 5 lb claim is another plus for him.

Smart Stat

Thunderstone - 17:00 Chelmsford

27% - Simon & Ed Crisford's strike rate in late season (saddles *THUNDERSTONE*)

Recommended bets

Desert Empire - 17:30 Chelmsford
Lord Neidin - 19:30 Chelmsford
Zhukovsky - 20:30 Chelmsford

