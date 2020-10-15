Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Chelmsford on Thursday

Desert Empire - 17:30 Chelmsford

Desert Empire made a winning debut at Lingfield last month, despite not getting the best run round having missed the break and being stuck wide throughout. He stayed on well to get up close home that day, and should progress from that, so this penalty might not be enough to the follow up.

No. 1 (8) Desert Empire (Ire) SBK 11/10 EXC 2.16 Trainer: Ralph Beckett

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: -

Lord Neidin - 19:30 Chelmsford

Lord Neidin took a few tries, and didn't need to improve to open his account over this course and distance last month. He progressed again in defeat when runner-up back on turf at Haydock last time, catching the eye with how well he travelled through the race. Lord Neidin is the type to keep on improving for a while yet, and a subsequent 3 lb rise looks lenient.

No. 10 (3) Lord Neidin SBK 6/4 EXC 2.88 Trainer: Alan King

Jockey: Martin Harley

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 9lbs

OR: 86

Zhukovsky - 20:30 Chelmsford

Zhukovsky was well placed but deserves full credit for his recent third here given the pair in front of him won next time. That looks strong form for the grade, and he has first-time blinkers replacing the visor now, while Ray Dawson's valuable 5 lb claim is another plus for him.