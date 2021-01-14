Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Chelmsford on Thursday

Father of Jazz - 18:00 Chelmsford

Father of Jazz was very well backed on his first start for Roger Varian at Wolverhampton over Christmas and duly opened his account with any amount in hand, not fully extended to beat some inferior rivals. He didn't need to improve on the form he showed at Sandown on debut, but he has the ability to reach a higher level when the circumstances allow, and he is a very confident selection to defy a penalty having been found what looks another good opportunity.

No. 1 (4) Father Of Jazz SBK 1/2 EXC 1.53 Trainer: Roger Varian

Jockey: Callum Shepherd

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: -

Golden Cygnet - 18:30 Chelmsford

Kevin Foy has made an excellent start to his training career and Golden Cygnet is in better form than her recent form figures suggest. She showed her best form at Wolverhampton last time without being seen to best effect, a tardy start from the stalls always putting her on the back foot and leaving her poorly placed. Golden Cygnet stayed on with purpose in the closing stages, though, and she should give a good account for an in-form yard provided she breaks on terms.

No. 3 (1) Golden Cygnet SBK 13/2 EXC 8.6 Trainer: Kevin Philippart de Foy

Jockey: Daniel Muscutt

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 56

Arij - 20:00 Chelmsford

Arij produced a career-best performance when dead heating over this course and distance to get off the mark last month on what was his polytrack debut. That was also his first start in a tongue tie, making all of the running and showing a determined attitude not to let the short-priced favourite get past. He improved further in defeat at Wolverhampton last time without being seen to best effect, not ideally placed in a race where it paid to sit prominently to the pace. The return to more positive tactics back at this track will see him in a better light.