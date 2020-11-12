Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Chelmsford on Thursday

Magical Mile - 16:30 Chelmsford

Magical Mile took a step forward when fourth on his handicap bow at Kempton two weeks ago, putting in some good late work after being briefly outpaced when the tempo lifted in the straight. The way he shaped suggests the longer trip here will be in his favour, and it's worth remembering that Magical Mile's half-brother, Good Effort, ran up a sequence last winter after finding his feet on the all-weather. With the promising Ray Dawson also claiming 3 lb, Magical Mile looks a good bet in the nursery that kicks off the card.

No. 7 (9) Magical Mile (Ire) SBK 11/2 EXC 8.2 Trainer: Ismail Mohammed

Jockey: Ray Dawson

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 67

Libby Ami - 17:30 Chelmsford

Libby Ami showed improved form when opening her account at Newcastle nine days ago, proving herself much better than a BHA mark of 53 on handicap debut. Dropped out in the early stages, she was produced to lead entering the final furlong and kept going well to land the spoils by two lengths (had plenty in hand). Her strength at the finish suggests she is open to more improvement now stepping up to a mile, so a 6 lb penalty might not be enough to stop her going in again as she attempts to maintain her unbeaten record on the all-weather.

No. 4 (3) Libby Ami (Ire) SBK 15/8 EXC 3.15 Trainer: John Quinn

Jockey: Dougie Costello

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 59

Eyes - 18:00 Chelmsford

Eyes looks a big player here after shaping better than the bare result when fifth at this course last time. She made eye-catching headway in the closing stages of that contest but could never get on terms, doing well to finish as close as she did after getting caught further back than ideal (also met trouble on the home turn). Still beaten only three and a quarter lengths, she looks on a fair mark and is fancied to open her account with a bit more luck this time.