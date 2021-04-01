To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Chelmsford on Thursday

Chelmsford
Timeform bring you three to back at Chelmsford on Thursday

Timeform provide the three best bets at Chelmsford on Thursday evening.

"He looks an exciting colt..."

Timeform on Fundamental

Fundamental - 17:50 Chelmsford

Fundamental is a beautifully-bred colt who improved with each start last season, opening his account in some style switched to the all-weather in a seven-furlong minor event at this course in October. He showed much improved form, seemingly well suited by the surface and the switch to front-running tactics, while the timefigure also suggests taking a positive view on the form. He looks an exciting colt and Fundamental can improve further for this step up in trip.

Aventuriere - 19:20 Chelmsford

Aventuriere was easy to back making her handicap debut after 14 months off at Kempton five days ago, but she proved her opening mark all wrong as she powered away from her rivals after hitting the front around two furlongs out off what was a slow gallop. Her pedigree is an ongoing recommendation and she is the type to go on improving for a while yet, so makes plenty of appeal turned out under a 5 lb penalty up two furlongs in trip.

Mid Day Rush - 19:50 Chelmsford

Mid Day Rush showed improved form to get off the mark over this course and distance in January and shaped better than the bare result dropped to five furlongs back at this track three weeks later. She wasted no time getting back to form at Kempton last time, doing well to finish as close as she did after missing the break. The return to this venue will suit, while the booking of Ben Curtis, who rides for the first time, looks a sign of intent.


Smart Stat

Strawberry Jack - 17:20 Chelmsford

28% - Benoit de la Sayette's strike rate when riding one runner at a flat meeting (rides *STRAWBERRY JACK*)

Recommended bets

Fundamental – 17:50 Chelmsford 2.427/5
Aventuriere – 19:20 Chelmsford 1.715/7
Mid Day Rush – 19:50 Chelmsford 7.87/1

Bet slip

Close

