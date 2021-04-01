Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Chelmsford on Thursday

Fundamental - 17:50 Chelmsford

Fundamental is a beautifully-bred colt who improved with each start last season, opening his account in some style switched to the all-weather in a seven-furlong minor event at this course in October. He showed much improved form, seemingly well suited by the surface and the switch to front-running tactics, while the timefigure also suggests taking a positive view on the form. He looks an exciting colt and Fundamental can improve further for this step up in trip.

No. 3 (2) Fundamental SBK 11/8 EXC 2.38 Trainer: John & Thady Gosden

Jockey: Robert Havlin

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: -

Aventuriere - 19:20 Chelmsford

Aventuriere was easy to back making her handicap debut after 14 months off at Kempton five days ago, but she proved her opening mark all wrong as she powered away from her rivals after hitting the front around two furlongs out off what was a slow gallop. Her pedigree is an ongoing recommendation and she is the type to go on improving for a while yet, so makes plenty of appeal turned out under a 5 lb penalty up two furlongs in trip.

No. 1 (12) Aventuriere SBK 4/7 EXC 1.67 Trainer: Mark Johnston

Jockey: Franny Norton

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 11lbs

OR: 63

Mid Day Rush - 19:50 Chelmsford

Mid Day Rush showed improved form to get off the mark over this course and distance in January and shaped better than the bare result dropped to five furlongs back at this track three weeks later. She wasted no time getting back to form at Kempton last time, doing well to finish as close as she did after missing the break. The return to this venue will suit, while the booking of Ben Curtis, who rides for the first time, looks a sign of intent.

No. 14 (4) Mid Day Rush (Ire) SBK 7/1 EXC 8 Trainer: Tony Carroll

Jockey: Ben Curtis

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 12lbs

OR: 50



