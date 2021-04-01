Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Chelmsford on Thursday

- Trainer: John & Thady Gosden
- Jockey: Robert Havlin
- Age: 3
- Weight: 9st 5lbs
- OR: -
Timeform provide the three best bets at Chelmsford on Thursday evening.
"He looks an exciting colt..."
Timeform on Fundamental
Fundamental - 17:50 Chelmsford
Fundamental is a beautifully-bred colt who improved with each start last season, opening his account in some style switched to the all-weather in a seven-furlong minor event at this course in October. He showed much improved form, seemingly well suited by the surface and the switch to front-running tactics, while the timefigure also suggests taking a positive view on the form. He looks an exciting colt and Fundamental can improve further for this step up in trip.
Aventuriere - 19:20 Chelmsford
Aventuriere was easy to back making her handicap debut after 14 months off at Kempton five days ago, but she proved her opening mark all wrong as she powered away from her rivals after hitting the front around two furlongs out off what was a slow gallop. Her pedigree is an ongoing recommendation and she is the type to go on improving for a while yet, so makes plenty of appeal turned out under a 5 lb penalty up two furlongs in trip.
Mid Day Rush - 19:50 Chelmsford
Mid Day Rush showed improved form to get off the mark over this course and distance in January and shaped better than the bare result dropped to five furlongs back at this track three weeks later. She wasted no time getting back to form at Kempton last time, doing well to finish as close as she did after missing the break. The return to this venue will suit, while the booking of Ben Curtis, who rides for the first time, looks a sign of intent.
Smart Stat
Strawberry Jack - 17:20 Chelmsford
28% - Benoit de la Sayette's strike rate when riding one runner at a flat meeting (rides *STRAWBERRY JACK*)
Recommended bets
Chelmsford City 1st Apr (1m Cond Stks)Show Hide
Thursday 1 April, 5.50pm
|Back
|Lay
|Fundamental
|Quintillus
|Moraaheq
|Duty Of Care
|Oo De Lally
|Qaader
|Decisive Edge
Chelmsford City 1st Apr (1m6f Hcap)Show Hide
Thursday 1 April, 7.20pm
|Back
|Lay
|Aventuriere
|Beat The Breeze
|Celtic Classic
|Stormy Night
|Brute Force
|Lost History
|Strict
|Dorset Blue
|Normandy Blue
|Sheldon Cooper
|Dame Denali
Chelmsford City 1st Apr (6f Hcap)Show Hide
Thursday 1 April, 7.50pm
|Back
|Lay
|Marta Boy
|Mid Day Rush
|Twice Adaay
|Tamaska
|Adace
|Thomas Daniell
|Mops Gem
|Iesha
|Spark Of Magic
|Silver Nemo
|Ronan Accuser
|Greycious Girl
|Expert Opinion
|Bayamon Belle