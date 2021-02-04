Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Chelmsford on Thursday

Edraak - 17:30 Chelmsford

Edraak failed to meet expectations on turf a couple of times last season, but it's hard to knock his record on the all-weather and he could have even more to offer on this surface. Edraak won on his debut for Mick Appleby on his reappearance at Newcastle in June, so he clearly goes well fresh and can strike on his first start since finishing a creditable third at Lingfield in August. Tom Marquand is a positive jockey booking.

No. 6 (7) Edraak (Ire) SBK 3/1 EXC 4.1 Trainer: Michael Appleby

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Age: 5

Weight: 8st 11lbs

OR: 85

Electric Blue - 18:30 Chelmsford

This is not a strong five-furlong maiden and presents Electric Blue with an excellent opportunity to gain a deserved success. She made no impact when last seen at Newmarket in October but it's easy to overlook that effort against better rivals in a valuable sales race. Electric Blue finished placed on her first four outings and sets a clear standard based on those efforts.

No. 8 (8) Electric Blue SBK 1/1 EXC 2.28 Trainer: James Tate

Jockey: Callum Shepherd

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 9lbs

OR: -

Szarratu - 19:30 Chelmsford

Szarratu didn't show much on her first start for Mick Appleby at Southwell last month, but she proved a different proposition at Wolverhampton last week to win a handicap over the extended mile. She was well ridden on that occasion, positioned prominently in a race run at a steady gallop, but she stuck to her task well and should be suited by this step up in trip. She could do better yet for this yard.