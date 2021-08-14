Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Chelmsford on Sunday

Sky Blue Thinking - 15:00 Chelmsford

Sky Blue Thinking went without her usual headgear but produced a career-best effort to make a winning debut for this yard at Wolverhampton on Monday. She won with plenty in hand, too, produced to lead early in the straight and driven out to score comfortably. She is able to race from the same mark now and makes plenty of appeal.

No. 13 (5) Sky Blue Thinking EXC 1.1 Trainer: Adam West

Jockey: Georgia Dobie

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 11lbs

OR: 52

Star Seeking - 15:35 Chelmsford

Star Seeking was easy to back close to the off but still made a winning debut at Leicester on her sole start last year, and shaped like the best horse at the weights when runner-up at Nottingham last month. That was her first run for 10 months, so she is entitled to strip fitter now, and the winner has since gone in again which gives the form a solid look. Star Seeking has seemingly been let in lightly for her handicap debut at there is plenty to like about her chances.

No. 4 (6) Star Seeking (Ire) EXC 1.66 Trainer: Sir Michael Stoute

Jockey: Richard Kingscote

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 85

Pop Favorite - 16:10 Chelmsford

Pop Favorite has shown his best form on polytrack, including when a close third at Lingfield earlier in the month. He wasn't best positioned that day but still shaped encouragingly, and his yard sent out a winner earlier in the week, so he is taken to prove too good for mostly older rivals.