Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Chelmsford on Sunday

  • TF Tips
  • 2 min read
Chelmsford
Timeform provide three best bets at Chelmsford on Sunday

Timeform flag up the three best bets at Chelmsford on Sunday.

"...there is plenty to like about her chances..."

Timeform on Star Seeking

Sky Blue Thinking - 15:00 Chelmsford

Sky Blue Thinking went without her usual headgear but produced a career-best effort to make a winning debut for this yard at Wolverhampton on Monday. She won with plenty in hand, too, produced to lead early in the straight and driven out to score comfortably. She is able to race from the same mark now and makes plenty of appeal.

Star Seeking - 15:35 Chelmsford

Star Seeking was easy to back close to the off but still made a winning debut at Leicester on her sole start last year, and shaped like the best horse at the weights when runner-up at Nottingham last month. That was her first run for 10 months, so she is entitled to strip fitter now, and the winner has since gone in again which gives the form a solid look. Star Seeking has seemingly been let in lightly for her handicap debut at there is plenty to like about her chances.

Pop Favorite - 16:10 Chelmsford

Pop Favorite has shown his best form on polytrack, including when a close third at Lingfield earlier in the month. He wasn't best positioned that day but still shaped encouragingly, and his yard sent out a winner earlier in the week, so he is taken to prove too good for mostly older rivals.

Smart Stat

Star Seeking - 15:35 Chelmsford

25% - Sir Michael Stoute's strike rate at CHELMSFORD CITY since the start of the 2017 season (saddles *STAR SEEKING*)

Recommended bets

Back Sky Blue Thinking @ 4.03/1 in the 15:00 at Chelmsford
Back Star Seeking @ 2.757/4 in the 15:35 at Chelmsford
Back Pop Favorite @ 5.04/1 in the 16:10 at Chelmsford

