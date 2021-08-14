- Trainer: Adam West
- Jockey: Georgia Dobie
- Age: 3
- Weight: 8st 11lbs
- OR: 52
Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Chelmsford on Sunday
Timeform flag up the three best bets at Chelmsford on Sunday.
"...there is plenty to like about her chances..."
Timeform on Star Seeking
Sky Blue Thinking - 15:00 Chelmsford
Sky Blue Thinking went without her usual headgear but produced a career-best effort to make a winning debut for this yard at Wolverhampton on Monday. She won with plenty in hand, too, produced to lead early in the straight and driven out to score comfortably. She is able to race from the same mark now and makes plenty of appeal.
Star Seeking - 15:35 Chelmsford
Star Seeking was easy to back close to the off but still made a winning debut at Leicester on her sole start last year, and shaped like the best horse at the weights when runner-up at Nottingham last month. That was her first run for 10 months, so she is entitled to strip fitter now, and the winner has since gone in again which gives the form a solid look. Star Seeking has seemingly been let in lightly for her handicap debut at there is plenty to like about her chances.
Pop Favorite - 16:10 Chelmsford
Pop Favorite has shown his best form on polytrack, including when a close third at Lingfield earlier in the month. He wasn't best positioned that day but still shaped encouragingly, and his yard sent out a winner earlier in the week, so he is taken to prove too good for mostly older rivals.
Smart Stat
Star Seeking - 15:35 Chelmsford
25% - Sir Michael Stoute's strike rate at CHELMSFORD CITY since the start of the 2017 season (saddles *STAR SEEKING*)
Recommended bets
Chelmsford City 15th Aug (7f Hcap)
Sunday 15 August, 3.00pm
Sunday 15 August, 3.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Duke Of Prussia
|Sky Blue Thinking
|Brazen Bolt
|Cmon Cmon
|Hunters Step
|Mrs Dibble
|River Song
|Power On
|Maahi Ve
|Salam Ya Faisal
|Elusif
|Signorinadoro
|Golden Age
|Axel Jacklin
Chelmsford City 15th Aug (7f Hcap)
Sunday 15 August, 3.35pm
Sunday 15 August, 3.35pm
|Back
|Lay
|Tomouh
|Star Jewel
|Star Seeking
|Lethal Talent
|Hala Joud
|Mutahamisa
Chelmsford City 15th Aug (1m Hcap)
Sunday 15 August, 4.10pm
Sunday 15 August, 4.10pm
|Back
|Lay
|Kerrera
|Pop Favorite
|Trepidation
|Born To Sire
|Sam Bellamy
|My Lady Claire
|Roca Magica
|Disarming
|Broughtons Chief
|Caribbean Spring
|Favoured Destiny
|New Look