Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Chelmsford on Saturday

Aureum - 17:20 Chelmsford

Aureum showed improved form on her handicap debut at Kempton last time despite the drop back to a mile being against her. She wasn't the sharpest away and was held up as a result, but made eye-catching headway in the second half of the race and was never stronger than at the finish. That form looks solid, and with this step back up to a mile and a quarter very much in her favour, she is fancied to open her account.

No. 11 (12) Aureum (Usa) SBK 85/40 EXC 3.1 Trainer: John Gosden

Jockey: Robert Havlin

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: -

Moraaheq - 18:20 Chelmsford

Moraaheq has an excellent pedigree for artificial surfaces and was much improved on his return to action when winning with a bit in hand at Kempton last time. Clearly, a big run was expected, as he was very tight in the betting, and the extra gears he showed in the final two furlongs marks him out as above average. With that in mind, he may have been let in lightly from an opening mark of 80, and another big run is expected.

No. 3 (3) Moraaheq (Usa) SBK 5/4 EXC 2.42 Trainer: Roger Varian

Jockey: Jack Mitchell

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: 80

Storm Melody - 19:50 Chelmsford

Storm Melody won with more in hand than the neck margin suggests at Wolverhampton last month, and ran creditably in defeat when hitting the frame from a 4 lb higher mark at Kempton earlier this month. He was too keen in the early stages that day and that told in the closing stages after he loomed up looking threatening a furlong out. Storm Melody drops to five furlongs now, contests a lesser handicap, and seems sure to go well with Hollie Doyle booked.