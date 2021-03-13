To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Chelmsford on Saturday

Chelmsford
Timeform provide three bets at Chelmsford on Saturday

Timeform identify the three best bets at Navan on Saturday.

"...he may have been let in lightly from an opening mark of 80..."

Timeform on Moraaheq

Aureum - 17:20 Chelmsford

Aureum showed improved form on her handicap debut at Kempton last time despite the drop back to a mile being against her. She wasn't the sharpest away and was held up as a result, but made eye-catching headway in the second half of the race and was never stronger than at the finish. That form looks solid, and with this step back up to a mile and a quarter very much in her favour, she is fancied to open her account.

Moraaheq - 18:20 Chelmsford

Moraaheq has an excellent pedigree for artificial surfaces and was much improved on his return to action when winning with a bit in hand at Kempton last time. Clearly, a big run was expected, as he was very tight in the betting, and the extra gears he showed in the final two furlongs marks him out as above average. With that in mind, he may have been let in lightly from an opening mark of 80, and another big run is expected.

Storm Melody - 19:50 Chelmsford

Storm Melody won with more in hand than the neck margin suggests at Wolverhampton last month, and ran creditably in defeat when hitting the frame from a 4 lb higher mark at Kempton earlier this month. He was too keen in the early stages that day and that told in the closing stages after he loomed up looking threatening a furlong out. Storm Melody drops to five furlongs now, contests a lesser handicap, and seems sure to go well with Hollie Doyle booked.

Smart Stat

Moraaheq - 18:20 Chelmsford

20% - Roger Varian's strike rate with handicap debutants

Get up to £10 in free bets for Cheltenham with our superb offer

You can still get up to £10 in free bets for Cheltenham in our fantastic Festival offer. Just bet £10 on the Exchange on each Saturday of racing to qualify. T&Cs apply. For full details click here.

Recommended bets

Aureum - 17:20 Chelmsford
Moraaheq - 18:20 Chelmsford
Storm Melody - 19:50 Chelmsford

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Chelmsford City 13th Mar (1m2f Nov Stks)

Show Hide

Saturday 13 March, 5.20pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Aureum
Desert Emperor
Green Planet
Poets Eye
Soros
Frankeur
Denable
Flammarion
Itojeh
Ocean Beyond
Pillars Of Earth
Solent Scene
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Chelmsford City 13th Mar (1m Hcap)

Show Hide

Saturday 13 March, 6.20pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Moraaheq
No Recollection
Henrik
Babajan
Majestic Tejaan
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Chelmsford City 13th Mar (5f Hcap)

Show Hide

Saturday 13 March, 7.50pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Storm Melody
Aguerooo
Amazing Amaya
Straffan
Precious Plum
Bernies Boy
Due A Diamond
Diamonds Dream
Hurricane Alert
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles