Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Chelmsford on Monday

Water Iris - 13:55 Chelmsford



Water Iris and Miss Finland both shaped with promise when third and fifth respectively in a Newcastle novice last month, particularly the former who surely would've gone close had she enjoyed a smoother run. Indeed, David O'Meara's filly was a major eye-catcher that day and should prove hard to beat with that experience to draw upon here.

No. 9 (2) Water Iris SBK 6/5 EXC 2.26 Trainer: David O'Meara

Jockey: James Doyle

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: -

Commit No Nuisance - 15:55 Chelmsford

None of these can be safely discounted, but the one with the most appealing credentials is Commit No Nuisance, who caught the eye last time. He posted his best effort yet when third to Cityzen Serg (winner again since) at Wolverhampton back from a year off and remains capable of better. Mini Milk's all-weather form figures read 122 and she is feared, along with Freedom And Wheat and the hat-trick seeking Madame Peltier.

No. 2 (4) Commit No Nuisance (Ire) SBK 11/2 EXC 7.6 Trainer: William Knight

Jockey: Charles Bishop

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 75

Fulbeck Girl - 17:25 Chelmsford

Fulbeck Girl is threatening to come good having gone like the best horse at the weights at Wolverhampton last week, just making her effort sooner than ideal, and she is worth siding with from the same mark. Aldrich Bay may have more to offer up in trip, with Mizen Master also feared.