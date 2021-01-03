To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Catterick on Sunday

Jumps racing
Timeform bring you three to back at Catterick on Sunday

Timeform bring you the three best bets at Catterick on Sunday...

"His profile is more progressive than most he'll meet at this level..."

Timeform on Out On The Tear

Nothing Man - 12:57 Catterick

Nothing Man is still to get his head in front after 10 outings under Rules, but he posted a career-best effort on his first run for Sam Allwood's yard on his return to action at Huntingdon in November, the step up to this trip showing him to much better effect as he stayed on well for second. He is up 3 lb for that effort but looks to have been well placed here and is certainly shortlist material.

Out On The Tear - 14:35 Catterick

A dual hurdle winner last term, Out On The Tear made a good start over fences when second at Chepstow in November, and he build on that encouraging debut to get off the mark over the larger obstacles at this venue last month, winning comfortably. His profile is more progressive than most he'll meet at this level and he is taken to defy an 8 lb rise and go in again.

Sigurd - 15:07 Catterick

Sigurd resumed winning ways in a change of headgear over this course and distance last time, producing his best effort for some time, responding really well to a positive ride as he won with a bit to spare. He is not guaranteed to be in the same sort of heart this time around, but with the blinkers on again, he is certainly worth a chance under a penalty.

Smart Stat

DIOMEDE DES MOTTES - 13:30 Catterick
20% - Dan Skelton's strike rate with chasers running between 19f and up to 3m

Recommended bets

Nothing Man - 12:57 Catterick
Out On The Tear - 14:35 Catterick
Sigurd - 15:07 Catterick

