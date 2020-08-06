To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

US PGA Championship Tips

World Snooker Tips

England Cricket Tips

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Champions League Tips

Premier League Tips

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Cartmel and Sandown on Friday

Runners break from the stalls at Sandown
There's a good meeting at Sandown on Friday
Join today
View market
View the Betslip

Timeform pick out their best back, lay and stats-based bets on Friday...

"...an opening mark of 77 does not look severe..."

Timeform on Bright Armor

Back
Bright Armor - 13:10 Sandown

Bright Armor shaped with promise on his first couple of outings without making a significant impact, but he showed much improved form at Bath last month, getting off the mark in style. Bright Armor displayed good speed to lead and then quickened nicely to pull four and three-quarter lengths clear, winning with plenty in hand. He remains open to further improvement and an opening mark of 77 does not look severe.

Lay
Stop The World - 15:10 Cartmel

Stop The World may have needed the run at Bangor on his first start after five months off, but he'd undergone another breathing operation during his absence and is still a maiden, so isn't one to be making too many excuses for. He has failed to meet expectations previously and is worth taking on here, with Achill Road Boy appealing as a better alternative. Achill Road Boy arrives on the back of a good run here over hurdles and is the one to beat at these weights.

Smart Stat
Pied Piper - 14:20 Sandown

3 - John Gosden's number of winners in the past ten runnings

John Gosden has won this race three times in the last ten years, including with champion juvenile Too Darn Hot a couple of years ago. Gosden's runners are always entitled to respect and he introduces Pied Piper, who is by New Approach and out of a useful mare, Pure Fantasy, who was twice successful and hails from a good family.

On Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site.

Recommended bets

Back - Bright Armor - 13:10 Sandown
Lay - Stop The World - 15:10 Cartmel
Smart Stat - Pied Piper - 14:20 Sandown

Sand 7th Aug (5f Nursery)

Show Hide

Friday 7 August, 1.10pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Holwah
Bright Armor
Perotto
Rania
Onaraggatip
Lothian
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Sand 7th Aug (1m Mdn Stks)

Show Hide

Friday 7 August, 2.20pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Symbolic Power
Recovery Run
Pied Piper
Lone Eagle
Love Is Golden
Hafez
Scampi
React
Twilley
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Cart 7th Aug (3m1f Hcap Chs)

Show Hide

Friday 7 August, 3.10pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Stop The World
Achill Road Boy
Rising Marienbard
Dee Star
Little Windmill
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

TF Tips,

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles