Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Carlisle on Saturday

Debawtry - 19:20 Carlisle

Debawtry took advantage of a favourable mark when resuming winning ways at Newcastle in February and shaped better than the bare result at Thirsk last month. She did the best of those who were ridden more patiently on that occasion, while her jockey also reported that the saddle slipped. She remains on a fair mark and is again of interest.

No. 6 (3) Debawtry (Ire) SBK 11/2 EXC 7.4 Trainer: Bryan Smart

Jockey: Harrison Shaw

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 63

Detective - 19:50 Carlisle

Detective has a smart pedigree but quickly left Sir Michael Stoute after just one run. He has found his feet of late for this yard, though, showing improved form and landing some nice bets when opening his account in first-time blinkers in a course and distance handicap in May. He confirmed that improved last time but didn't seem suited by the drop back in trip, though he still travelled as though ahead of his mark. He remains one to be interested in.

No. 8 (1) Detective SBK 9/4 EXC 3.55 Trainer: Dianne Sayer

Jockey: Paul Mulrennan

Age: 5

Weight: 8st 11lbs

OR: 50

Praiano - 20:50 Carlisle

Praiano cost 500,000 guineas as a yearling and left his debut form well behind when beaten half a length by a useful sort at Doncaster last time, seeming well suited by the step up to this trip. He was much sharper on that occasion and is well up to winning a race of this nature. This doesn't look a strong event and it will be disappointing if he doesn't go one place better.