- Trainer: Bryan Smart
- Jockey: Harrison Shaw
- Age: 6
- Weight: 9st 9lbs
- OR: 63
Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Carlisle on Saturday
Timeform pick out the three best bets at Carlisle on Saturday.
"...it will be disappointing if he doesn't go one place better..."
Timeform on Praiano
Debawtry took advantage of a favourable mark when resuming winning ways at Newcastle in February and shaped better than the bare result at Thirsk last month. She did the best of those who were ridden more patiently on that occasion, while her jockey also reported that the saddle slipped. She remains on a fair mark and is again of interest.
Detective has a smart pedigree but quickly left Sir Michael Stoute after just one run. He has found his feet of late for this yard, though, showing improved form and landing some nice bets when opening his account in first-time blinkers in a course and distance handicap in May. He confirmed that improved last time but didn't seem suited by the drop back in trip, though he still travelled as though ahead of his mark. He remains one to be interested in.
Praiano cost 500,000 guineas as a yearling and left his debut form well behind when beaten half a length by a useful sort at Doncaster last time, seeming well suited by the step up to this trip. He was much sharper on that occasion and is well up to winning a race of this nature. This doesn't look a strong event and it will be disappointing if he doesn't go one place better.
Smart Stat
Detective - 19:50 Carlisle
£13.87 - Dianne Sayer's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a Flat meeting
Recommended bets
Carlisle 3rd Jul (5f Hcap)Show Hide
Saturday 3 July, 7.20pm
|Back
|Lay
|Gunnerside
|Afandem
|Denzils Laughing
|Debawtry
|Shesadabber
|Aleef
|Van Gerwen
|My Friend Stan
|Sambucca Spirit
|Mr Trevor
|Red Allure
Carlisle 3rd Jul (1m1f Hcap)Show Hide
Saturday 3 July, 7.50pm
|Back
|Lay
|Detective
|Dandys Angel
|Elusive Heights
|Zoravan
|Perfect Soldier
|Four Kingdoms
|Calidus Mirabilis
|Visitant
|Ghayyar
|Wensley
Carlisle 3rd Jul (1m3f Mdn Stks)Show Hide
Saturday 3 July, 8.50pm
|Back
|Lay
|Praiano
|Hard To Fault
|One Night In Milan
|Zamarkhan
|Adrastus
|Victory Star
|Oscillates
|Uccello
|Graces Quest