Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Pontefract on Tuesday

Tellmeyourstory - 18:35 Brighton

Tellmeyourstory is going the right way now, showing improved form to win both of her starts in handicaps the last twice. She was well suited by an attacking ride at Carlisle on Saturday and that looks solid handicap form as she beat another progressive three-year-old filly. She looks well treated turned out quickly under a penalty and can complete a hat-trick.

No. 2 (1) Tellmeyourstory (Usa) SBK 1/1 EXC 2.22 Trainer: Mark Johnston

Jockey: Franny Norton

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 13lbs

OR: 76

Junoesque - 19:05 Brighton

Junoesque belatedly took advantage of a falling mark at Nottingham last month, landing some nice bets in the process, and she pulled well clear of the remainder with an improving three-year-old over course and distance last time. That form looks standout in this field and she is almost certainly ahead of the handicapper from the same mark.

No. 6 (1) Junoesque SBK 11/8 EXC 2.46 Trainer: John Gallagher

Jockey: Darragh Keenan

Age: 7

Weight: 8st 5lbs

OR: 54

Incorrigible - 20:05 Brighton

Incorrigible has been allotted a fair opening mark and, though she failed to improve right away on handicap debut over this course and distance last time, she did have to challenge from much further back than the trio that beat her. There was promise to take out of that performance and she can win races at this lowly level with further improvement on the cards.