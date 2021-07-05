To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Pontefract on Tuesday

Brighton
There's Flat racing at Brighton on Tuesday

Timeform highlight three bets at Brighton on Tuesday.

"...she is almost certainly ahead of the handicapper from the same mark..."

Timeform on Junoesque

Tellmeyourstory - 18:35 Brighton

Tellmeyourstory is going the right way now, showing improved form to win both of her starts in handicaps the last twice. She was well suited by an attacking ride at Carlisle on Saturday and that looks solid handicap form as she beat another progressive three-year-old filly. She looks well treated turned out quickly under a penalty and can complete a hat-trick.

Junoesque - 19:05 Brighton

Junoesque belatedly took advantage of a falling mark at Nottingham last month, landing some nice bets in the process, and she pulled well clear of the remainder with an improving three-year-old over course and distance last time. That form looks standout in this field and she is almost certainly ahead of the handicapper from the same mark.

Incorrigible - 20:05 Brighton

Incorrigible has been allotted a fair opening mark and, though she failed to improve right away on handicap debut over this course and distance last time, she did have to challenge from much further back than the trio that beat her. There was promise to take out of that performance and she can win races at this lowly level with further improvement on the cards.

Smart Stat

Incorrigible - 20:05 Brighton

26% - Richard Hannon's strike rate at BRIGHTON since the start of the 2017 season

Recommended bets

Back Tellmeyourstory @ 3.259/4 in the 18:35 at Brighton
Back Junoesque @ 2.56/4 in the 19:05 at Brighton
Back Incorrigible @ 4.57/2 in the 20:05 at Brighton

