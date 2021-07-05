- Trainer: Mark Johnston
- Jockey: Franny Norton
- Age: 3
- Weight: 9st 13lbs
- OR: 76
Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Pontefract on Tuesday
Timeform highlight three bets at Brighton on Tuesday.
"...she is almost certainly ahead of the handicapper from the same mark..."
Timeform on Junoesque
Tellmeyourstory - 18:35 Brighton
Tellmeyourstory is going the right way now, showing improved form to win both of her starts in handicaps the last twice. She was well suited by an attacking ride at Carlisle on Saturday and that looks solid handicap form as she beat another progressive three-year-old filly. She looks well treated turned out quickly under a penalty and can complete a hat-trick.
Junoesque belatedly took advantage of a falling mark at Nottingham last month, landing some nice bets in the process, and she pulled well clear of the remainder with an improving three-year-old over course and distance last time. That form looks standout in this field and she is almost certainly ahead of the handicapper from the same mark.
Incorrigible has been allotted a fair opening mark and, though she failed to improve right away on handicap debut over this course and distance last time, she did have to challenge from much further back than the trio that beat her. There was promise to take out of that performance and she can win races at this lowly level with further improvement on the cards.
Smart Stat
Incorrigible - 20:05 Brighton
26% - Richard Hannon's strike rate at BRIGHTON since the start of the 2017 season
Recommended bets
Brighton 6th Jul (7f Hcap)Show Hide
Tuesday 6 July, 6.35pm
|Back
|Lay
|Tellmeyourstory
|Give Em The Slip
|Queen Sarabi
|Velvet Vista
|Chloholteen
|Lets Go Lucky
|Valentinka
Brighton 6th Jul (1m2f Hcap)Show Hide
Tuesday 6 July, 7.05pm
|Back
|Lay
|Junoesque
|Dawn View
|Hashtagmetoo
|Atavique
|Millicent
|Military Tactic
Brighton 6th Jul (7f Hcap)Show Hide
Tuesday 6 July, 8.05pm
|Back
|Lay
|Yanifer
|Incorrigible
|Porfin
|Rosa Bonheur
|Day Trader
|Hellavapace
|Bomb Squad
|Ocean Wilde
|Paiges Raptor