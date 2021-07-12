To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Brighton on Tuesday 13 July

Brighton
Timeform bring you three to back at Brigton on Tuesday

Timeform highlight the three best bets at Brighton on Tuesday...

"...should have further improvement to come at this level..."

Timeform on Kelmscott

Diamonds Dancing - 17:35 Brighton

A very uncompetitive sprint maiden which will take little winning and Diamonds Dancing showed enough ability at Newcastle in April to suggest she could win an event like this. She wasn't beaten far at Windsor last time and is still unexposed so makes a fair bit of appeal here.

Kelmscott - 19:05 Brighton

Kelmscott has been shaping well and should find this assignment easier than the more competitive handicap at Goodwood last time out. He's still fairly unexposed, represents a shrewd yard and should have further improvement to come at this level.

Finvarra - 20:05 Brighton

Finvarra has been in tremendous form at this course over the past month, recording his second course and distance win last week and, given the amount he had in hand last time, he should be able to make it three now turned out under a penalty.

Smart Stat

Kelmscott - 19:05 Brighton

£24.01 - David Menuisier's profit to a £1 level stake with favourites

Recommended bets

Back Diamonds Dancing @ 3.55/2 in the 17:35 at Brighton
Back Kelmscott @ 3.259/4 in the 19:05 at Brighton
Back Finvarra @ 3.55/2 in the 20:05 at Brighton

Brighton 13th Jul (5f Mdn Stks)

Show Hide

Tuesday 13 July, 5.35pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Vandad
Diamonds Dancing
Seesawing
Simply Slew
Swift Pusey
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Brighton 13th Jul (1m2f Mdn Hcap)

Show Hide

Tuesday 13 July, 7.05pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Kelmscott
Wootton Creek
Heath Rise
Eton Blue
Galactic Glow
Spanish Hustle
Crystal Guard
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Brighton 13th Jul (1m Hcap)

Show Hide

Tuesday 13 July, 8.05pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Finvarra
Six Til Twelve
Dove Divine
Beau Geste
Kyllinga
Bayamon Belle
Crystal Carole
Pure Purfection
Kerrera
Kensington Grey
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Horse Racing Tips