Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Brighton on Tuesday 13 July

Diamonds Dancing - 17:35 Brighton

A very uncompetitive sprint maiden which will take little winning and Diamonds Dancing showed enough ability at Newcastle in April to suggest she could win an event like this. She wasn't beaten far at Windsor last time and is still unexposed so makes a fair bit of appeal here.

No. 3 (2) Diamonds Dancing EXC 1.1 Trainer: Mick Channon

Jockey: David Probert

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: -

Kelmscott - 19:05 Brighton

Kelmscott has been shaping well and should find this assignment easier than the more competitive handicap at Goodwood last time out. He's still fairly unexposed, represents a shrewd yard and should have further improvement to come at this level.

No. 3 (6) Kelmscott (Ire) EXC 2.02 Trainer: David Menuisier

Jockey: David Probert

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 70

Finvarra - 20:05 Brighton

Finvarra has been in tremendous form at this course over the past month, recording his second course and distance win last week and, given the amount he had in hand last time, he should be able to make it three now turned out under a penalty.