Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Brighton on Tuesday 13 July
Timeform highlight the three best bets at Brighton on Tuesday...
"...should have further improvement to come at this level..."
Timeform on Kelmscott
Diamonds Dancing - 17:35 Brighton
A very uncompetitive sprint maiden which will take little winning and Diamonds Dancing showed enough ability at Newcastle in April to suggest she could win an event like this. She wasn't beaten far at Windsor last time and is still unexposed so makes a fair bit of appeal here.
Kelmscott has been shaping well and should find this assignment easier than the more competitive handicap at Goodwood last time out. He's still fairly unexposed, represents a shrewd yard and should have further improvement to come at this level.
Finvarra has been in tremendous form at this course over the past month, recording his second course and distance win last week and, given the amount he had in hand last time, he should be able to make it three now turned out under a penalty.
Smart Stat
Kelmscott - 19:05 Brighton
£24.01 - David Menuisier's profit to a £1 level stake with favourites
Recommended bets
