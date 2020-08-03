Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Beverley on Tuesday

Back

J R Cavagin - 14:00 Beverley

J R Cavagin was sent off a big price on debut and was badly in need of the experience, but came on plenty for that when opening his account at York last time, proving a different proposition and showing much improved form. He was much sharper from the gates and was soon sent to the lead, headed over two furlongs out but showing a good attitude to fight back. There should be even more to come from him and an opening mark of 79 looks fair.

Lay

Master of Brazil - 15:00 Beverley

Master of Brazil shaped well when runner-up on debut, but failed to build on that immediately at Wolverhampton last time, turned over at prohibitive odds. Admittedly, he wasn't seen to best effect, having to work hard to get to the front from a wide draw, and likely has more to offer. However, he will likely be well found in the market again, and could be worth opposing on turf debut.

Smart Stat

Bollin Margaret - 16:30 Beverley

£20.39 - Tim Easterby's profit to a £1 level stake with horses running under penalty

Bollin Margaret showed much improved form to open her account at Redcar last time, a first-time tongue strap perhaps helping, but it is no surprise she progressed given her useful pedigree. Tim Easterby has enjoyed success in the past with her siblings Bollin Ted and Bollin Joan, and Bolin Margaret looks well in turned out under a 6 lb penalty, so is expected to follow up.