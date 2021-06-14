- Trainer: Seb Spencer
- Jockey: Mark Crehan
- Age: 7
- Weight: 9st 6lbs
- OR: 57
Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Beverley on Tuesday
Timeform pick out the three best bets at Beverley on Tuesday.
"...has been running consistently since joining the John Mackie yard..."
Timeform on Act of Magic
Desert Dream produced his best effort for this yard when third at Catterick last month, sticking to his task well to be beaten less than a length. That represented a big step back in the right direction, and there is no doubt he is a well-handicapped horse judged on the pick of his form from earlier in his career. Mark Crehan, who is good value for his 3 lb claim, also takes over in the saddle, so he looks to have plenty in his favour in a wide-open contest.
Motorious shaped as if the run would bring him on when fifth on his reappearance at Nottingham, briefly making some headway after a slow start before his effort flattened out in the final furlong. That novice event is proving very strong form, with the second and fourth both winning next-time-out. By contrast, this looks a relatively weak race on paper, so Motorious is fancied to improve past the battle-hardened Yukon Mission to open his account at the third attempt.
Act of Magic has been running consistently since joining the John Mackie yard, proving at least as good as ever when beaten just a length into third at Thirsk last time. He can race from the same mark here and is versatile in terms of trip, so the drop back to a mile and a quarter is unlikely to be an issue. He appeals as the most solid option in a race where most of his rivals arrive with questions to answer.
Smart Stat
STONE AXE - 17:30 Beverley
3 - Mark Johnston's number of winners in past 5 runnings
Recommended bets
Beverley 15th Jun (7f Hcap)Show Hide
Tuesday 15 June, 6.05pm
|Back
|Lay
|Key Look
|Desert Dream
|Chillsea
|Proud Archi
|Singe Anglais
|Tukhoom
|Moretti
|Makyon
|Bear Me In Mind
|Klopp Of The Kop
|Irish Eileen
|Favourite Niece
|Groupie
|Thornaby Nash
Beverley 15th Jun (5f Mdn Stks)Show Hide
Tuesday 15 June, 7.40pm
|Back
|Lay
|Yukon Mission
|Motorious
|Ava Go Joe
|The Cooler King
|Lola Rebel
|Val De Travers
|Gleaming Maize
Beverley 15th Jun (1m2f Hcap)Show Hide
Tuesday 15 June, 8.10pm
|Back
|Lay
|Act Of Magic
|Point Of Honour
|Bawaader
|Ebqaa
|Highlight Reel
|Global Exceed
|Violette Szabo
|Buzz Lightyere
|Seven For A Pound
|Sledmere