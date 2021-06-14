To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Beverley on Tuesday

Flat racing
Timeform bring you three to back at Beverley on Tuesday

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Beverley on Tuesday.

"...has been running consistently since joining the John Mackie yard..."

Timeform on Act of Magic

Desert Dream - 18:05 Beverley

Desert Dream produced his best effort for this yard when third at Catterick last month, sticking to his task well to be beaten less than a length. That represented a big step back in the right direction, and there is no doubt he is a well-handicapped horse judged on the pick of his form from earlier in his career. Mark Crehan, who is good value for his 3 lb claim, also takes over in the saddle, so he looks to have plenty in his favour in a wide-open contest.

Motorious - 19:40 Beverley

Motorious shaped as if the run would bring him on when fifth on his reappearance at Nottingham, briefly making some headway after a slow start before his effort flattened out in the final furlong. That novice event is proving very strong form, with the second and fourth both winning next-time-out. By contrast, this looks a relatively weak race on paper, so Motorious is fancied to improve past the battle-hardened Yukon Mission to open his account at the third attempt.

Act of Magic - 20:10 Beverley

Act of Magic has been running consistently since joining the John Mackie yard, proving at least as good as ever when beaten just a length into third at Thirsk last time. He can race from the same mark here and is versatile in terms of trip, so the drop back to a mile and a quarter is unlikely to be an issue. He appeals as the most solid option in a race where most of his rivals arrive with questions to answer.


Smart Stat

STONE AXE - 17:30 Beverley
3 - Mark Johnston's number of winners in past 5 runnings

Recommended bets

Back Desert Dream @ 5.95/1 in the 18:05 at Beverley
Back Motorious @ 4.03/1 in the 19:40 at Beverley
Back Act of Magic @ 3.613/5 in the 20:10 at Beverley

Bet slip

Close

