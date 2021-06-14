Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Beverley on Tuesday

Desert Dream - 18:05 Beverley

Desert Dream produced his best effort for this yard when third at Catterick last month, sticking to his task well to be beaten less than a length. That represented a big step back in the right direction, and there is no doubt he is a well-handicapped horse judged on the pick of his form from earlier in his career. Mark Crehan, who is good value for his 3 lb claim, also takes over in the saddle, so he looks to have plenty in his favour in a wide-open contest.

No. 9 (8) Desert Dream SBK 9/2 EXC 5.9 Trainer: Seb Spencer

Jockey: Mark Crehan

Age: 7

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 57

Motorious - 19:40 Beverley

Motorious shaped as if the run would bring him on when fifth on his reappearance at Nottingham, briefly making some headway after a slow start before his effort flattened out in the final furlong. That novice event is proving very strong form, with the second and fourth both winning next-time-out. By contrast, this looks a relatively weak race on paper, so Motorious is fancied to improve past the battle-hardened Yukon Mission to open his account at the third attempt.

No. 4 (7) Motorious SBK 5/2 EXC 4 Trainer: Stuart Williams

Jockey: Paddy Mathers

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: -

Act of Magic - 20:10 Beverley

Act of Magic has been running consistently since joining the John Mackie yard, proving at least as good as ever when beaten just a length into third at Thirsk last time. He can race from the same mark here and is versatile in terms of trip, so the drop back to a mile and a quarter is unlikely to be an issue. He appeals as the most solid option in a race where most of his rivals arrive with questions to answer.