Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Bath on Friday

Flat racing
Timeform bring you three to back at Bath on Friday

Timeform select the three best bets at Bath on Friday evening.

"...there is no doubt she remains with scope from a handicapping perspective..."

Timeform on Quarry Beach

Declaring Love - 17:40 Bath

Declaring Love has two of her three starts this year since joining John Butler (previously trained by Charlie Appleby), showing improved form in the process. She easily defied a BHA mark of 80 at Wolverhampton last time, drawing clear in the final furlong to win by two and a quarter lengths. Clearly, this represents her toughest test yet now stepping up to listed level, but she has already shown useful form and probably hasn't finished improving yet. In a wide-open heat, Declaring Love is worth siding with to take the step up in grade in her stride.

Tasfeeq - 18:40 Bath

Tasfeeq shaped better than the bare result when last seen finishing second at Newbury in August, doing well under the circumstances to be beaten only two and three quarter lengths given that he found himself isolated racing on the opposite side of the track to the other principals. That form comfortably sets the standard in this line-up, while the small 'p' attached to his Timeform rating denotes that he is open to more improvement as a three-year-old. His rangy physique certainly gives cause for plenty of optimism in that regard, and this looks a straightforward opportunity for him to open his account at the third attempt.

Quarry Beach - 19:40 Bath

Quarry Beach returned to form on her debut for David Evans over this course and distance 10 days ago, finally getting off the mark after failing to win in 25 starts for previous connections. Settled in mid-division in the early stages, she travelled strongly into contention and edged ahead in the final 50 yards to get the verdict by half a length. This will be tougher under a 5 lb penalty, but Quarry Beach has been placed from even higher marks in the past, so there is no doubt she remains with scope from a handicapping perspective. She is taken to follow up if arriving in the same sort of form.

Smart Stat

JAZZ PARTY - 18:10 Bath
£74.50 - Paul & Oliver Cole's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a flat meeting

Recommended bets

Back Declaring Love @6.25/1 in the 17:40 at Bath
Back Tasfeeq @2.3211/8 in the 18:40 at Bath
Back Quarry Beach @9.08/1 in the 19:40 at Bath

Bath 16th Apr (5f Listed)

Friday 16 April, 5.40pm

Bath 16th Apr (1m Nov Stks)

Friday 16 April, 6.40pm

Bath 16th Apr (1m Hcap)

Friday 16 April, 7.40pm

