Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Bangor and Thirsk on Wednesday

Back
Ahead of The Curve - 14:00 Bangor
Ahead of The Curve took a step back in the right direction when last seen finishing second at Kelso in December, ultimately going down by only three and a quarter lengths. He was arguably deserving of extra credit, too, given that he did plenty in the early stages and also made several mistakes. He is 1 lb lower here and looks to have an obvious chance at the weights, with his subsequent move to the excellent Ian Williams yard since also expected to bring about some improvement.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|29/12/19
|Kelso
|2/7
|Hurdle
|2m 6f 151y
|Soft
|b
|11st 7lbs
|James Corbett
|18
|09/12/19
|Musselburgh
|5/7
|Hurdle
|2m 7f 180y
|Gd/sft
|+
|11st 10lbs
|James Corbett
|21.78
|11/11/19
|Carlisle
|4/5
|Chase
|2m 4f
|Soft
|+
|11st 2lbs
|James Corbett
|109.85
|26/09/18
|Perth
|12/15
|Hurdle
|2m 7f 207y
|Good
|+
|11st 7lbs
|James Corbett
|22.22
|25/03/18
|Carlisle
|4/7
|Hurdle
|2m 1f
|Gd/sft
|b
|11st 10lbs
|James Corbett
|6.84
|14/03/18
|Cheltenham Ballymore Novices' Hurdle
|-/14
|Hurdle
|2m 5f 26y
|Soft
|+
|11st 7lbs
|James Corbett
|1000
|01/01/18
|Musselburgh
|4/9
|Hurdle
|2m 7f 180y
|Gd/sft
|z
|11st 12lbs
|James Corbett
|9.2
|15/12/17
|Doncaster
|3/10
|Hurdle
|2m 3f 88y
|Gd/sft
|+
|11st 9lbs
|James Corbett
|28.81
|18/11/17
|Cheltenham
|-/16
|Hurdle
|2m 5f 26y
|Soft
|+
|11st 12lbs
|James Corbett
|38.43
|27/09/17
|Perth
|2/7
|Hurdle
|2m 7f 207y
|Heavy
|+
|11st 11lbs
|James Corbett
|3.2
|19/08/17
|Perth
|1/6
|Hurdle
|2m 4f 35y
|Soft
|+
|11st 10lbs
|James Corbett
|4.06
|27/07/17
|Worcester
|2/6
|Hurdle
|2m 4f
|Good
|+
|11st 5lbs
|James Corbett
|6.7
|11/07/17
|Uttoxeter
|1/9
|Hurdle
|2m 6f 45y
|Gd/sft
|+
|10st 12lbs
|James Corbett
|2.29
|17/06/17
|Hexham
|2/7
|Hurdle
|2m 7f 63y
|Good
|z
|11st 0lbs
|James Corbett
|16.1
Glen Force sets the standard in this minor event having shown fairly useful form to finish second at Ayr last time, but not everything about that performance was positive. Indeed, he again looked far from straightforward under pressure, hanging left and looking reluctant despite the first-time cheekpieces being enlisted. He's undoubtedly got the ability to win something like this but isn't one to be backing at short odds, with preference for Wondrous Words, who can be expected to do better than when third on her recent debut at Haydock (form working out well).
Smart Stat
With Thanks - 17:30 Thirsk
24% - William Haggas' strike rate in mid-season
William Haggas is typically in top form as we head into the busiest part of the season, with 15 winners in the last 14 days, and he is likely to have high hopes of adding to his tally with one of his two runners in this minor event. The pick of them looks to be With Thanks, who made the perfect start to her career when winning at Newmarket last November. That form sets the standard here on weight-adjusted ratings, even with her penalty taken into account, and she is fancied to see off stablemate Avebury to maintain her unbeaten record.
Promising type. Won 12-runner minor event at Newmarket (7f, heavy, 16/1) on debut, traveling powerfully to lead 1f out and driven out. Off 9 months. Will take the beating.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|02/11/19
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|1/12
|Flat
|7f
|Heavy
|9st 0lbs
|Cieren Fallon
|24.91
Recommended bets
Back - Ahead of The Curve - 14:00 Bangor
Lay - Glen Force - 19:00 Thirsk
Smart Stat - With Thanks - 17:30 Thirsk
Reacted positively to refitted blinkers when back-to-form second at Kelso (22.7f) back in December. Has made an interesting yard switch and well treated if ready to roll on return.