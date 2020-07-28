To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Bangor and Thirsk on Wednesday

Flat racing
There is Flat racing from Thirsk on Wednesday
Timeform pick out their best back, lay and stats-based bets at Bangor and Thirsk on Wednesday...

"...made the perfect start to her career when winning at Newmarket last November..."

Timeform on With Thanks

Back
Ahead of The Curve - 14:00 Bangor

Ahead of The Curve took a step back in the right direction when last seen finishing second at Kelso in December, ultimately going down by only three and a quarter lengths. He was arguably deserving of extra credit, too, given that he did plenty in the early stages and also made several mistakes. He is 1 lb lower here and looks to have an obvious chance at the weights, with his subsequent move to the excellent Ian Williams yard since also expected to bring about some improvement.

Reacted positively to refitted blinkers when back-to-form second at Kelso (22.7f) back in December. Has made an interesting yard switch and well treated if ready to roll on return.

Scroll for more info
Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP
29/12/19 Kelso 2/7 Hurdle 2m 6f 151y Soft b 11st 7lbs James Corbett 18
09/12/19 Musselburgh 5/7 Hurdle 2m 7f 180y Gd/sft + 11st 10lbs James Corbett 21.78
11/11/19 Carlisle 4/5 Chase 2m 4f Soft + 11st 2lbs James Corbett 109.85
26/09/18 Perth 12/15 Hurdle 2m 7f 207y Good + 11st 7lbs James Corbett 22.22
25/03/18 Carlisle 4/7 Hurdle 2m 1f Gd/sft b 11st 10lbs James Corbett 6.84
14/03/18 Cheltenham Ballymore Novices' Hurdle -/14 Hurdle 2m 5f 26y Soft + 11st 7lbs James Corbett 1000
01/01/18 Musselburgh 4/9 Hurdle 2m 7f 180y Gd/sft z 11st 12lbs James Corbett 9.2
15/12/17 Doncaster 3/10 Hurdle 2m 3f 88y Gd/sft + 11st 9lbs James Corbett 28.81
18/11/17 Cheltenham -/16 Hurdle 2m 5f 26y Soft + 11st 12lbs James Corbett 38.43
27/09/17 Perth 2/7 Hurdle 2m 7f 207y Heavy + 11st 11lbs James Corbett 3.2
19/08/17 Perth 1/6 Hurdle 2m 4f 35y Soft + 11st 10lbs James Corbett 4.06
27/07/17 Worcester 2/6 Hurdle 2m 4f Good + 11st 5lbs James Corbett 6.7
11/07/17 Uttoxeter 1/9 Hurdle 2m 6f 45y Gd/sft + 10st 12lbs James Corbett 2.29
17/06/17 Hexham 2/7 Hurdle 2m 7f 63y Good z 11st 0lbs James Corbett 16.1

Lay
Glen Force - 19:00 Thirsk

Glen Force sets the standard in this minor event having shown fairly useful form to finish second at Ayr last time, but not everything about that performance was positive. Indeed, he again looked far from straightforward under pressure, hanging left and looking reluctant despite the first-time cheekpieces being enlisted. He's undoubtedly got the ability to win something like this but isn't one to be backing at short odds, with preference for Wondrous Words, who can be expected to do better than when third on her recent debut at Haydock (form working out well).

Smart Stat
With Thanks - 17:30 Thirsk

24% - William Haggas' strike rate in mid-season

William Haggas is typically in top form as we head into the busiest part of the season, with 15 winners in the last 14 days, and he is likely to have high hopes of adding to his tally with one of his two runners in this minor event. The pick of them looks to be With Thanks, who made the perfect start to her career when winning at Newmarket last November. That form sets the standard here on weight-adjusted ratings, even with her penalty taken into account, and she is fancied to see off stablemate Avebury to maintain her unbeaten record.

Promising type. Won 12-runner minor event at Newmarket (7f, heavy, 16/1) on debut, traveling powerfully to lead 1f out and driven out. Off 9 months. Will take the beating.

Scroll for more info
Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP
02/11/19 Newmarket (Rowley) 1/12 Flat 7f Heavy 9st 0lbs Cieren Fallon 24.91

Recommended bets

Back - Ahead of The Curve - 14:00 Bangor
Lay - Glen Force - 19:00 Thirsk
Smart Stat - With Thanks - 17:30 Thirsk

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Bang 29th Jul (2m7f Hcap Hrd)

Wednesday 29 July, 2.00pm

Thirsk 29th Jul (6f Nov Stks)

Wednesday 29 July, 5.30pm

Thirsk 29th Jul (1m Nov Stks)

Wednesday 29 July, 7.00pm

TF Tips,

