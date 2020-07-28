Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Bangor and Thirsk on Wednesday

Back

Ahead of The Curve - 14:00 Bangor

Ahead of The Curve took a step back in the right direction when last seen finishing second at Kelso in December, ultimately going down by only three and a quarter lengths. He was arguably deserving of extra credit, too, given that he did plenty in the early stages and also made several mistakes. He is 1 lb lower here and looks to have an obvious chance at the weights, with his subsequent move to the excellent Ian Williams yard since also expected to bring about some improvement.

No. 2 Ahead Of The Curve (Fr) SBK 7/4 EXC 3.8 Trainer: Ian Williams

Jockey: Charlie Todd

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 11lbs

OR: 119 Form: 0/452-

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 29/12/19 Kelso 2/7 Hurdle 2m 6f 151y Soft b 11st 7lbs James Corbett 18 09/12/19 Musselburgh 5/7 Hurdle 2m 7f 180y Gd/sft + 11st 10lbs James Corbett 21.78 11/11/19 Carlisle 4/5 Chase 2m 4f Soft + 11st 2lbs James Corbett 109.85 26/09/18 Perth 12/15 Hurdle 2m 7f 207y Good + 11st 7lbs James Corbett 22.22 25/03/18 Carlisle 4/7 Hurdle 2m 1f Gd/sft b 11st 10lbs James Corbett 6.84 14/03/18 Cheltenham Ballymore Novices' Hurdle -/14 Hurdle 2m 5f 26y Soft + 11st 7lbs James Corbett 1000 01/01/18 Musselburgh 4/9 Hurdle 2m 7f 180y Gd/sft z 11st 12lbs James Corbett 9.2 15/12/17 Doncaster 3/10 Hurdle 2m 3f 88y Gd/sft + 11st 9lbs James Corbett 28.81 18/11/17 Cheltenham -/16 Hurdle 2m 5f 26y Soft + 11st 12lbs James Corbett 38.43 27/09/17 Perth 2/7 Hurdle 2m 7f 207y Heavy + 11st 11lbs James Corbett 3.2 19/08/17 Perth 1/6 Hurdle 2m 4f 35y Soft + 11st 10lbs James Corbett 4.06 27/07/17 Worcester 2/6 Hurdle 2m 4f Good + 11st 5lbs James Corbett 6.7 11/07/17 Uttoxeter 1/9 Hurdle 2m 6f 45y Gd/sft + 10st 12lbs James Corbett 2.29 17/06/17 Hexham 2/7 Hurdle 2m 7f 63y Good z 11st 0lbs James Corbett 16.1

Glen Force - 19:00 Thirsk

Glen Force sets the standard in this minor event having shown fairly useful form to finish second at Ayr last time, but not everything about that performance was positive. Indeed, he again looked far from straightforward under pressure, hanging left and looking reluctant despite the first-time cheekpieces being enlisted. He's undoubtedly got the ability to win something like this but isn't one to be backing at short odds, with preference for Wondrous Words, who can be expected to do better than when third on her recent debut at Haydock (form working out well).

Smart Stat

With Thanks - 17:30 Thirsk

24% - William Haggas' strike rate in mid-season

William Haggas is typically in top form as we head into the busiest part of the season, with 15 winners in the last 14 days, and he is likely to have high hopes of adding to his tally with one of his two runners in this minor event. The pick of them looks to be With Thanks, who made the perfect start to her career when winning at Newmarket last November. That form sets the standard here on weight-adjusted ratings, even with her penalty taken into account, and she is fancied to see off stablemate Avebury to maintain her unbeaten record.

No. 1 (1) With Thanks (Ire) SBK 4/5 EXC 1.97 Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Cieren Fallon

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: - Form: 1-