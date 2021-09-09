To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Ballinrobe on Friday

Irish racing
There jumps action at Ballinrobe on Friday

Timeform pick out a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Ballinrobe.

"...will be very dangerous if translating that form to this sphere..."

Timeform on Abbey Magic

NAP

Albert Camus - 15:55 Ballinrobe

Albert Camus was a near-useful performer on the Flat for John & Thady Gosden and he shaped much better than the bare result on his hurdling debut for this yard at Downpatrick a fortnight ago. The combination of a significant late error and a hurried forward move taking took its toll in the closing stages and he seems sure to come on for that initial experience. This doesn't look the strongest race of its type and a big run is expected.

NEXT BEST

Russian Diamond - 18:00 Ballinrobe

Backing a horse who has failed to complete two of his three starts over fences isn't the usual route to finding a winner, but Russian Diamond looked the likeliest winner before departing at the third-last at Galway in July and clearly possesses plenty of ability. The step up in trip should place a little less pressure on his jumping and he is well up to winning a race of this nature.

EACH WAY

Abbey Magic - 17:30 Ballinrobe

This looks open and it could pay to side with Abbey Magic, who put up an effort bordering on smart to resume winning ways at Galway in July and shaped as though still in good form when fourth at Killarney last month. Both of those efforts were over fences, but she looks attractively weighted now back over hurdles, and will be very dangerous if translating that form to this sphere.


Smart Stat

Glory Breeze - 16:25 Ballinrobe

£60.00 - Miss D. M. O'Shea's profit to a £1 level stake when having only one runner on the card (hurdles)

Recommended bets

