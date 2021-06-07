Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Ayr on Tuesday

Pearl of Qatar - 17:45 Ayr

Pearl of Qatar arrives in good form having won back-to-back handicaps over course and distance and at Hamilton recently and she has run at least as well in defeat twice since. She put herself on the backfoot with an uncharacteristic slow start at Catterick last time, and for all she kept on well in the closing stages she was always playing catch up. Pearl of Qatar remains on a fair mark, though, and is taken to get back on the up.

No. 2 (4) Pearl Of Qatar SBK 5/4 EXC 1.1 Trainer: Tristan Davidson

Jockey: Phil Dennis

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 12lbs

OR: 77

Tricorn - 18:15 Ayr

Tricorn is thriving at present, taking advantage of much-reduced marks to win handicaps over course and distance and at Hamilton the last twice, and judged by his latest success, the hat-trick beckons. He has been rejuvenated by Iain Jardine, defying a penalty in style at Hamilton on just his second start in cheekpieces, and a further 6 lb rise in the weights for that success leaves him well treated on the pick of his form. He has plenty in his favour.

No. 2 (4) Tricorn (Ire) SBK 15/8 EXC 2.76 Trainer: Iain Jardine

Jockey: Andrew Mullen

Age: 7

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 74

Midnite Bride - 19:15 Ayr

A winner over seven furlongs on her return here in April, Midnite Bride ran another solid race when third over an extended mile at Beverley four weeks ago, and she gets the vote to come out on top again, though Tommy G in search of the hat-trick, and Catch My Breath, who boasts a 100 per cent course record, are also not ruled out.

No. 1 (7) Midnite Bride SBK 5/2 EXC 1.1 Trainer: Kevin Ryan

Jockey: Kevin Stott

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 75



