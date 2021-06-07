Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Ayr on Tuesday

- Trainer: Tristan Davidson
Timeform provide the three best bets at Ayr on Tuesday.
"...a further 6 lb rise in the weights for that success leaves him well treated on the pick of his form..."
Timeform on Tricorn
Pearl of Qatar arrives in good form having won back-to-back handicaps over course and distance and at Hamilton recently and she has run at least as well in defeat twice since. She put herself on the backfoot with an uncharacteristic slow start at Catterick last time, and for all she kept on well in the closing stages she was always playing catch up. Pearl of Qatar remains on a fair mark, though, and is taken to get back on the up.
Tricorn is thriving at present, taking advantage of much-reduced marks to win handicaps over course and distance and at Hamilton the last twice, and judged by his latest success, the hat-trick beckons. He has been rejuvenated by Iain Jardine, defying a penalty in style at Hamilton on just his second start in cheekpieces, and a further 6 lb rise in the weights for that success leaves him well treated on the pick of his form. He has plenty in his favour.
A winner over seven furlongs on her return here in April, Midnite Bride ran another solid race when third over an extended mile at Beverley four weeks ago, and she gets the vote to come out on top again, though Tommy G in search of the hat-trick, and Catch My Breath, who boasts a 100 per cent course record, are also not ruled out.
Smart Stat
Bobby Shaftoe - 17:15 Pontefract
£57.50 - Jim Goldie's profit to a £1 level stake with horses being stepped up in trip (also saddles PINK SILK, CASTLE VIEW and CLASSY AL*)
Recommended bets
