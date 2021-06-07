To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Ayr on Tuesday

Ayr
Timeform bring you three to back at Ayr on Tuesday

Timeform provide the three best bets at Ayr on Tuesday.

"...a further 6 lb rise in the weights for that success leaves him well treated on the pick of his form..."

Timeform on Tricorn

Pearl of Qatar - 17:45 Ayr

Pearl of Qatar arrives in good form having won back-to-back handicaps over course and distance and at Hamilton recently and she has run at least as well in defeat twice since. She put herself on the backfoot with an uncharacteristic slow start at Catterick last time, and for all she kept on well in the closing stages she was always playing catch up. Pearl of Qatar remains on a fair mark, though, and is taken to get back on the up.

Tricorn - 18:15 Ayr

Tricorn is thriving at present, taking advantage of much-reduced marks to win handicaps over course and distance and at Hamilton the last twice, and judged by his latest success, the hat-trick beckons. He has been rejuvenated by Iain Jardine, defying a penalty in style at Hamilton on just his second start in cheekpieces, and a further 6 lb rise in the weights for that success leaves him well treated on the pick of his form. He has plenty in his favour.

Midnite Bride - 19:15 Ayr

A winner over seven furlongs on her return here in April, Midnite Bride ran another solid race when third over an extended mile at Beverley four weeks ago, and she gets the vote to come out on top again, though Tommy G in search of the hat-trick, and Catch My Breath, who boasts a 100 per cent course record, are also not ruled out.


Smart Stat

Bobby Shaftoe - 17:15 Pontefract

£57.50 - Jim Goldie's profit to a £1 level stake with horses being stepped up in trip (also saddles PINK SILK, CASTLE VIEW and CLASSY AL*)

Recommended bets

Back Pearl of Qatar @ 2.56/4 in the 17:45 at Ayr
Back Tricorn @ 3.259/4 in the 18:15 at Ayr
Back Midnite Bride @ 3.7511/4 in the 19:15 at Ayr

Ayr 8th Jun (6f Hcap)

Tuesday 8 June, 5.45pm

Pearl Of Qatar
Never In Paris
Jaariyah
Avebury
Oriental Lilly
Amazing Alba
Ayr 8th Jun (1m2f Hcap)

Tuesday 8 June, 6.15pm

Tricorn
Ayr Poet
Zeimaam
Chief Craftsman
Breguet Boy
Rocket Rod
Musahaba
Ayr 8th Jun (1m Hcap)

Tuesday 8 June, 7.15pm

Tommy G
Midnite Bride
Challet
Red Bond
Bringitonboris
Catch My Breath
Xcelente
